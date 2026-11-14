KTET September 2026 Question Papers: Download Category 1 & Category 2 PDF Set Wise

KTET September 2026 Question Papers: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 across the state. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is a state-level examination considered as the gateway for the teaching jobs exams across the state. Those preparing for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both day exams which will be available on the official website, once the exam is over. You will be able to download the question paper download also in this article. The question papers will be released in PDF format. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

KTET September 2026 Question Papers PDF

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 across the state. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table given below, once it is available on the official website. The exam is conducted for four categories