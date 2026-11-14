IIT Roorkee Postpones 70 Exams After Student’s Death, Reschedules Them for November 22

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed 70 examinations following the death of a second-year student on campus. The examinations, which were scheduled for November 13, will now be held on November 22, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased student was identified as Ayush Rajauria, a second-year student enrolled in the institute’s BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing. He hailed from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the incident came to light around midnight on Thursday after Kuldeep Singh Negi, a security officer at IIT Roorkee, informed the Kotwali Roorkee police about the student’s death in room number BS 10 on the second floor of Govind Bhawan hostel.

Police recovered a purported note from the student’s room. According to officials, the note reportedly mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death.