ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage
Check the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the latest paper pattern, section-wise marks, marking scheme, topic-wise weightage and specimen paper details.
The ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 gives students an overview of the question paper structure, marks distribution and assessment scheme for the 2027 board examination. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. Students can check the section-wise paper pattern, marking scheme, topic-wise weightage and important chapters to prepare effectively for the examination. Scroll to get complete details.
ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
The ICSE Class 10 Physics examination for 2026-27 will be conducted for 100 marks, including theory and internal assessment. Check the key details of the exam, including the subject-wise marks distribution, examination duration and paper format, in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam conducting body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027
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Academic session
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2026-27
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Subject
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Physics (Science Paper 1)
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Theory paper marks
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80
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Internal assessment
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20
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Total marks
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100
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Theory examination duration
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2 hours
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Reading time
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15 minutes
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Question paper format
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Objective, short-answer and structured questions
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Official website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper Pattern 2026-27
According to the ICSE 2027 Physics specimen paper, the theory examination will be conducted for 80 marks for a duration of two hours. Students will also get 15 minutes of reading time before the writing time begins.Check the table below to know more:
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Section
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Question numbers
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Question format
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Marks
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Section A
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Questions 1, 2 and 3
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MCQs, short-answer questions, fill in the blanks, matching and application-based questions
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40
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Section B
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Questions 4 to 9
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Structured and descriptive questions, including numericals and diagrams
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40
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Total
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9 questions
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80
Section A: Compulsory questions (40 marks)
Section A contains three compulsory questions. It tests students on concepts from different chapters of the Physics syllabus.
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Question
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Type of questions
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Marks
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Question 1
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15 multiple-choice questions
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15
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Question 2
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Fill in the blanks, match the columns and short-answer or graph-based questions
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10
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Question 3
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Short-answer questions, numericals, diagrams and application-based questions
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15
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Total
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40
Students must attempt all three questions in this section. The questions test basic knowledge, conceptual understanding and the ability to apply Physics principles to different situations.
Section B: Structured questions (40 marks)
Section B contains six structured questions, numbered 4 to 9. Each question carries 10 marks, and students must attempt any four.
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Particulars
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Details
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Total questions
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6
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Questions to attempt
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Any 4
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Marks per question
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10
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Total marks
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40
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Question format
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Structured questions with multiple parts
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Common question types
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Numericals, ray diagrams, circuit-based questions, graphs and conceptual explanations
Each question in Section B is divided into three parts carrying 3, 3 and 4 marks, respectively, in the 2027 specimen paper. Students should prepare all major units because the choice of questions does not mean that any particular chapter can be skipped.
Important topics to prepare for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam
Students should cover the complete syllabus rather than prepare only the chapters that received more marks in the specimen paper. The following table lists the major topics from each unit.
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Chapter
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Important topics
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Force, Work, Power and Energy
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Turning forces, moment of force, equilibrium, centre of gravity, uniform circular motion, work, energy, power, machines, levers and pulleys
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Light
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Refraction, refractive index, total internal reflection, lenses, image formation, lens formula, power of a lens, dispersion and scattering
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Sound
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Reflection of sound, echoes, vibrations, resonance, loudness, pitch and quality
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Electricity and Magnetism
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Ohm's law, current, potential difference, resistance, series and parallel circuits, electrical power, household circuits, electromagnetism and electromagnetic induction
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Heat
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Calorimetry, specific heat capacity, method of mixtures, loss and gain of heat, latent heat and changes of state
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Modern Physics
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Atomic and nuclear structure, radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma radiations, radioactive decay, nuclear fission and fusion
ICSE Class 10 Physics Marking Scheme 2026-27
The ICSE Class 10 Physics examination carries 100 marks in total. The marks are divided between the written theory examination and internal assessment.
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Assessment component
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Marks
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Details
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Theory examination
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80
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Written examination conducted for two hours
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Internal assessment
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20
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Practical work and project-based assessment
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Total
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100
The theory paper evaluates students' knowledge of Physics concepts and their ability to apply them. Internal assessment evaluates their practical understanding and work completed during the academic session.
How are Marks Awarded in the Physics Theory Paper?
The specimen paper indicates that marks are assigned to individual questions and their sub-parts. Students should pay attention to the marks printed alongside each question and provide answers with an appropriate level of detail.Some important points to remember are:
- Objective questions: These generally test factual knowledge and basic conceptual understanding. Students should select or write the correct answer as instructed.
- Short-answer questions: These may require definitions, explanations, comparisons, formulae or brief calculations.
- Numerical questions: Students should write the relevant formula, substitute the given values, show the calculation and mention the correct unit.
- Diagram-based questions: Draw clear and properly labelled diagrams wherever required.
- Structured questions: Read every sub-part carefully and answer according to the marks assigned to it.
How to Prepare for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2026-27
Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, regular numerical practice and familiarity with diagrams. Students can follow these preparation tips to improve their performance in the board examination.
- Study all six units and avoid leaving any chapter completely unprepared.
- Give special attention to Light, Electricity, Heat and Force, Work, Power and Energy.
- Prepare a separate formula sheet and revise it regularly.
- Draw and label ray diagrams, circuit diagrams and other important scientific diagrams.
- Attempt the official ICSE Physics specimen paper under examination conditions.
- Check the answer key after attempting the specimen paper to understand how marks are awarded.
- Practise application-based and reasoning questions instead of relying only on textbook definitions.
- Complete the compulsory section carefully and reserve sufficient time for the four questions you select in Section B.
Also Check:
ICSE Class 10 Subject-wise Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026
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