CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download FREE PDF
CBSE has released the Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27 on its official website. Check the complete exam pattern, section-wise marks distribution, important questions, HTML programming questions and marking scheme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Question Paper 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. It gives students an idea of the latest exam pattern, types of questions, and marking scheme. Students can download the sample paper and its marking scheme from the official CBSE Academic website.
The theory paper will carry 50 marks, and students will get 2 hours to complete it. The question paper covers important topics such as HTML, internet services, web protocols, mobile technologies, cybersecurity, and digital property rights.
Practising the sample paper will help students understand the exam format, improve their answer-writing skills, and manage their time effectively. The marking scheme will also guide them on how marks are awarded for each answer. Read this article to download the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF.
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27
General Instructions:
1) This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E.
2) All Questions are compulsory. However, internal choices have been provided in some of the questions.
3) Section A has 12 questions carrying 01 mark each.
4) Section B has 7 questions carrying 02 marks each.
5) Section C has 4 questions carrying 03 marks each.
6) Section D has 1 question carrying 04 marks.
7) Section E has 2 Source based /Case-based /Passage based Questions carrying 04 marks each
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Section-A (1 to 12) 12 x 1 = 12 Marks
1 Which of the following is responsible for requesting a web page from a web server? 1
A. Web Browser
B. Web Page
C. HTML
D. SMTP
2 Identify the protocol that provides a secure, encrypted channel for remote login over an insecure network. 1
A. TELNET
B. SSH
C. HTTP
D. TCP
3 Which internet service allows users to participate in real-time text-based communication? 1
A. E-learning
B. Chat
C. E-Groups
D. News groups
4 Which attribute of the tag is used to specify the path of the image to be displayed? 1
A. href
B. src
C. link
D. source
5 Anish wants to merge three cells of a single row in an HTML table. Which attribute should he use? 1
A. rowspan
B. colspan
C. width
D. align
6 Which of the following is a valid example of a Web Address (URL)? 1
A. student@school.com
B. 192.168.1.1
D. C:/Documents/index.html
7 The process of transferring a file from our local computer to a remote web server is called: 1
A. Downloading
B. Uploading
C. Browsing
D. Retrieving
8 The set of rules and manners that should be followed while communicating online is known as: 1
A. Cyber Crime
B. Netiquettes
C. Digital Divide
D. Software License
9 Which of the following refers to the ownership and legal rights over digital assets such as online content, videos, and music? 1
A. Netiquettes
B. Digital Property Rights
C. Freedom of Information
D. E-commerce Fraud
10 State whether the following statement is True or False: The World Wide Web (WWW) and the Internet are exactly the same thing. 1
Q-11 and Q-12 are Assertion (A) and Reason (R) Type questions. Choose the correct option as:
A. Both A and R are True, and R correctly explains A.
B. Both A and R are True, but R does not correctly explain A.
C. A is True, but R is False.
D. A is False, but R is True.
11 Assertion (A): A Web Browser is a software application used to access information on the World Wide Web. Reason (R): Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are examples of web development software. 1
12 Assertion (A): SMTP is used by the receiver to download emails from the mail server. Reason (R): POP3 is a protocol designed for retrieving emails from a remote server to a local client. 1
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Section-B (13 to 19) 7X2 = 14 Marks
13 Explain the purpose of the vlink and alink attributes used within the tag. 2
14 A A school is developing a digital learning platform where students can submit projects and communicate with teachers online. The school wants to ensure that the system is efficient, reliable, and secure for sending and receiving files. A student is required to send an electronic project report as an email attachment to the teacher. Based on the given scenario, answer the following questions: 2
a. Identify the protocol used for sending emails and justify your answer with one appropriate reason.
b. Explain one possible problem that could occur if an unsuitable or insecure protocol is used, and suggest one measure the school can implement to ensure secure email communication.
OR
B What do you understand by the term web-address? How is it different from an email address?
15 What is the significance of the alt attribute in the tag? Provide one scenario where it is useful. 2
16 A Write the HTML code to embed an audio file named song.mp3 into a webpage. Ensure that the audio plays automatically. 2
OR
B Write the HTML code snippet to create an Ordered List of the top three winners of a competition. However, the list should start numbering from '4' instead of '1'. List items are as shown below (4. Rahul, 5. Sneha, 6. Amit)
17 How can we create a hyperlink that directly opens the user’s email client to send an email to "info@school.com"? Write the syntax. 2
18 A Explain the purpose of the style attribute in HTML. Write an HTML statement to set the font color of a paragraph to "red" using inline CSS.
OR
B Ravi is trying to make an online payment on an e-commerce website. He sees that the website's URL starts with "http". Should he continue with the payment? Give reasons to support your answer 2
19 What is e-Governance? Give one example of an e-Governance website in India. 2
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Section-C (20 to 23) 4X3 = 12 Marks
20 The following HTML statements contain errors. Rewrite the correct statements for each. 3
21 A. With reference to mobile technologies, briefly explain the following: 3
I. SMS
II. 3G
III. 5G
22 A I. Write the HTML code to embed a video file named documentary.mp4 into a webpage. The video should have a width of 400 pixels and a height of 300 pixels. It should display playback controls. II. Which attribute of the tag is used to specify the font family? 3
OR
B Write the HTML code to create a table with 2 rows and 2 columns and a border of 2. The first row should be the table header containing Roll No and Name, and the second row should contain the values 1 and Rahul respectively. 3
23 A Write the HTML code to display the following statements on a webpage: 3
I. The chemical formula for Sulfuric Acid is H₂SO₄.
II. The Pythagorean theorem is a² + b² = c².
III. The coordinates are represented as (X₁, Y₁).
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Section-D (24 to 24) 1X4 = 4 Marks
24 A Write the complete HTML code to design a webpage with the following specifications:
OR
B Write the complete HTML code to design a "Feedback Form" as shown here, according to the specifications given below:
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Section-E (25 to 26) 2X4 = 8 Marks
25 Rohan receives an email informing him that he has won a ₹1 Crore lottery prize. The email instructs him to click on a link and enter his bank details, including his account number, password, and OTP, in order to claim the reward. Just as Rohan is about to click the link, his sister intervenes and warns him. 4
I. Which type of online fraud is being attempted in this situation?
II. Why do you think the attacker requested the OTP?
III. Mention one precaution that can help prevent such fraud attempts.
IV. State one visual clue that usually indicates a fraudulent website or email.
26 Maya is a talented software developer who has created a new photo-editing application. She wants to share her software with the public so that other developers can learn from her code and improve upon it. However, she also wants to ensure that she receives credit as the original creator and that no one can claim her work as their own or sell it without her permission. 4
Based on the above information, answer the following questions:
I. Maya decides to release the software under a license that allows anyone to view, modify, and distribute the source code freely. What type of software is this called?
II. Which Intellectual Property Right (IPR) automatically protects Maya's original code from being copied or claimed by others without her permission?
III. If Maya wants to prevent others from using her software’s unique name or logo to sell fake versions of her app, which form of protection should she register for?
IV. A competitor downloads Maya's code, removes her name, and sells it as their own product without making any changes. What is this unethical act called?
To get the full PDF, students can check the link below:
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CBSE Class 10th Computer Applications Sample Paper 2026-27: Download FREE PDF
CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2026-27
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
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CHECK: CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2026-27
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