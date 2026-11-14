KTET September 2026 Question Papers: Download Category 1 & Category 2 PDF Set Wise
KTET September 2026 Question Papers: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 at various examination centres across the state. Candidates can check the direct link to download KTET September 2026 Question Papers for all the sets here.
KTET September 2026 Question Papers: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 across the state. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is a state-level examination considered as the gateway for the teaching jobs exams across the state. Those preparing for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both day exams which will be available on the official website, once the exam is over. You will be able to download the question paper download also in this article. The question papers will be released in PDF format. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
KTET September 2026 Question Papers PDF
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 across the state. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table given below, once it is available on the official website. The exam is conducted for four categories
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Category I: Lower Primary Classes (Classes 1 to 5)
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Category II: Upper Primary Classes (Classes 6 to 8)
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Category III: High School Classes (Classes 9 to 12)
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Category IV: Language Teachers (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu), Specialist Teachers (Art & Crafts), and Physical Education Teachers
KTET 2026 Question Papers Key Highlights
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET (Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test) exam to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in state government schools. The exam is conducted for four categories. You are advised to go through the table shared below for all details-
|KTET 2026 Question Papers– Overview
|Name of Examination
|Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
|Conducting body
|Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
|Session
|September session exams
|Category
|Question paper
|KTET exam date 2026
|November 14 and 15, 2026
|Official website
|ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET September Answer Key 2026
Once the exam will be completed, the Commission will release the provisional answer key for the exam. Those who are looking for an answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download KTET September 2026 Question Papers PDF?
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is successfully conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026 Session on November 14 and 15, 2026 across the state. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table. The exam authority usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
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Visit the official website of KTET- https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/
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Click on the "Examinations" tab.
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Select "Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) September 2026" from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
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Select " Exam".
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Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2026).
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Click on the paper you want to download i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2.
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The question paper will open in PDF format.
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You can download or print the question paper.
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