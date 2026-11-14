UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Forest Mains Hall Ticket PDF Here

UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC IFS Admit Card 2026 on November 13, 2026 for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination. All those candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The IFS Mains exam will be conducted from November 22 to 29, 2026 in 2 sessions 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM & 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Through this recruitment drive a total of 80 posts would be filled.

The admit card contains important details such as the examination date, venue, roll number and candidate information. Candidates must download their hall tickets and check all the details before appearing for the examination.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the UPSC portal and entering the required login details. It is important to check the examination centre and other details mentioned on the hall ticket. Check the direct link to download the UPSC Forest Mains Admit Card 2026 from the table below.