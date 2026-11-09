NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026: Category-Wise Rank and Marks Required
Check NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026 with marks-wise All India Rank ranges, category-wise qualifying cutoffs, required marks and percentile details. Understand the rank distribution and admission criteria.
The NEET PG 2026 rank vs percentile analysis helps candidates understand how their entrance exam marks translate into an All India Rank (AIR) and percentile. Candidates can use this information to assess their performance and get an idea of their position among other test-takers. The rank and marks data also help aspirants understand the competition for postgraduate medical seats.As per the NEET PG 2026 result data, the overall rank distribution shows that candidates with a percentile between 99 and 100 secured ranks up to 1,670, while those with a percentile between 90 and 95 secured ranks between 12,351 and 25,699.The examination was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The qualifying percentile and minimum marks vary across categories. However, the actual admission chances depend on the candidate's rank, category, seat availability, counselling rules and choice of college.
NEET PG Rank vs Percentile 2026
The NEET PG percentile indicates a candidate's relative performance compared with other candidates who appeared for the examination. A higher percentile generally corresponds to a better All India Rank.The following table shows the overall NEET PG 2026 rank distribution across different percentile ranges.
|
Percentile Range
|
All India Rank (AIR)
|
Number of Candidates
|
100–99
|
1–1,670
|
1,670
|
99–98
|
1,671–4,340
|
2,670
|
98–95
|
4,341–12,350
|
8,010
|
95–90
|
12,351–25,699
|
13,350
|
Below 90
|
25,700–2,65,960
|
2,40,260
NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026
NEET PG marks play an important role in determining a candidate's All India Rank. Candidates securing similar marks may receive ranks within a range because multiple candidates can obtain the same score.The table below provides the marks-wise rank ranges based on the NEET PG 2026 result data.
|
NEET PG Marks
|
Expected All India Rank
|
620
|
9–11
|
610
|
29–32
|
600
|
101–114
|
590
|
251–275
|
580
|
498–529
|
570
|
921–1,000
|
560
|
1,535–1,647
|
550
|
2,473–2,614
|
540
|
3,711–3,873
|
530
|
5,278–5,501
|
520
|
7,130–7,343
|
510
|
9,309–9,562
|
500
|
11,828–12,111
|
490
|
14,717–15,041
|
480
|
17,892–18,226
|
470
|
21,255–21,657
|
460
|
24,813–25,229
|
450
|
28,677–29,130
|
440
|
32,799–33,273
|
430
|
37,175–37,650
|
420
|
41,628–42,157
|
410
|
46,354–46,892
|
400
|
51,152–51,729
|
390
|
56,184–56,762
|
380
|
61,267–61,872
|
370
|
66,560–67,179
|
360
|
72,073–72,712
|
350
|
77,603–78,251
|
340
|
83,297–84,007
|
330
|
89,088–89,794
|
320
|
95,085–95,834
|
310
|
1,01,202–1,01,925
|
300
|
1,07,551–1,08,332
|
290
|
1,13,905–1,14,645
|
280
|
1,20,510–1,21,302
|
270
|
1,27,374–1,28,196
|
262
|
1,32,977–1,33,656
|
260
|
1,34,327–1,35,160
|
250
|
1,41,412–1,42,283
|
244
|
1,45,908–1,46,570
|
240
|
1,48,618–1,49,516
|
230
|
1,56,176–1,57,101
|
226
|
1,59,190–1,59,944
|
220
|
1,63,628–1,64,610
|
210
|
1,71,226–1,72,210
|
200
|
1,78,857–1,79,840
NEET PG 2026 Category-Wise Qualifying Cutoff: Marks and Percentile
NBEMS has prescribed different qualifying percentiles and minimum marks for different categories. Candidates must meet the applicable cutoff to qualify for the examination and become eligible for the next stages of the admission process.The NEET PG 2026 category-wise qualifying cutoff is given below.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General / EWS
|
50th percentile
|
262
|
General PwBD
|
45th percentile
|
244
|
SC / ST / OBC (including PwBD of these categories)
|
40th percentile
|
226
The qualifying cutoff represents the minimum marks required to pass the examination. It does not guarantee admission to an MD, MS or PG Diploma course. Candidates must participate in the applicable counselling process and meet the admission requirements for their preferred seats.
NEET PG Rank vs Percentile: What Is the Difference?
Rank and percentile are two different ways of understanding a candidate's performance in NEET PG. Both are important when assessing the result, but they represent different information.
- NEET PG Rank: It represents a candidate's position among all candidates who appeared for the examination. A lower numerical rank indicates a better position.
- NEET PG Percentile: It indicates the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular candidate. A higher percentile represents better relative performance.
- NEET PG Marks: These are the actual marks obtained by a candidate in the examination. Marks contribute to determining the candidate's rank and percentile.
- Qualifying Percentile: It is the minimum percentile prescribed by NBEMS for a candidate to qualify for the examination. The requirement differs by category.
How Many Marks Are Required for a Good Rank in NEET PG 2026?
The marks required for a good NEET PG rank depend on the overall performance of candidates in a particular examination year. Based on the 2026 result data, candidates scoring around 600 marks secured ranks within approximately the top 115. Candidates scoring 550 marks were placed between AIR 2,473 and 2,614, while those scoring 500 marks secured ranks between AIR 11,828 and 12,111. A score of 450 marks corresponded to ranks between AIR 28,677 and 29,130.
These figures indicate that candidates need to score higher marks to secure a better rank. However, the required score for a particular college or speciality can vary depending on the counselling round, seat availability, reservation category and admission quota.
Does NEET PG 2026 Rank Guarantee Admission?
Securing a qualifying score or a particular All India Rank in NEET PG 2026 does not automatically ensure admission to a postgraduate medical course. The final seat allotment depends on several factors, including:
- Candidate's All India Rank and applicable category.
- Availability of seats in the preferred college and speciality.
- Reservation policies and admission eligibility.
- All India Quota and state quota counselling rules.
- Candidate's preferences during the choice-filling process.
- Closing ranks in different counselling rounds.
Candidates should check the counselling notifications and seat allotment results before making admission decisions. State counselling authorities prepare their respective merit lists for state quota admissions.
Also Check:
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NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check Radiology, General Medicine, and Surgery Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET PG 2026 Good Score vs Safe Score: Check Marks Needed For A Good Rank
NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here
All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka
NEET PG Seat Matrix 2026 Analysis: Check Institute and Course-Wise Availability
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