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Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: Remember All 10 Countries with an Easy Trick

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 16:02 IST

Check the list of 10 countries through which the Tropic of Capricorn passes. Learn its location, latitude, continents and an easy GK trick to remember all countries.

Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes
Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes

Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes: The Tropic of Capricorn is one of the most important imaginary lines on the Earth. It is an important topic in Geography and General Knowledge (GK), especially for students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Railway and other government exams.

Do you know how many countries the Tropic of Capricorn passes through? There are 10 countries across three continents through which this imaginary line passes.

Remembering all 10 country names can be a little difficult. However, an easy mnemonic trick, "CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai", can help you remember them quickly.

Let's understand the Tropic of Capricorn, the countries it passes through and an easy way to remember their names.

What is the Tropic of Capricorn?

The Tropic of Capricorn is an imaginary line of latitude located approximately 23.5° South of the Equator.

It is one of the five major lines of latitude on Earth. The other four are:

  • Arctic Circle

  • Tropic of Cancer

  • Equator

  • Antarctic Circle

The Tropic of Capricorn passes through the Southern Hemisphere. It marks the southernmost latitude where the Sun can appear directly overhead at noon.

This happens around December 21 or 22, during the December Solstice.

List of 10 Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes

The Tropic of Capricorn passes through 10 countries in three continents: South America, Africa and Australia (Oceania).

Here is the complete list:

No.

Country

Continent

1.

Chile

South America

2.

Argentina

South America

3.

Brazil

South America

4.

Paraguay

South America

5.

Namibia

Africa

6.

Botswana

Africa

7.

South Africa

Africa

8.

Mozambique

Africa

9.

Madagascar

Africa

10.

Australia

Australia (Oceania)

Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes-1

Countries in South America

The Tropic of Capricorn passes through four countries in South America.

  1. Chile

  2. Argentina

  3. Paraguay

  4. Brazil

Countries in Africa

Five African countries lie along the Tropic of Capricorn.

  1. Namibia

  2. Botswana

  3. South Africa

  4. Mozambique

  5. Madagascar

Country in Australia

Only one country in Australia (Oceania) is crossed by the Tropic of Capricorn:

1. Australia

Mnemonic to Learn The Name Of Countries Through Which the Tropic of Capricorn Passes

If you find it difficult to remember the names of all 10 countries, you can use this simple mnemonic:

CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai

An easy GK memory trick

Letter

Country

C

Chile

A

Argentina

B

Brazil

P

Paraguay

N

Namibia

B

Botswana

S

South Africa

M

Mozambique

M

Madagascar

A

Australia

How does this trick work?

  • CAB: Chile, Argentina, Brazil

  • P: Paraguay

  • NB: Namibia, Botswana

  • S: South Africa

  • MM: Mozambique, Madagascar

  • A: Australia

Remember the sentence "CAB PNB Se MuMbai Aai" and you can recall all 10 countries easily.

Note: The mnemonic is designed for remembering names, not their exact geographical west-to-east order.

Important Facts About the Tropic of Capricorn

Here are some important facts that students should remember:

Aspects

Details

Latitude

Approximately 23.5° South

Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Number of countries

10

Continents crossed

South America, Africa and Australia (Oceania)

December Solstice

Around December 21–22

Closest major parallel to the south

The Antarctic Circle is farther south.

Opposite tropical line

Tropic of Cancer

Difference Between Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn

Both are important imaginary lines of latitude, but they are located in different hemispheres.

Basis

Tropic of Cancer

Tropic of Capricorn

Location

Northern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere

Latitude

23.5° North

23.5° South

Solstice

June Solstice

December Solstice

Opposite line

Tropic of Capricorn

Tropic of Cancer

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 16:02 IST
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