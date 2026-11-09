CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Candidates can go through the article to know CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027, including the unit-wise marking scheme, question paper structure, internal assessment marks and weightage of all chapters.
The CBSE Class 9 Maths exam carries 80 marks for the annual theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment in the 2026-27 academic session. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also provided the unit-wise marks distribution, question paper pattern and assessment structure to help students understand the exam format.
As per the latest CBSE Class 9 Mathematics curriculum, the theory paper will be held for three hours. The syllabus covers six major units: Number System, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics and Probability. Students will also be assessed through periodic tests, multiple assessments, portfolio work and mathematics laboratory practicals.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Overview
Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics exam below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
9
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Theory Examination Marks
|
80
|
Internal Assessment Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Units
|
6
|
Assessment Authority
|
CBSE-affiliated schools
Download: CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Curriculum 2026-27 – Official PDF
CBSE Class 9 Maths Marks Distribution 2027
The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics syllabus is divided into six units, each carrying a different weightage in the annual exam. Geometry has the highest weightage and algebra second highest .Students can refer to the following table for the complete CBSE Class 9 Maths unit-wise marks distribution for 2026-27.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number System
|
7
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
4
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
25
|
V
|
Mensuration
|
14
|
VI
|
Statistics and Probability
|
10
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 9 Maths Question Paper Section-Wise Structure 2027
As per the 2026-27 sample question paper pattern, the CBSE Class 9 Maths examination is divided into five sections, A to E, with a total of 38 questions carrying 80 marks. Students can check the section-wise question types, number of questions and marks distribution below.
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Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
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Section A
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Objective Type (MCQs and Assertion-Reason)
|
20
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20 × 1 = 20
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Section B
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Very Short Answer Type
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5
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5 × 2 = 10
|
Section C
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Short Answer Type
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6
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6 × 3 = 18
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Section D
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Long Answer Type
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4
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4 × 5 = 20
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Section E
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Case-Based / Integrated Assessment
|
3
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3 × 4 = 12
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Total
|
38
|
80
CBSE Class 9 Maths Internal Assessment 2027
Apart from the annual theory exam, CBSE allocates 20 marks to internal assessment in Class 9 Mathematics. These marks are awarded through different assessment activities conducted during the academic session.The internal assessment includes pen-and-paper tests, multiple assessments, portfolio work and laboratory practicals.
|
Internal Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Pen-and-Paper Test
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Mathematics Lab Practical
|
5
|
Total
|
20
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2027?
Students should follow a consistent preparation strategy to perform well in the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics exam. Since the question paper evaluates conceptual understanding, application and analytical skills, practising different types of mathematical problems is essential.Here are some useful preparation tips:
- Understand Basic Concepts: Develop a clear understanding of mathematical concepts before moving on to complex questions. Pay attention to definitions, properties, theorems and formulas.
- Practise NCERT Questions: Solve all examples and exercises from the prescribed NCERT Mathematics textbook. Focus on understanding the steps involved in each solution.
- Prioritise High-Weightage Units: Give additional practice time to Algebra and Geometry, as these units together carry 45 marks in the theory exam.
- Practise Geometry Proofs: Learn important theorems, their applications and the correct steps for writing mathematical proofs. Draw clear and properly labelled diagrams.
- Improve Problem-Solving Skills: Practise application-based and analytical questions to develop the ability to solve unfamiliar problems.
- Revise Formulas Regularly: Maintain a separate list of important formulas, identities and mathematical properties. Revise them regularly to improve accuracy and calculation speed.
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