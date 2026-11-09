Odisha Gets Additional 318 PG Medical Seats Across Departments in State Medical Colleges, Total Seats Now 938
NMC approves an additional 318 medical postgraduate seats across several departments in state-owned medical colleges, taking the total number of seats in the state to 938. Five new government medical colleges will be launching PG courses with 153 seats sanctioned across different departments
As per reports, the National Medical Commission has added 318 additional postgraduate medical seats across 14 departments in Odisha. The seats have been added to five state-owned medical colleges and other institutions in Odisha. The total number of medical postgraduate seats in Odisha now stands at 938.
As per media reports, with the addition of new seats, five new government medical colleges will be launching PG courses with 153 seats sanctioned across different departments. Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar has received approval for 44 PG seats across 10 departments, while Government Medical College and Hospital in Sundargarh has been allotted 22 seats across eight departments.
Other than these, SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput has received 28 seats across nine departments, while Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College and Hospital in Talcher has received 32 seats across 10 departments. Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Government Medical College and Hospital in Phulbani has received 27 seats across eight departments.
ରାଜ୍ୟର ସରକାରୀ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ୩୧୮ଟି ନୂତନ ପିଜି ମେଡିକାଲ ସିଟ୍ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବା ଏକ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାଗତଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଅଟେ। https://t.co/ajqm4UOsWs— Dr. Mukesh Mahaling (@MahalingMukesh) November 7, 2026
Total number of postgraduate seats up for grabs at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada has increased from 20 to 53, while Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir has seen an increase from 10 to 54 seats. Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore now has a total of 54 PG seats, and PGIMER and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar have received 11 additional seats.
SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been given 17 additional seats, while Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer has received three more seats. VIMSAR, Burla, has been allotted 11 additional seats.
The Anatomy, Anaesthesiology, Biochemistry, Community Medicine, ENT, General Medicine, General Surgery, Microbiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Pathology, Psychiatry and Respiratory Medicine departments will receive additional seats. Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling mentioned that the addition of seats is a significant step towards medical education and healthcare in the state. He further added that a new chapter has been added to the health and medical education sector of Odisha
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.