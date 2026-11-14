Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers

The CBSE Class 10 English examination is an important part of the Secondary School Curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations in 2027 should focus on improving their reading comprehension, grammar, writing and literature skills to score well. To help students prepare for their upcoming pre-board examinations, practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) is an effective way to revise important concepts and literary themes. The questions cover important topics from the prescribed English textbooks, First Flight and Footprints Without Feet, along with grammar and reading comprehension. The following set of 50 important MCQs is designed for CBSE Class 10 English preparation. Students can attempt these questions to assess their understanding of prose, poetry, grammar and comprehension before appearing for the pre-board examination.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature (Code 184) examination carries 80 marks for the written examination and 20 marks for internal assessment. Section Topics Marks Section A Reading Skills 20 Section B Grammar and Creative Writing Skills 20 Section C Literature Textbook and Supplementary Reading Text 40 Total Theory Examination 80 Internal Assessment Periodic Tests, Multiple Assessment, Portfolio and Subject Enrichment 20 Students should prepare all three sections thoroughly. Reading comprehension tests analytical skills, grammar evaluates language accuracy, and literature assesses understanding of the prescribed texts, characters and themes. Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Pre-Board Exam 2027

The following MCQs cover important chapters and poems from First Flight and Footprints Without Feet, as well as grammar and reading skills. Each question has four options, with the answer key provided at the end of the article. Section A: Reading Skills MCQs (Questions 1-10) Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow. Reading is one of the most effective ways to develop knowledge, improve vocabulary and strengthen critical thinking. In today's digital age, students have access to a wide range of reading materials through books, newspapers, educational websites and online journals. However, the habit of reading long-form content is gradually declining due to excessive screen time and short-form digital entertainment. Regular reading helps students understand different perspectives, develop imagination and improve their communication skills. It also enhances concentration and enables learners to analyse information more effectively. Experts believe that students who read regularly are better equipped to express their thoughts and perform well in academic examinations.

1. What is the central idea of the passage? A. The disadvantages of online education

B. The importance of developing a reading habit

C. The popularity of digital entertainment

D. The need to avoid newspapers 2. According to the passage, what is one major reason for the decline in long-form reading? A. Lack of educational websites

B. Excessive screen time and short-form entertainment

C. Unavailability of books

D. Increasing school hours 3. Which of the following is NOT mentioned as a benefit of reading? A. Improved vocabulary

B. Better concentration

C. Enhanced critical thinking

D. Increased physical strength 4. The word 'perspectives' in the passage refers to: A. Different viewpoints

B. Written examinations

C. Reading materials

D. Academic results 5. What does regular reading help students develop? A. Communication skills

B. Critical thinking

C. Imagination

D. All of the above

6. Which statement best describes the author's attitude towards reading? A. Negative

B. Indifferent

C. Supportive

D. Critical 7. What does the phrase 'long-form content' refer to? A. Short social media posts

B. Detailed and lengthy reading material

C. Advertisements

D. Text messages 8. Why are regular readers better equipped for academic examinations, according to the passage? A. They memorise every answer.

B. They avoid using digital devices.

C. They can analyse information and express thoughts effectively.

D. They study fewer subjects. 9. Choose the word from the passage that means 'gradually becoming less'. A. Declining

B. Enhances

C. Equipped

D. Develop 10. Which of the following is the most suitable title for the passage? A. The World of Digital Entertainment

B. Reading: A Key to Learning and Development

C. How to Score High Marks Without Studying

D. The Importance of Technology in Schools

Section B: Grammar MCQs (Questions 11-25) These questions cover important grammar topics prescribed for CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature, including determiners, tenses, modals, subject-verb concord and reported speech. 11. Choose the correct determiner to complete the sentence: There isn't ______ milk left in the refrigerator. A. many

B. much

C. few

D. several 12. Neither of the two students ______ completed the assignment. A. have

B. are

C. has

D. were 13. If she ______ harder, she would have secured better marks. A. studies

B. studied

C. had studied

D. studying 14. You ______ respect your elders. A. should

B. might

C. can

D. would 15. The teacher, along with her students, ______ going to the museum. A. are

B. were

C. is

D. have 16. Choose the correct reported speech: Riya said, "I am preparing for my examination."

A. Riya said that I am preparing for my examination.

B. Riya said that she was preparing for her examination.

C. Riya said that she is preparing for my examination.

D. Riya says that she was preparing for her examination. 17. Identify the correct sentence. A. Each of the boys have a notebook.

B. Each of the boys has a notebook.

C. Each of the boys are having a notebook.

D. Each of the boys were having a notebook. 18. By the time we reached the station, the train ______. A. leaves

B. has left

C. had left

D. leaving 19. Choose the correct modal: You ______ wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. It is compulsory. A. must

B. might

C. could

D. would 20. Choose the correct determiner: There are ______ students in the classroom today than yesterday. A. less

B. fewer

C. little

D. much 21. Identify the correct passive voice of the sentence:

The students completed the project. A. The project is completed by the students.

