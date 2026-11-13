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India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Check Match Time, Squads and Live Streaming

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 18:41 IST

India will eye revenge against Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final after suffering a narrow defeat in their previous meeting. Check the match schedule, squads and live streaming details.

IND vs PAK (Image Source: X.com)
IND vs PAK (Image Source: X.com)

The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 has reached its final showdown, with India and Pakistan set to face each other on Saturday, November 14. One of cricket's biggest rivalries has already produced an exciting contest in the tournament, with Pakistan winning a nail-biting match against India.

With the title now on the line, fans can expect another exciting contest in this blockbuster clash. Check out the match details, squads and live streaming information below.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: Match Details

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 14.

Details

Information

Match

India vs Pakistan, Final

Tournament

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026

Date

Saturday, November 14

Venue

Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Match Time

8:30 AM IST

India vs Pakistan: Previous Meeting in U19 Asia Cup 2026

India and Pakistan have already faced each other in the tournament, with Pakistan winning a thrilling encounter.

India batted first and scored 208 runs, powered by Arjun Rajput's brilliant 107. Meanwhile, Pakistan came out to chase the target and lost early wickets. However, their lower order fought back, with Hamza Zaroor scoring a brilliant century to guide his side to a 3-wicket victory.

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Squads

India U19 Squad

Player

Role

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c)

Batter

Aaryavir Sehwag

Batter

Anvay Dravid (wk)

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Arjun Rajput

Batting All-rounder

Ishan Sood

Bowler

Kavya Patel

Bowler

Manal Chauhan

Batting All-rounder

Mohit Ulva

Bowler

Yashveer Goud

Batting All-rounder

VK Vineeth

Bowler

Yashbardhan Chauhan

All-rounder

Rajat Baghel

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Shavin Vinodh

Bowler

Aryan Savsani

Batter

Kushagra Ojha

All-rounder

Pakistan U19 Squad

Player

Role

Usman Khan

Batter

Jahangir Bilal

Batter

Abdul Qadir

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Ahmed Hussain

All-rounder

Ali Raza

Fast Bowler

Hamza Zahoor (wk)

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Hasnain Abbas Dar

All-rounder

Mohammad Sayyam

Fast Bowler

Farhan Yousaf (c)

Batter

Niqab Shafiq

Left-arm Spinner

Rizwanullah

Fast Bowler

Huzaifa Ahsan

Batter

Abdul Subhan

Fast Bowler

Mohammad Huzaifa

Left-arm Wrist Spinner

Hayam Khan

Batter

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Where to Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match on SonyLIV. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Also READ: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 18:41 IST
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