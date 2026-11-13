India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final 2026: Check Match Time, Squads and Live Streaming
India will eye revenge against Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final after suffering a narrow defeat in their previous meeting. Check the match schedule, squads and live streaming details.
The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 has reached its final showdown, with India and Pakistan set to face each other on Saturday, November 14. One of cricket's biggest rivalries has already produced an exciting contest in the tournament, with Pakistan winning a nail-biting match against India.
With the title now on the line, fans can expect another exciting contest in this blockbuster clash. Check out the match details, squads and live streaming information below.
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: Match Details
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 14.
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India vs Pakistan, Final
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Tournament
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ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026
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Date
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Saturday, November 14
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Venue
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Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
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Match Time
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8:30 AM IST
India vs Pakistan: Previous Meeting in U19 Asia Cup 2026
India and Pakistan have already faced each other in the tournament, with Pakistan winning a thrilling encounter.
India batted first and scored 208 runs, powered by Arjun Rajput's brilliant 107. Meanwhile, Pakistan came out to chase the target and lost early wickets. However, their lower order fought back, with Hamza Zaroor scoring a brilliant century to guide his side to a 3-wicket victory.
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026: Squads
India U19 Squad
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Player
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Role
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Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c)
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Batter
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Aaryavir Sehwag
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Batter
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Anvay Dravid (wk)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Arjun Rajput
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Batting All-rounder
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Ishan Sood
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Bowler
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Kavya Patel
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Bowler
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Manal Chauhan
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Batting All-rounder
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Mohit Ulva
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Bowler
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Yashveer Goud
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Batting All-rounder
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VK Vineeth
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Bowler
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Yashbardhan Chauhan
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All-rounder
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Rajat Baghel
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Shavin Vinodh
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Bowler
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Aryan Savsani
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Batter
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Kushagra Ojha
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All-rounder
Pakistan U19 Squad
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Player
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Role
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Usman Khan
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Batter
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Jahangir Bilal
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Batter
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Abdul Qadir
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Ahmed Hussain
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All-rounder
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Ali Raza
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Fast Bowler
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Hamza Zahoor (wk)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Hasnain Abbas Dar
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All-rounder
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Mohammad Sayyam
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Fast Bowler
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Farhan Yousaf (c)
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Batter
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Niqab Shafiq
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Left-arm Spinner
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Rizwanullah
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Fast Bowler
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Huzaifa Ahsan
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Batter
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Abdul Subhan
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Fast Bowler
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Mohammad Huzaifa
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Left-arm Wrist Spinner
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Hayam Khan
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Batter
IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Where to Watch Live Streaming?
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match on SonyLIV. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Also READ: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Schedule, India Matches, Table, Squad and Live Streaming Details
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