B. The project was completed by the students.

C. The project has completed by the students.

D. The project had been completing by the students. 22. Choose the correct reported speech: The teacher said to the students, "Do not make noise." A. The teacher advised the students to not made noise.

B. The teacher ordered the students not to make noise.

C. The teacher said that do not make noise.

D. The teacher told that students did not make noise. 23. One of the players ______ injured during the match. A. were

B. are

C. was

D. have 24. Choose the correct form of the verb: She ______ in this school since 2020. A. studies

B. studied

C. has been studying

D. is study 25. Identify the correct reported question: He said to me, "Where do you live?"

A. He asked me where I lived.

B. He asked me where did I live.

C. He asked where do I live.

D. He said where I live. Section C: Literature MCQs (Questions 26-50) These questions are based on the prescribed NCERT English textbooks First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. 26. In 'A Letter to God', what did Lencho compare the raindrops to? A. Silver coins

B. New coins

C. Gold coins

D. Diamonds 27. What was Lencho's primary occupation? A. Teacher

B. Farmer

C. Shopkeeper

D. Postman 28. Who became South Africa's first Black President? A. Mahatma Gandhi

B. Nelson Mandela

C. Oliver Tambo

D. Desmond Tutu 29. According to Nelson Mandela, what is the greatest wealth of a nation? A. Natural resources

B. Gold reserves

C. Its people

D. Military strength 30. Why did the young seagull hesitate to fly in 'His First Flight'? A. He was afraid of falling into the sea.

B. He was afraid of other birds.

C. He did not want to leave his family.

D. He had injured his wings.

31. Who helped the young seagull overcome his fear of flying? A. His father

B. His mother

C. His brother

D. His sister 32. Who was Anne Frank's diary addressed to? A. Kitty

B. Margot

C. Sanne

D. Hello 33. What did Anne Frank name her diary? A. Dear Friend

B. Kitty

C. My Memories

D. Secret Notes 34. In 'Glimpses of India', which place is famous for its tea gardens? A. Goa

B. Coorg

C. Assam

D. Kerala 35. What is the traditional baker of Goa known as? A. Pader

B. Feni

C. Babu

D. Kodava 36. In the poem 'Dust of Snow', which bird shook the dust of snow from the hemlock tree? A. Sparrow

B. Crow

C. Eagle

D. Peacock 37. Who is the poet of 'Fire and Ice'? A. Robert Frost

B. Leslie Norris

C. John Berryman

D. Walt Whitman 38. In 'A Tiger in the Zoo', where is the tiger confined? A. In a forest

B. In a cave

C. In a concrete cell

D. In a village

39. What is the central theme of the poem 'The Ball Poem'? A. Childhood happiness

B. Loss and acceptance

C. Friendship

D. Importance of sports 40. In 'How to Tell Wild Animals', which animal is described as having black stripes on a yellow coat? A. Leopard

B. Bengal Tiger

C. Bear

D. Lion 41. Why did Dr Herriot take Tricki into his surgery in 'A Triumph of Surgery'? A. Tricki had met with an accident.

B. Tricki was seriously ill due to overfeeding and lack of exercise.

C. Tricki had been bitten by another dog.

D. Tricki needed an operation. 42. What was the name of the narrator in 'The Thief's Story'? A. Anil

B. Hari Singh

C. Ramesh

D. Mahendra 43. What did Hari Singh steal from Anil? A. A gold chain

B. A wristwatch

C. Six hundred rupees

D. A suitcase 44. Who was Ausable in 'The Midnight Visitor'? A. A police officer

B. A secret agent

C. A journalist

D. A businessman

45. What was the name of the young writer in 'The Midnight Visitor'? A. Fowler

B. Max

C. Henry

D. Ausable 46. What was Horace Danby fond of collecting in 'A Question of Trust'? A. Paintings

B. Rare books

C. Antique watches

D. Coins 47. What did Griffin discover in 'Footprints Without Feet'? A. A medicine to cure diseases

B. A method of becoming invisible

C. A new flying machine

D. A way to travel through time 48. Who was Richard Ebright in 'The Making of a Scientist'? A. A famous writer

B. A successful scientist

C. A politician

D. A teacher 49. What was the name of the girl who was called Bholi? A. Sulekha

B. Champa

C. Radha

D. Meena 50. Why did Bholi refuse to marry Bishamber? A. He was not educated.

B. He demanded dowry.

C. He wanted her to leave her village.

D. He refused to meet her family. Answer Key: CBSE Class 10 English MCQs 2027

Students can check their answers using the following answer key after attempting all 50 questions. It is advisable to solve the questions independently before checking the correct options. Question No. Correct Option Question No. Correct Option 1 B 26 B 2 B 27 B 3 D 28 B 4 A 29 C 5 D 30 A 6 C 31 B 7 B 32 A 8 C 33 B 9 A 34 C 10 B 35 A 11 B 36 B 12 C 37 A 13 C 38 C 14 A 39 B 15 C 40 B 16 B 41 B 17 B 42 B 18 C 43 C 19 A 44 B 20 B 45 A 21 B 46 B 22 B 47 B 23 C 48 B 24 C 49 A 25 A 50 B Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2027