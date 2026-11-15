IND vs NZ 5th ODI 2026: Playing 11, Match Timing, Squad, Toss and Where to Watch Live

India and New Zealand will face each other in the fifth and final ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2026 on Sunday, November 15. The match will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, will aim to win the final match and secure the ODI series. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, will look to bounce back and level the series after India took a 2-1 lead in the first three matches.

The fifth ODI is particularly important for both teams. India will be eager to finish the series with a victory, while New Zealand will look to carry forward the momentum from their massive 244-run win in the fourth ODI.

Here are all the important details about the IND vs NZ 5th ODI, including the predicted playing 11, match date, timing, toss, full squads and live streaming details.