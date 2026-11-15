IND vs NZ 5th ODI 2026: Playing 11, Match Timing, Squad, Toss and Where to Watch Live
IND vs NZ 5th ODI 2026: Check predicted playing 11, toss time, match timing, full squads, venue and where to watch India vs New Zealand live.
India and New Zealand will face each other in the fifth and final ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2026 on Sunday, November 15. The match will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.
India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will aim to win the final match and secure the ODI series. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will look to bounce back and level the series after India took a 2-1 lead in the first three matches.
The fifth ODI is particularly important for both teams. India will be eager to finish the series with a victory, while New Zealand will look to carry forward the momentum from their massive 244-run win in the fourth ODI.
Here are all the important details about the IND vs NZ 5th ODI, including the predicted playing 11, match date, timing, toss, full squads and live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI 2026: Match Details
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Match Details
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Information
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Match
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India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI
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Series
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India tour of New Zealand 2026
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Date
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Sunday, November 15, 2026
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Venue
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Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
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Toss Time
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7:00 AM IST
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Toss Result
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NZ choose to bowl first
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Match Start Time
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7:30 AM IST
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India Captain
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Shreyas Iyer
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New Zealand Captain
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Mitchell Santner
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TV Broadcast (India)
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Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming (India)
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Sony LIV
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Series Score
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India lead 2-1
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Match Timing and Toss
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST, 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the match.
Indian cricket fans can watch the match early in the morning as both teams compete for the ODI series.
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Event
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Time (IST)
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Toss
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7:00 AM
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Toss Result
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NZ choose to bowl first
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Match Starts
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7:30 AM
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Playing 11
India may make changes to its playing XI following its heavy defeat in the fourth ODI. Mohammed Siraj could return to the playing XI in place of Gurnoor Brar, who has joined India's Test squad.
New Zealand may also make changes, with Matt Henry unavailable after joining the Test squad. Blair Tickner is expected to be considered as his replacement.
India Playing 11:
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Rohit Sharma
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Ruturaj Gaikwad
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Virat Kohli
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Shreyas Iyer (C)
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Ishan Kishan (WK)
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Axar Patel
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Naman Dhir
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Auqib Nabi
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Mohammed Siraj
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Arshdeep Singh
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Yash Thakur
New Zealand Playing 11:
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Tim Seifert (WK)
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Will Young
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Nick Kelly
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Dean Foxcroft
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Finn Allen
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Michael Bracewell
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Mitchell Santner (C)
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Kristian Clarke
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Blair Tickner
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Jacob Duffy
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Matthew Fisher
Note: These are predicted playing XIs. The official playing XIs will be confirmed after the toss.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Full Squad
India Squad
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (Wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner and Will Young.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Where to Watch Live in India?
Indian cricket fans can watch the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand through television and online streaming platforms.
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Platform
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Where to Watch
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Live TV
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Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming
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Sony LIV app and website
The match will be available on Sony Sports Network for television viewers. Fans who prefer watching cricket online can follow the live action through the Sony LIV app and website.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.