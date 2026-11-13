Low Student Enrolment Won't Close Government Schools in Tamil Nadu: Minister's Big Announcement

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Key Points Tamil Nadu government assures no government school will close due to low student enrolment.

Even single-teacher schools in remote areas will continue to operate, says Minister Rajmohan.

Assurance comes amid concerns of 94,000 school closures nationwide over the past decade.

The Tamil Nadu government has assured that no government school in the state will be closed because of low student enrolment. School Education Minister Rajmohan has assured that even schools with a single teacher in remote villages, hamlets and hill areas would continue to operate. The announcement comes amid concerns over the declining number of students in government schools and the closure of educational institutions across the country. The minister made the statement while attending an event at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The program was organised to honour the headmasters of government and government-aided schools in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppattur and Tiruvannamalai districts for achieving 100 per cent results in public examinations during the 2023- 24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.

Tamil Nadu Government to Keep Schools Open Despite Low Enrolment During the event, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan raised concerns about the closure of government schools across India. He pointed out that nearly 94,000 government schools had closed across the country over the past decade. He also mentioned that more than 200 government schools had reportedly shut down in Tamil Nadu. Minister Rajmohan has also acknowledged the figures and said that the state government was committed to protecting government schools. He also made a point that no government school had been closed since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office around six months ago. The government will also focus on increasing student enrollment rather than shutting down schools with fewer students. He specifically assured that schools in remote locations would continue to provide education even if they had only one teacher.