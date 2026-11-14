India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Match Highlights, Won, Awards

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is always special, and fans from both countries eagerly wait to see these two teams face each other on the field. The excitement was even bigger this time as India and Pakistan met in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14. Both teams entered the final with one aim to win the Asia Cup trophy. Pakistan looked to put up a strong fight, while India wanted to finish the tournament by lifting the title. In the much-awaited final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, India defeated Pakistan to become the U19 Asia Cup 2026 champions. The young Indian players delivered a memorable performance in the final and once again showed why India has been one of the strongest teams in age-group cricket. With this victory, India added another U19 Asia Cup title to its name, making the final a special moment for Indian cricket fans.

Who Won India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026? India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14, to lift the prestigious trophy. The young Indian team held its nerve in a close contest and chased down the target in a nail-biting finish. India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Match Highlights First Innings Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening pair of Usman Khan and Hayam Khan gave the team a good start, adding 62 runs for the first wicket. Hayam scored 21 runs before Kavya Patel dismissed him. Usman then joined hands with Abdul Qadir, and the duo completely changed the pace of the innings. Usman Khan scored a brilliant century, making 107 runs off 111 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes. Abdul Qadir also played an attacking innings of 80 runs from just 54 deliveries, hitting eight sixes and three fours.

The two batters added 135 runs for the second wicket. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf continued the momentum with 63 runs off 60 balls. India made a comeback in the final overs, with Kavya Patel taking four wickets and Chigurupati Venkata claiming three wickets. However, Pakistan managed to post a huge total of 337/9 in 50 overs. Pakistan's Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s Usman Khan 107 111 11 3 Hayam Khan 21 23 4 0 Abdul Qadir 80 54 3 8 Farhan Yousaf 63 60 4 3 Ahmed Hussain 17 20 1 0 Hamza Zahoor 10 10 0 0 Hasnain Abbas Dar 2 4 0 0 Mohammad Sayyam 7 7 0 0 Niqab Shafiq 11 9 0 1 Rizwanullah 4* 3 1 0 Ali Raza 0* 1 0 0 Total 337/9 50 overs

India's Bowling Scorecard Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Kavya Patel 10 68 4 Chigurupati Venkata 5 40 3 Arjun Rajput 7 43 1 Mohit Ulva 8 57 0 Aryan Savsani 7 36 0 Yashbardhan Chauhan 6 35 0 Manal Chauhan 3 40 0 Second Innings India needed 338 runs to win the final and started the chase with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag. Both batters provided a good start to the innings. Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 runs off 61 balls, while captain Lakshya Raichandani contributed 80 runs off 101 deliveries. India's Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s Lakshya Raichandani 80 101 5 0 Aaryavir Sehwag 58 61 9 0 VK Vineeth 24 21 3 0 Arjun Rajput 16 18 0 2 Yashbardhan Chauhan 9 5 1 0 Anvay Dravid 19 12 3 0 Manal Chauhan 29* 19 2 2 Aryan Savsani 9 14 0 0 Kavya Patel 0 2 0 0 Mohit Ulva 7* 6 0 1

Who Won Player of the Match in India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026? The Player of the Match award will be announced after the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. The award will go to the player who makes the biggest contribution to his team's victory, either with the bat, ball or both. India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Awards Winners The award winners will be announced after the match. Here is the list of major awards: Award Winner Player of the Match To be updated Player of the Tournament To be updated Highest Run Scorer To be updated Highest Wicket Taker To be updated India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Scorecard Team Score Pakistan U19 337/9 (50 overs) India U19 339/9 Final Result: India won by 1 wicket Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman