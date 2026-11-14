Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: Remember All 10 Countries with an Easy Trick
Check the list of 10 countries through which the Tropic of Capricorn passes. Learn its location, latitude, continents and an easy GK trick to remember all countries.
Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: The Tropic of Capricorn is one of the most important imaginary lines on the Earth. It is an important topic in Geography and General Knowledge (GK), especially for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Railway and other government exams.
Do you know how many countries the Tropic of Capricorn passes through? There are 10 countries across three continents through which this imaginary line passes.
Remembering all 10 country names can be a little difficult. However, an easy mnemonic trick, "CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai", can help you remember them quickly.
Let's understand the Tropic of Capricorn, the countries it passes through and an easy way to remember their names.
What is the Tropic of Capricorn?
The Tropic of Capricorn is an imaginary line of latitude located approximately 23.5° South of the Equator.
It is one of the five major lines of latitude on Earth. The other four are:
-
Arctic Circle
-
Tropic of Cancer
-
Equator
-
Antarctic Circle
The Tropic of Capricorn passes through the Southern Hemisphere. It marks the southernmost latitude where the Sun can appear directly overhead at noon.
This happens around December 21 or 22, during the December Solstice.
List of 10 Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes
The Tropic of Capricorn passes through 10 countries in three continents: South America, Africa and Australia (Oceania).
Here is the complete list:
|
No.
|
Country
|
Continent
|
1.
|
Chile
|
South America
|
2.
|
Argentina
|
South America
|
3.
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
4.
|
Paraguay
|
South America
|
5.
|
Namibia
|
Africa
|
6.
|
Botswana
|
Africa
|
7.
|
South Africa
|
Africa
|
8.
|
Mozambique
|
Africa
|
9.
|
Madagascar
|
Africa
|
10.
|
Australia
|
Australia (Oceania)
Countries in South America
The Tropic of Capricorn passes through four countries in South America.
-
Chile
-
Argentina
-
Paraguay
-
Brazil
Countries in Africa
Five African countries lie along the Tropic of Capricorn.
-
Namibia
-
Botswana
-
South Africa
-
Mozambique
-
Madagascar
Country in Australia
Only one country in Australia (Oceania) is crossed by the Tropic of Capricorn:
1. Australia
Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes
If you find it difficult to remember the names of all 10 countries, you can use this simple mnemonic:
CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai
An easy GK memory trick
|
Letter
|
Country
|
C
|
Chile
|
A
|
Argentina
|
B
|
Brazil
|
P
|
Paraguay
|
N
|
Namibia
|
B
|
Botswana
|
S
|
South Africa
|
M
|
Mozambique
|
M
|
Madagascar
|
A
|
Australia
How does this trick work?
-
CAB: Chile, Argentina, Brazil
-
P: Paraguay
-
NB: Namibia, Botswana
-
S: South Africa
-
MM: Mozambique, Madagascar
-
A: Australia
Remember the sentence "CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai" and you can recall all 10 countries easily.
Note: The mnemonic is designed for remembering names, not their exact geographical west-to-east order.
Important Facts About the Tropic of Capricorn
Here are some important facts that students should remember:
|
Aspects
|
Details
|
Latitude
|
Approximately 23.5° South
|
Hemisphere
|
Southern Hemisphere
|
Number of countries
|
10
|
Continents crossed
|
South America, Africa and Australia (Oceania)
|
December Solstice
|
Around December 21–22
|
Closest major parallel to the south
|
The Antarctic Circle is farther south.
|
Opposite tropical line
|
Tropic of Cancer
Difference Between Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn
Both are important imaginary lines of latitude, but they are located in different hemispheres.
|
Basis
|
Tropic of Cancer
|
Tropic of Capricorn
|
Location
|
Northern Hemisphere
|
Southern Hemisphere
|
Latitude
|
23.5° North
|
23.5° South
|
Solstice
|
June Solstice
|
December Solstice
|
Opposite line
|
Tropic of Capricorn
|
Tropic of Cancer
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.