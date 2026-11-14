UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Forest Mains Hall Ticket PDF Here
UPSC has released the IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 on November 13. Candidates can download their hall tickets from upsconline.nic.in. The examination will be held from November 22 to 29, 2026. Check all details here.
Key Points
- UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 released on November 13, 2026.
- IFS Mains exam scheduled from November 22 to 29, 2026.
- Download admit cards from upsc.gov.in for 80 available posts.
UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 on November 13, 2026 for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination. All those candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The IFS Mains exam will be conducted from November 22 to 29, 2026 in 2 sessions 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Through this recruitment drive a total of 80 posts would be filled.
The admit card contains important details such as the examination date, venue, roll number and candidate information. Candidates must download their hall tickets and check all the details before appearing for the examination.
UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the UPSC portal and entering the required login details. It is important to check the examination centre and other details mentioned on the hall ticket. Check the direct link to download the UPSC Forest Mains Admit Card 2026 from the table below.
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UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 Link
UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains Examination 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 13, 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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November 22 to 29, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
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Admit Card Portal
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upsconline.nic.in
How to Download UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UPSC IFS Mains Hall Ticket 2026
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Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the What’s New Section.
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Now scroll down and click on the link titled e - Admit Card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026.
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Then you will be redirected to the admit card download portal.
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Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.
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Submit the login details.
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The UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 will open on your screen.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day.
Details Mentioned on UPSC IFS Mains Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates can find the following details mentioned on the IFS Mains Admit Card 2026-
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Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Examination Name
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Examination Centre Name and Address
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Examination Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Important Exam Day Instructions
In case of any discrepancy in the details on the admit card candidates can contact the Union Public Service Commission through the official communication channels.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.