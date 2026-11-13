Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

Bihar DNB NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the official results of Round 1 of the seat distribution of the Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) for 2026 admission. The admission for open seat type for reserved categories such as Backward Class (BC), EWS (Economically Weaker Section), EBC along with Unreserved category ranges between 30168 to 74201 for NEET PG seats across multiple medical colleges in Bihar. The cutoffs released act as important reference points for individuals seeking admission into General Medicine and DNB courses. The report provides criteria for the ranks required to gain admission into various medical colleges, standalone medical training institutes and recognized DNB colleges in Bihar. Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

Bihar PGMAC Round 1 Counseling: Overview Check out the Round 1 counselling timeline shared in the table below. Events Details Conducting Body Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Online Registration & Application October 22 – 28, 2026 Publication of State Merit Rank Card October 30, 2026 Choice Filling & Locking Up to October 31, 2026 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment November 6, 2026 Downloading Allotment Orders November 6 – 12, 2026 Document Verification & Admission November 10 – 12, 2026 What is Opening and Closing Ranks for Bihar DNB NEET PG Admission? Opening and Closing Ranks offers precise NEET-PG scores required to get into professional degrees such as General Medicine or DNB programs in Bihar Medical counselling.

Opening Rank: The maximum All India NEET-PG score or rank obtained by an entering pupil in a specific college program.

Closing Rank: The lowest NEET-PG score that the last qualifier has reached in this stage of the procedure.

Category Ranks: The established parameters for the reserved communities.

Changes in the rounds: the cutoffs are stringent in Round 1, but relax later on. DNB College-Wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the Round 1 counselling results, the PGMAC (Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) for the state of Bihar offers a wide difference in cut-off marks amongst institutions as per the different seat type. While the overall NEET-PG opening & closing ranks for UR open seats in institutions like A.N.M.M.C. Gaya and Sadar Hospitals situated at places like Chapra and Muzaffarpur vary between 21001 to 43374, the respective internal ranks (UR) in the universities range between 400 to 675 which apparently aligns with the range of the overall ranks based on NEET-PG.

The opening and closing ranks for reserved categories such as BC, for Gaya range from 74,201, EWS rank in JKTMC Madhepura (27,034), EBC rank at Sadar hospital Bhagalpur (30,168), or SC rank at GMC Bettiah (45,029).