ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure & Project Guidelines
ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Elective English (Code 850) exam for 2026–27 exclusively evaluates literature across 100 marks: an 80-mark three-hour theory paper covering five analytical questions across Prose, Drama, and compulsory Poetry, alongside a 20-mark project requiring an original 1,000–1,500 word research-based literary analysis evaluated internally and externally.
ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Elective English exam to be conducted for the year 2026–27, i.e., during the Board Examination Year 2027, is a specially designed test that would only evaluate students’ proficiency in literature. Unlike the Compulsory English examination, wherein a balance is struck between language and literature-related aspects, the Elective English examination does not have any element of grammar, comprehension or composition in it and concentrates on literary studies only. Worth 100 marks, the examination consists of two different papers: Paper I (Theory) of 80 marks and Paper II (Project Work) of 20 marks.
In the three-hour theory paper, the candidates would have to attempt five questions of analysis from three prescribed books, including one question from each of the three major literary genres: Prose (Novel), Drama and Poetry. While the candidates have the option of choosing one of the two prescribed novels and one play out of the two prescribed plays, the poetry book is compulsory for all students. Along with the written theory paper, Paper II entails submitting an analytical assignment of 1,000 to 1,500 words based on a prescribed text of Class XII.
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ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overall Marking Scheme
This topic has a total mark allocation of 100, distributed equally between the external theory exam and internal/external project assessment:
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Component
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Paper
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Marks
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Duration
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Evaluated By
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Theory Examination
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Paper I
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80 Marks
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3 Hours (+ 15 mins reading time)
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External (CISCE Board)
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Project Work
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Paper II
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20 Marks
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Through the academic year
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Subject Teacher (10) + Visiting Examiner (10)
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Total
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Both Papers
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100 Marks
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ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper I Theory Structure & Choice Rules (80 Marks)
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Question Requirement: Candidates have to attempt five questions based on any three of the recommended textbooks.
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Genre Requirement: There will be compulsory questions from all the three genres of literature: Prose (Novel), Drama, and Poetry.
Book Selection:
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Prose (Novel): Option of two books: The Book Thief by Markus Zusak OR The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri.
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Drama: Option of two books: An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen OR Tughlaq by Girish Karnad.
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Poetry: Compulsory. (No textbook selection option; students have to study all 22 poems in Fireflies: A Collection of Poems comprising of 7 poets – T.S. Eliot, Maya Angelou, Sylvia Plath, Gieve Patel, Sujata Bhatt, Benjamin Zephaniah, and Seamus Heaney).
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ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Types of Questions & Evaluation Focus
The questions will be detailed analytical answers (5 questions × 16 marks = 80 marks) and will deal with:
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Prose & Drama: Character analysis and relationship, importance of important events, theme and motif, literary devices used in prose/drama, features of tragedy/tragicomedy/humor/satire/fantasy, the life of author/playwright and its relevance to society today.
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Poetry: Critical Appreciation/Evaluation dealing with poetic form (sonnet, elegy, dramatic monologue, free verse etc), rhyme scheme, imagery, symbolism, literary devices used and personal reaction.
ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper II Project Work Guidelines (20 Marks)
The candidates will have to write a single original and analytical assignment with regards to a prescribed text (novel, drama or poetry) that is within the Class XII syllabus.
Format & Word Limit
Words limit: 1,000 to 1,500 words.
Title: Needs to be stated as a research question that enables the critical analysis of the selected text.
Structure:
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Title page (needs to be on a separate page and present the research question/title)
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Introduction: Reason for the choice of text and research question
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Methods: Methodology used to answer the research question
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Results/Analysis: Textual analysis with the critical discussio.
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Conclusion: The importance of results and the literary viewpoint of the candidate
ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Project Evaluation Breakdown (20 Marks)
Below are the Project Evaluation Breakdown (20 Marks) for ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27:
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Evaluator
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Assessment Criteria
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Marks
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Subject Teacher (Internal)
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Process: Topic identification, planning, and written outline
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3
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Understanding & Analysis: Use of plot, setting, characters, style, and ideas
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4
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Presentation: Formatting, headings/subheadings, title page, adherence to 1,000–1,500 word limit
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3
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Visiting Examiner (External)
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External Evaluation: Depth of critical insight, clarity of structure, textual evidence, and viva/discussion
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10
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Total
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20
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