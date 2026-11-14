ISC Class 12 Home Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-Wise Weightage
Check the ISC Class 12 Home Science Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the theory paper structure, practical examination, marking scheme and important topics. Download the latest CISCE syllabus PDF for the ISC Board Exam 2027.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 Home Science syllabus and examination structure for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 must understand the subject-wise syllabus, theory paper structure, practical assessment and marking scheme to prepare effectively.
Home Science (Subject Code: 864) is designed to develop student’s understanding of food preparation, nutrition, resource management, consumer education, human development, traditional textiles and communication. The subject combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications to help students develop essential life skills.
According to the CISCE syllabus for Examination Year 2027, Home Science carries 100 marks, divided between theory, practical examination, project work and practical file assessment. The theory paper carries 70 marks, while practical examination and internal assessment components account for the remaining 30 marks.
ISC Class 12 Home Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students can check the important examination details in the table below.
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Particulars
|
Details
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Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027
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Subject
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Home Science
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Subject Code
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864
|
Academic Session
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2026-27
|
Theory Paper
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70 Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
20 Marks
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Project Work
|
7 Marks
|
Practical File
|
3 Marks
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Practical Planning Session
|
1 Hour
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Practical Examination Session
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3 Hours
ISC Class 12 Home Science Marking Scheme 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Home Science examination follows a combination of theoretical and practical assessments. Students must prepare for both components to secure good marks in the final board examination.
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Examination Component
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Maximum Marks
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Paper I: Theory
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70
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Paper II: Practical
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20
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Project Work
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7
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Practical File
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3
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Total
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100
ISC Class 12 Home Science Theory Paper Pattern 2026-27
The ISC Class 12 Home Science theory examination carries 70 marks and is conducted for three hours. The paper covers seven major units prescribed in the CISCE syllabus.
The important units included in the theory syllabus are:
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Unit No.
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Topics
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1
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Food Preparation
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2
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Meal Planning for the Family
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3
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Resource Management
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4
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Consumer Education
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5
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Human Development
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6
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Traditional Textiles
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7
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Communication and Extension
Important: CISCE specifies the overall theory paper weightage as 70 marks but does not provide a separate fixed marks allocation for each of these seven units in the prescribed syllabus. Students should therefore prepare all units instead of relying on an estimated chapter-wise weightage.
ISC Class 12 Home Science Practical Marks Distribution
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Practical Assessment
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Marks
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Menu Planning
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5
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Cooking
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10
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Table Display
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2
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Label Designing
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3
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Total
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20
Students should ensure that their food labels contain important details such as nutritional content, net quantity, additives and preservatives, manufacturing and expiry dates, MRP, standardisation marks and manufacturer details. Any six prescribed details must be included.
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2027
Students should follow a planned revision strategy to cover the complete Home Science syllabus before the final examination.
- Prepare all seven units: Give adequate attention to every unit, as CISCE has not prescribed a fixed unit-wise marks distribution.
- Focus on cooking methods: Understand the principles, advantages and disadvantages of different cooking techniques.
- Revise nutritional concepts: Prepare notes on balanced diets, food groups, RDA and nutritional requirements.
- Learn traditional textiles: Create a comparative chart covering the origins, fabrics, motifs and techniques of different Indian textiles.
- Practise practical activities: Regularly practise menu planning, cooking and food label designing.
- Prepare project work: Complete the prescribed project and practical file well before the submission deadline.
- Revise consumer protection: Learn important consumer rights, standardisation marks and food adulterants.
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