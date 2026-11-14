CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download FREE PDF

Section-B (13 to 19) 7X2 = 14 Marks 13 Explain the purpose of the vlink and alink attributes used within the tag. 2 14 A A school is developing a digital learning platform where students can submit projects and communicate with teachers online. The school wants to ensure that the system is efficient, reliable, and secure for sending and receiving files. A student is required to send an electronic project report as an email attachment to the teacher. Based on the given scenario, answer the following questions: 2 a. Identify the protocol used for sending emails and justify your answer with one appropriate reason. b. Explain one possible problem that could occur if an unsuitable or insecure protocol is used, and suggest one measure the school can implement to ensure secure email communication. OR B What do you understand by the term web-address? How is it different from an email address? 15 What is the significance of the alt attribute in the tag? Provide one scenario where it is useful. 2 16 A Write the HTML code to embed an audio file named song.mp3 into a webpage. Ensure that the audio plays automatically. 2 OR B Write the HTML code snippet to create an Ordered List of the top three winners of a competition. However, the list should start numbering from '4' instead of '1'. List items are as shown below (4. Rahul, 5. Sneha, 6. Amit) 17 How can we create a hyperlink that directly opens the user’s email client to send an email to "info@school.com"? Write the syntax. 2 18 A Explain the purpose of the style attribute in HTML. Write an HTML statement to set the font color of a paragraph to "red" using inline CSS. OR B Ravi is trying to make an online payment on an e-commerce website. He sees that the website's URL starts with "http". Should he continue with the payment? Give reasons to support your answer 2 19 What is e-Governance? Give one example of an e-Governance website in India. 2