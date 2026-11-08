Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: Dalal Street is all set for its annual date with tradition, optimism and a little market excitement as investors welcome Samvat 2083 on Sunday, November 8. This week there was a blast at Dalal Street after many years. From Monday to Friday, the stock market showcased a green show due to easing geopolitical tensions. The loss of Trump's Republican Party in the US midterm elections has left investors with positive sentiment, keeping the market high, or at least positive. At the Indian stock market, after seven consecutive sessions of gains, the big question is whether the Nifty 50, Sensex and Bank Nifty can keep their winning streak alive or whether investors will decide to book some profits. Scheduled from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, the special one-hour session gives investors an opportunity to mark the beginning of the new Samvat with symbolic trades.

With market sentiment running high and several popular stocks on investors' watchlists, all eyes are now on Dalal Street. Will the bulls keep the festive spirit alive this Diwali? Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: Sensex And Nifty 50 Today The Sensex stood at 81,388.71, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,121.40. These levels offer a snapshot of market performance during today's Muhurat trading session. Index Today's Level Sensex 81,388.71 Nifty 50 25,121.40 Muhurat trading 2026: Sector-wise Performance Indian stock markets began Samvat 2083 on a positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty trading higher during the special Diwali Muhurat Trading session. Market breadth remained strong, with advances comfortably outnumbering declines. While metals, pharmaceuticals and media stocks led the gains, select banking, IT and realty stocks faced pressure.

Sector-Wise Performance During Muhurat Trading 2026 - Banking, IT and Realty: These sectors faced mild selling pressure as investors booked profits. Major stocks, including Infosys and DLF, traded in the red during the session. - Automobiles: Auto stocks traded positively, supported by gains in Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India, reflecting buying interest in the sector. - Media, Pharma and Metals: These sectors led the rally, with strong buying interest. Tata Steel gained 2.63% to ₹191.20, while Sun Pharma advanced 1.34% to ₹1,885. Divi’s Laboratories, Vedanta and Hindalco also recorded gains. What Are The Timings For Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026? The NSE and BSE will conduct the special Muhurat Trading session on November 8. The continuous trading session will begin at 2:20 PM and conclude at 3:30 PM.

Here is the complete trading schedule: Trading Activity Timings Trading member log-in 1:15 PM–1:50 PM Block deal window 1:50 PM–2:05 PM Pre-opening session 2:05 PM–2:20 PM Continuous trading 2:20 PM–3:30 PM Periodic call auction 2:25 PM–3:20 PM Closing auction 3:15 PM–3:35 PM Closing session (non-CAS securities) 3:30 PM–3:50 PM Closing buffer (CAS securities) 3:35 PM–3:50 PM Post-closing session 3:50 PM–4:00 PM Which Stocks Are Brokerage Favourite Picks for Muhurat Trading 2026? According to a cumulative report of several brokerage recommendations, the most repeated names are listed below. Brokerage firms guide investors by providing a sentiment-driven push after analysing the grey markets. Larsen & Toubro

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Adani Ports

Kotak Mahindra Bank

BSE Ltd

Indian Hotels Company

Muhurat Trading 2021-2025: How Have Nifty 50 And Sensex Performed Over The Last 5 Years? Over the last five years (2021–2025), Muhurat Trading has delivered positive returns, with the Nifty 50 closing higher in all five sessions. The gains remained below 1%, indicating a modest but consistent festive trend. The Sensex also ended in the green across all five sessions. Muhurat Trading: Nifty 50 and Sensex Performance (2021–2025) Year Muhurat Trading Date Nifty 50 Close Nifty 50 Return Sensex Return 2025 October 21 25,868.60 +0.10% +0.07% 2024 November 1 24,304.35 +0.41% +0.42% 2023 November 12 19,525.55 +0.52% +0.54% 2022 October 24 17,730.75 +0.88% +0.87% 2021 November 4 17,916.80 +0.49% +0.48% Disclaimer: The stock recommendations mentioned in this article are provided for educational and informational purposes only. Readers are advised not to consider them as investment advice.