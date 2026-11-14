ISC Class 12 Home Science Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-Wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 Home Science syllabus and examination structure for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 must understand the subject-wise syllabus, theory paper structure, practical assessment and marking scheme to prepare effectively.

Home Science (Subject Code: 864) is designed to develop student’s understanding of food preparation, nutrition, resource management, consumer education, human development, traditional textiles and communication. The subject combines theoretical knowledge with practical applications to help students develop essential life skills.

According to the CISCE syllabus for Examination Year 2027, Home Science carries 100 marks, divided between theory, practical examination, project work and practical file assessment. The theory paper carries 70 marks, while practical examination and internal assessment components account for the remaining 30 marks.