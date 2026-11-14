The World Health Organization (WHO) has stepped up its global response to El Niño-related health risks, activating a Grade 3 emergency response, its highest internal emergency-response level. The organisation has warned that changing weather patterns could increase the risk of extreme heat, drought, infectious diseases, food insecurity and disruption to healthcare services. India is among the countries identified as facing high or very high public-health risks in WHO’s September 2026 global assessment. WHO’s strategic preparedness and response plan, released on November 2, covers October 2026 to September 2027. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Has WHO Issued an El Niño Health Alert?

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon caused by the periodic warming of surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation and can change temperature and rainfall patterns across different parts of the world. Depending on the region, El Niño can contribute to prolonged dry conditions, extreme heat, droughts or periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.