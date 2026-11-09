NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required

The NEET PG 2026 rank vs percentile analysis helps candidates understand how their entrance exam marks translate into an All India Rank (AIR) and percentile. Candidates can use this information to assess their performance and get an idea of their position among other test-takers. The rank and marks data also help aspirants understand the competition for postgraduate medical seats.As per the NEET PG 2026 result data, the overall rank distribution shows that candidates with a percentile between 99 and 100 secured ranks up to 1,670, while those with a percentile between 90 and 95 secured ranks between 12,351 and 25,699.The examination was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The qualifying percentile and minimum marks vary across categories. However, the actual admission chances depend on the candidate's rank, category, seat availability, counselling rules and choice of college.

NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026 The NEET PG percentile indicates a candidate's relative performance compared with other candidates who appeared for the examination. A higher percentile generally corresponds to a better All India Rank.The following table shows the overall NEET PG 2026 rank distribution across different percentile ranges. Percentile Range All India Rank (AIR) Number of Candidates 100–99 1–1,670 1,670 99–98 1,671–4,340 2,670 98–95 4,341–12,350 8,010 95–90 12,351–25,699 13,350 Below 90 25,700–2,65,960 2,40,260 NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026 NEET PG marks play an important role in determining a candidate's All India Rank. Candidates securing similar marks may receive ranks within a range because multiple candidates can obtain the same score.The table below provides the marks-wise rank ranges based on the NEET PG 2026 result data.

NEET PG Marks Expected All India Rank 620 9–11 610 29–32 600 101–114 590 251–275 580 498–529 570 921–1,000 560 1,535–1,647 550 2,473–2,614 540 3,711–3,873 530 5,278–5,501 520 7,130–7,343 510 9,309–9,562 500 11,828–12,111 490 14,717–15,041 480 17,892–18,226 470 21,255–21,657 460 24,813–25,229 450 28,677–29,130 440 32,799–33,273 430 37,175–37,650 420 41,628–42,157 410 46,354–46,892 400 51,152–51,729 390 56,184–56,762 380 61,267–61,872 370 66,560–67,179 360 72,073–72,712 350 77,603–78,251 340 83,297–84,007 330 89,088–89,794 320 95,085–95,834 310 1,01,202–1,01,925 300 1,07,551–1,08,332 290 1,13,905–1,14,645 280 1,20,510–1,21,302 270 1,27,374–1,28,196 262 1,32,977–1,33,656 260 1,34,327–1,35,160 250 1,41,412–1,42,283 244 1,45,908–1,46,570 240 1,48,618–1,49,516 230 1,56,176–1,57,101 226 1,59,190–1,59,944 220 1,63,628–1,64,610 210 1,71,226–1,72,210 200 1,78,857–1,79,840

NEET PG 2026 Category-Wise Qualifying Cutoff: Marks and Percentile NBEMS has prescribed different qualifying percentiles and minimum marks for different categories. Candidates must meet the applicable cutoff to qualify for the examination and become eligible for the next stages of the admission process.The NEET PG 2026 category-wise qualifying cutoff is given below. Category Qualifying Percentile Cutoff Marks General / EWS 50th percentile 262 General PwBD 45th percentile 244 SC / ST / OBC (including PwBD of these categories) 40th percentile 226 The qualifying cutoff represents the minimum marks required to pass the examination. It does not guarantee admission to an MD, MS or PG Diploma course. Candidates must participate in the applicable counselling process and meet the admission requirements for their preferred seats.

NEET PG Rank vs Percentile: What Is the Difference? Rank and percentile are two different ways of understanding a candidate's performance in NEET PG. Both are important when assessing the result, but they represent different information. NEET PG Rank: It represents a candidate's position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. A lower numerical rank indicates a better position.

It represents a candidate's position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. A lower numerical rank indicates a better position. NEET PG Percentile: It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. A higher percentile represents better relative performance.

It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. A higher percentile represents better relative performance. NEET PG Marks: These are the actual marks obtained by a candidate in the examination. Marks contribute to determining the candidate's rank and percentile.

These are the actual marks obtained by a candidate in the examination. Marks contribute to determining the candidate's rank and percentile. Qualifying Percentile: It is the minimum percentile prescribed by NBEMS for a candidate to qualify for the examination. The requirement differs by category.

How Many Marks Are Required for a Good Rank in NEET PG 2026? The marks required for a good NEET PG rank depend on the overall performance of candidates in a particular examination year. Based on the 2026 result data, candidates scoring around 600 marks secured ranks within approximately the top 115. Candidates scoring 550 marks were placed between AIR 2,473 and 2,614, while those scoring 500 marks secured ranks between AIR 11,828 and 12,111. A score of 450 marks corresponded to ranks between AIR 28,677 and 29,130. These figures indicate that candidates need to score higher marks to secure a better rank. However, the required score for a particular college or speciality can vary depending on the counselling round, seat availability, reservation category and admission quota. Does NEET PG 2026 Rank Guarantee Admission?