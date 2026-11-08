Pakistan have done a dramatic turnaround by beating arch-rivals India in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. In a Group A clash played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, Pakistan produced a brilliant batting performance lower down the order to win the match from a losing position by 3 wickets. A tough result for India U19. Focus now shifts to Tuesday for their next fixture against UAE U19 in the #MensU19AsiaCup. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/WullKDGgH4 https://t.co/Bl5f0KSFHv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026 IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Match Highlights First Innings India got off to a poor start with Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani departing for a duck. The Indian team was reduced to 22/3 in quick time with none of the top-order batters getting going. Aaryavir Sehwag then stabilised the innings with his 22-run knock before getting dismissed. However, the main architect of India's innings was number 5 batter Arjun Rajput, who scored a brilliant century.

Rajput smashed 107 runs in just 85 deliveries, including 11 fours and 5 sixes, giving India a platform to post a strong total. However, the story continued with the rest of the batters as none of them managed to get going. Kavya Patel was only able to score 23 runs as India posted a below-par total of 208 runs all out. For Pakistan Under-19, it was a clinical bowling performance with Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq picking up 3 wickets each. India's Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Arjun Rajput 107 85 11 5 125.88 Aaryavir Sehwag 22 40 1 1 55.00 Kavya Patel 23 45 1 0 51.11 Pakistan's Bowling Scorecard Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Ali Raza 10 37 3 Rizwanullah 7 24 3 Niqab Shafiq 10 42 3

Second Innings Pakistan came out to chase the target with the pressure of an India-Pakistan match on their shoulders. However, they pulled off a memorable win despite getting off to a poor start. The side was reduced to 61/5 in quick time with none of their top-order batters getting going. However, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor stabilised the innings with a crucial partnership of 107 runs in just 140 deliveries, laying the platform for victory. Hamza Zahoor scored a brilliant century, making 100 runs off 108 deliveries, including 10 fours and 3 sixes. At one stage, India looked to bounce back in the match with 2 back-to-back wickets of Hasnain Abbas Dar and Mohammad Sayyam. However, Hamza stayed at the crease and held his nerve in the final moments of the game. He not only scored a century but also took his team to a win over India.