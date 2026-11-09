CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The CBSE Class 9 Maths exam carries 80 marks for the annual theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment in the 2026-27 academic session. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also provided the unit-wise marks distribution, question paper pattern and assessment structure to help students understand the exam format.

As per the latest CBSE Class 9 Mathematics curriculum, the theory paper will be held for three hours. The syllabus covers six major units: Number System, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics and Probability. Students will also be assessed through periodic tests, multiple assessments, portfolio work and mathematics laboratory practicals.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Overview

Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics exam below.