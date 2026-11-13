Chhath Puja Holiday 2026: Check When Schools Will Remain Closed

Chhath Puja Holiday 2026 will affect school schedules in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Bihar will remain closed until November 17 as part of the festive break, which includes Chhath Puja celebrations. In Jharkhand, November 16 and 17 are listed as holidays for the festival. Delhi government has also declared November 16 (Monday) a public holiday and schools across the city will remain closed. In Uttar Pradesh, November 15 and 16 are marked as restricted holidays for Chhath Puja, but this does not mean that all schools will be closed statewide. Students and parents should check with their respective schools for the final holiday schedule as closure dates may differ across districts and institutions. Scroll for more details. Chhath Puja School Holiday 2026: State-Wise List

Chhath Puja 2026 school holidays will vary from state to state. While schools in Bihar and Jharkhand will have holidays for multiple days, Delhi schools will remain closed on November 16. In Uttar Pradesh, November 15 and 16 are listed as restricted holidays, so school closures may depend on individual institutions. Check the table below for the state-wise list of Chhath Puja school holidays in 2026. State School Holiday Dates Bihar November 7 to 17, 2026 Jharkhand November 16 and 17, 2026 Delhi November 16, 2026 Uttar Pradesh November 15 and 16, 2026 Why is Chhath Puja Celebrated? Chhath Puja is celebrated to worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) and seek his blessings for good health, happiness and a long life. The Sun is an important source of energy and life on Earth, as it provides light and warmth and helps plants grow. During Chhath Puja, devotees also worship Chhathi Maiya, who is believed to protect children and bless families with good health and prosperity. The festival is mainly celebrated to thank the Sun God for supporting life and to pray for the well-being of family members. Devotees observe a fast, offer prayers while standing in water and present fruits, sweets and other traditional foods to the setting and rising Sun. Chhath Puja also teaches people the values of faith, patience, discipline, cleanliness and respect for nature.

Why is Chhath Puja So Important in Bihar? Chhath Puja holds a special place in Bihar because it is not just a religious festival but also an important part of the state's culture, traditions and identity. People celebrate this festival with great faith and devotion to thank the Sun God for providing energy, light and life on Earth. They also worship Chhathi Maiya and pray for the good health, happiness and long life of their family members. For many families in Bihar, Chhath is a time when relatives come together, people working in other cities return to their hometowns and communities prepare for the celebrations. The four-day festival brings people together as they clean riverbanks, prepare traditional prasad such as “thekua” and offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun. Its traditions also teach the importance of cleanliness, discipline, respect for nature and togetherness. This is why Chhath Puja is often called Mahaparv in Bihar and remains one of the most loved and widely celebrated festivals in the state.