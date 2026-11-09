Odisha Gets Additional 318 PG Medical Seats Across Departments in State Medical Colleges, Total Seats Now 938

As per reports, the National Medical Commission has added 318 additional postgraduate medical seats across 14 departments in Odisha. The seats have been added to five state-owned medical colleges and other institutions in Odisha. The total number of medical postgraduate seats in Odisha now stands at 938.

As per media reports, with the addition of new seats, five new government medical colleges will be launching PG courses with 153 seats sanctioned across different departments. Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar has received approval for 44 PG seats across 10 departments, while Government Medical College and Hospital in Sundargarh has been allotted 22 seats across eight departments.

Other than these, SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput has received 28 seats across nine departments, while Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College and Hospital in Talcher has received 32 seats across 10 departments. Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Government Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani has received 27 seats across eight departments.