JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker Registration: Check Steps and Aadhaar Verification Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 to complete their Aadhaar re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the application form. The agency has also asked students to use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) login credentials during registration. The instructions are intended to help candidates avoid problems during identity verification and biometric authentication at later stages of the examination process. Students must also ensure that the name and date of birth entered in the JEE Main application form match the details mentioned on their Class 10 certificate or marksheet. Here is a step-by-step guide to creating a DigiLocker account and completing the Aadhaar re-KYC process. Also read: JEE Main Application Form 2027: How to Upload Scanned Photo, Signature and Category Proof

What is DigiLocker and why is it important for JEE Main 2027? DigiLocker is a government-supported online platform where users can access and store their documents digitally. Students can use it to keep important academic and identity documents in one place. For JEE Main 2027, NTA has advised candidates to complete Aadhaar re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the application form. This helps ensure that their latest identity details are available during the registration process. Candidates should use their own account rather than someone else's credentials. This is important because the information may be used for identity checks and biometric verification at later stages. JEE Main 2027 DigiLocker Registration: How to Create an Account? Candidates who do not already have a DigiLocker account can follow these general steps:

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker mobile application

Click on the Sign Up option to begin the registration process

Enter the required details, such as your name, date of birth, mobile number and other information asked on the screen

Create a security PIN and complete the verification process using the OTP sent to your mobile number

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen to finish creating your account

Log in using your registered details Candidates should enter their correct personal information and use an account that belongs to them. How to Complete Aadhaar Re-KYC on DigiLocker? After creating an account, candidates should complete the Aadhaar re-KYC process. Follow these steps: Step What candidates need to do Step 1 Log in to your DigiLocker account using your personal credentials Step 2 Open the Issued Documents section available in the account Step 3 Find the Aadhaar document listed in this section Step 4 Click on the three-dot menu next to the Aadhaar document Step 5 Select the Refresh option to start the re-KYC process Step 6 Read the consent message displayed on the screen and allow Aadhaar authentication Step 7 Enter the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar Step 8 Wait for the authentication process to finish. Once it is successful, refresh other documents in DigiLocker to update their status

The OTP is sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Therefore, candidates should ensure that they can access this number before starting the process. The exact screen or menu may look slightly different depending on the version of the DigiLocker website or application. Also check: JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2027: Is 75% Rule Removed? Check Top 20 Percentile Clarification Important Instructions for JEE Main 2027 Candidates Apart from completing DigiLocker re-KYC, candidates should keep the following points in mind while filling out the application form: Guideline What candidates need to do Use personal login details Candidates should use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials Match Class 10 records The name and date of birth entered in the application form must match the details on the Class 10 certificate or marksheet Complete re-KYC beforehand NTA has advised candidates to complete Aadhaar re-KYC through DigiLocker before applying Check details carefully Review all personal information before submitting the application form to avoid errors Follow official updates Visit the official JEE Main website regularly for the latest notices and instructions