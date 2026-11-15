ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure & Project Guidelines

ISC Class 12 Elective English Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Elective English exam to be conducted for the year 2026–27, i.e., during the Board Examination Year 2027, is a specially designed test that would only evaluate students’ proficiency in literature. Unlike the Compulsory English examination, wherein a balance is struck between language and literature-related aspects, the Elective English examination does not have any element of grammar, comprehension or composition in it and concentrates on literary studies only. Worth 100 marks, the examination consists of two different papers: Paper I (Theory) of 80 marks and Paper II (Project Work) of 20 marks.

In the three-hour theory paper, the candidates would have to attempt five questions of analysis from three prescribed books, including one question from each of the three major literary genres: Prose (Novel), Drama and Poetry. While the candidates have the option of choosing one of the two prescribed novels and one play out of the two prescribed plays, the poetry book is compulsory for all students. Along with the written theory paper, Paper II entails submitting an analytical assignment of 1,000 to 1,500 words based on a prescribed text of Class XII.