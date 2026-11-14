IIT Roorkee Postpones 70 Exams After Student’s Death, Reschedules Them for November 22
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed 70 examinations to November 22 following the death of a second-year student. Police had recovered a purported note from his hostel room.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has postponed 70 examinations following the death of a second-year student on campus. The examinations, which were scheduled for November 13, will now be held on November 22, officials said on Sunday.
The deceased student was identified as Ayush Rajauria, a second-year student enrolled in the institute’s BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing. He hailed from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad.
According to police, the incident came to light around midnight on Thursday after Kuldeep Singh Negi, a security officer at IIT Roorkee, informed the Kotwali Roorkee police about the student’s death in room number BS 10 on the second floor of Govind Bhawan hostel.
Police recovered a purported note from the student’s room. According to officials, the note reportedly mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death.
The student’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Police also examined his laptop but did not find any suspicious information so far, according to officials. The scene was also videographed as part of the investigation.
Officials said Rajauria had been receiving counselling at the institute for over a year to cope with mental stress.
Speaking to PTI, Sonika Srivastava, in-charge of IIT Roorkee’s media cell, said the student was receiving support at the campus wellness centre. The facility provides assistance to students dealing with depression and other psychological challenges.
She also confirmed that students and their families had been informed about the postponement of the examinations and the revised schedule.
IIT Roorkee Expresses Grief
Following the incident, IIT Roorkee expressed grief over the student’s death and extended condolences to his family.
In a statement, the institute said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the police. It also assured full cooperation with the authorities and said it would provide all necessary support to the bereaved family.
The institute further appealed to everyone to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation about the incident.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.