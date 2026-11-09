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NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 14:05 IST

Check NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026 with marks-wise All India Rank ranges, category-wise qualifying cutoffs, required marks and percentile details. Understand the rank distribution and admission criteria.

NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required
NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required

The NEET PG 2026 rank vs percentile analysis helps candidates understand how their entrance exam marks translate into an All India Rank (AIR) and percentile. Candidates can use this information to assess their performance and get an idea of their position among other test-takers. The rank and marks data also help aspirants understand the competition for postgraduate medical seats.As per the NEET PG 2026 result data, the overall rank distribution shows that candidates with a percentile between 99 and 100 secured ranks up to 1,670, while those with a percentile between 90 and 95 secured ranks between 12,351 and 25,699.The examination was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The qualifying percentile and minimum marks vary across categories. However, the actual admission chances depend on the candidate's rank, category, seat availability, counselling rules and choice of college.

NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026

The NEET PG percentile indicates a candidate's relative performance compared with other candidates who appeared for the examination. A higher percentile generally corresponds to a better All India Rank.The following table shows the overall NEET PG 2026 rank distribution across different percentile ranges.

Percentile Range

All India Rank (AIR)

Number of Candidates

100–99

1–1,670

1,670

99–98

1,671–4,340

2,670

98–95

4,341–12,350

8,010

95–90

12,351–25,699

13,350

Below 90

25,700–2,65,960

2,40,260

NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026

NEET PG marks play an important role in determining a candidate's All India Rank. Candidates securing similar marks may receive ranks within a range because multiple candidates can obtain the same score.The table below provides the marks-wise rank ranges based on the NEET PG 2026 result data.

NEET PG Marks

Expected All India Rank

620

9–11

610

29–32

600

101–114

590

251–275

580

498–529

570

921–1,000

560

1,535–1,647

550

2,473–2,614

540

3,711–3,873

530

5,278–5,501

520

7,130–7,343

510

9,309–9,562

500

11,828–12,111

490

14,717–15,041

480

17,892–18,226

470

21,255–21,657

460

24,813–25,229

450

28,677–29,130

440

32,799–33,273

430

37,175–37,650

420

41,628–42,157

410

46,354–46,892

400

51,152–51,729

390

56,184–56,762

380

61,267–61,872

370

66,560–67,179

360

72,073–72,712

350

77,603–78,251

340

83,297–84,007

330

89,088–89,794

320

95,085–95,834

310

1,01,202–1,01,925

300

1,07,551–1,08,332

290

1,13,905–1,14,645

280

1,20,510–1,21,302

270

1,27,374–1,28,196

262

1,32,977–1,33,656

260

1,34,327–1,35,160

250

1,41,412–1,42,283

244

1,45,908–1,46,570

240

1,48,618–1,49,516

230

1,56,176–1,57,101

226

1,59,190–1,59,944

220

1,63,628–1,64,610

210

1,71,226–1,72,210

200

1,78,857–1,79,840

NEET PG 2026 Category-Wise Qualifying Cutoff: Marks and Percentile

NBEMS has prescribed different qualifying percentiles and minimum marks for different categories. Candidates must meet the applicable cutoff to qualify for the examination and become eligible for the next stages of the admission process.The NEET PG 2026 category-wise qualifying cutoff is given below.

Category

Qualifying Percentile

Cutoff Marks

General / EWS

50th percentile

262

General PwBD

45th percentile

244

SC / ST / OBC (including PwBD of these categories)

40th percentile

226

The qualifying cutoff represents the minimum marks required to pass the examination. It does not guarantee admission to an MD, MS or PG Diploma course. Candidates must participate in the applicable counselling process and meet the admission requirements for their preferred seats.

NEET PG Rank vs Percentile: What Is the Difference?

Rank and percentile are two different ways of understanding a candidate's performance in NEET PG. Both are important when assessing the result, but they represent different information.

  • NEET PG Rank: It represents a candidate's position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. A lower numerical rank indicates a better position.
  • NEET PG Percentile: It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. A higher percentile represents better relative performance.
  • NEET PG Marks: These are the actual marks obtained by a candidate in the examination. Marks contribute to determining the candidate's rank and percentile.
  • Qualifying Percentile: It is the minimum percentile prescribed by NBEMS for a candidate to qualify for the examination. The requirement differs by category.

How Many Marks Are Required for a Good Rank in NEET PG 2026?

The marks required for a good NEET PG rank depend on the overall performance of candidates in a particular examination year. Based on the 2026 result data, candidates scoring around 600 marks secured ranks within approximately the top 115. Candidates scoring 550 marks were placed between AIR 2,473 and 2,614, while those scoring 500 marks secured ranks between AIR 11,828 and 12,111. A score of 450 marks corresponded to ranks between AIR 28,677 and 29,130.

These figures indicate that candidates need to score higher marks to secure a better rank. However, the required score for a particular college or speciality can vary depending on the counselling round, seat availability, reservation category and admission quota.

Does NEET PG 2026 Rank Guarantee Admission?

Securing a qualifying score or a particular All India Rank in NEET PG 2026 does not automatically ensure admission to a postgraduate medical course. The final seat allotment depends on several factors, including:

  • Candidate's All India Rank and applicable category.
  • Availability of seats in the preferred college and speciality.
  • Reservation policies and admission eligibility.
  • All India Quota and state quota counselling rules.
  • Candidate's preferences during the choice-filling process.
  • Closing ranks in different counselling rounds.

Candidates should check the counselling notifications and seat allotment results before making admission decisions. State counselling authorities prepare their respective merit lists for state quota admissions.

Also Check:

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Courses Opening & Closing Ranks Here

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:54 IST
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