El Niño Health Alert: WHO Places India Among High-Risk Countries, Warns of Heatwaves and Dengue
WHO has activated its highest-level Grade 3 response to El Niño-related health risks. India is among the high-risk countries facing concerns over extreme heat, dengue, malaria, water shortages and food insecurity.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has stepped up its global response to El Niño-related health risks, activating a Grade 3 emergency response, its highest internal emergency-response level. The organisation has warned that changing weather patterns could increase the risk of extreme heat, drought, infectious diseases, food insecurity and disruption to healthcare services. India is among the countries identified as facing high or very high public-health risks in WHO’s September 2026 global assessment. WHO’s strategic preparedness and response plan, released on November 2, covers October 2026 to September 2027. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Has WHO Issued an El Niño Health Alert?
El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon caused by the periodic warming of surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It influences atmospheric circulation and can change temperature and rainfall patterns across different parts of the world. Depending on the region, El Niño can contribute to prolonged dry conditions, extreme heat, droughts or periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.
|Key Detail
|Information
|Organisation
|World Health Organization (WHO)
|Climate phenomenon
|El Niño
|Response level
|Grade 3
|Response level meaning
|WHO’s highest internal emergency-response level
|Strategic plan released
|November 2, 2026
|Response period
|October 2026 to September 2027
|Initial funding requirement
|Approximately US$35 million
|First funding period
|October 2026 to March 2027
Important: The Grade 3 classification refers to WHO’s internal emergency-response system. It is not the same as a formal declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Why Is India Among the High-Risk Countries?
WHO’s Global Public Health Situation Analysis for El Niño 2026, published on September 5, identifies India among countries facing high or very high public-health risks.
|Country
|Region
|Health Risk Assessment
|India
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
|Bangladesh
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
|Bhutan
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
|Nepal
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
|Sri Lanka
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
|Maldives
|South Asia
|High or very high risk
The risk classification does not mean that every part of these countries will experience a health emergency. The impact will depend on local weather conditions, existing health vulnerabilities and preparedness.
What Health Risks Could El Niño Create in India?
WHO has identified several health concerns linked to changing temperature and rainfall patterns. These include heat-related illnesses, mosquito-borne diseases, water-related infections, food insecurity and pressure on healthcare services.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.