Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: Remember All 10 Countries with an Easy Trick

Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: The Tropic of Capricorn is one of the most important imaginary lines on the Earth. It is an important topic in Geography and General Knowledge (GK), especially for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Railway and other government exams.

Do you know how many countries the Tropic of Capricorn passes through? There are 10 countries across three continents through which this imaginary line passes.

Remembering all 10 country names can be a little difficult. However, an easy mnemonic trick, "CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai", can help you remember them quickly.

Let's understand the Tropic of Capricorn, the countries it passes through and an easy way to remember their names.