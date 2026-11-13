The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 has reached its final showdown, with India and Pakistan set to face each other on Saturday, November 14. One of cricket's biggest rivalries has already produced an exciting contest in the tournament, with Pakistan winning a nail-biting match against India.

With the title now on the line, fans can expect another exciting contest in this blockbuster clash. Check out the match details, squads and live streaming information below.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: Match Details

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 14.