ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 gives students an overview of the question paper structure, marks distribution and assessment scheme for the 2027 board examination. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. Students can check the section-wise paper pattern, marking scheme, topic-wise weightage and important chapters to prepare effectively for the examination. Scroll to get complete details. ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights The ICSE Class 10 Physics examination for 2026-27 will be conducted for 100 marks, including theory and internal assessment. Check the key details of the exam, including the subject-wise marks distribution, examination duration and paper format, in the table below. Particulars Details Exam conducting body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 Academic session 2026-27 Subject Physics (Science Paper 1) Theory paper marks 80 Internal assessment 20 Total marks 100 Theory examination duration 2 hours Reading time 15 minutes Question paper format Objective, short-answer and structured questions Official website cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Physics Paper Pattern 2026-27 According to the ICSE 2027 Physics specimen paper, the theory examination will be conducted for 80 marks for a duration of two hours. Students will also get 15 minutes of reading time before the writing time begins.Check the table below to know more: Section Question numbers Question format Marks Section A Questions 1, 2 and 3 MCQs, short-answer questions, fill in the blanks, matching and application-based questions 40 Section B Questions 4 to 9 Structured and descriptive questions, including numericals and diagrams 40 Total 9 questions 80 Section A: Compulsory questions (40 marks) Section A contains three compulsory questions. It tests students on concepts from different chapters of the Physics syllabus. Question Type of questions Marks Question 1 15 multiple-choice questions 15 Question 2 Fill in the blanks, match the columns and short-answer or graph-based questions 10 Question 3 Short-answer questions, numericals, diagrams and application-based questions 15 Total 40

Students must attempt all three questions in this section. The questions test basic knowledge, conceptual understanding and the ability to apply Physics principles to different situations. Section B: Structured questions (40 marks) Section B contains six structured questions, numbered 4 to 9. Each question carries 10 marks, and students must attempt any four. Particulars Details Total questions 6 Questions to attempt Any 4 Marks per question 10 Total marks 40 Question format Structured questions with multiple parts Common question types Numericals, ray diagrams, circuit-based questions, graphs and conceptual explanations Each question in Section B is divided into three parts carrying 3, 3 and 4 marks, respectively, in the 2027 specimen paper. Students should prepare all major units because the choice of questions does not mean that any particular chapter can be skipped.

Important topics to prepare for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Students should cover the complete syllabus rather than prepare only the chapters that received more marks in the specimen paper. The following table lists the major topics from each unit. Chapter Important topics Force, Work, Power and Energy Turning forces, moment of force, equilibrium, centre of gravity, uniform circular motion, work, energy, power, machines, levers and pulleys Light Refraction, refractive index, total internal reflection, lenses, image formation, lens formula, power of a lens, dispersion and scattering Sound Reflection of sound, echoes, vibrations, resonance, loudness, pitch and quality Electricity and Magnetism Ohm's law, current, potential difference, resistance, series and parallel circuits, electrical power, household circuits, electromagnetism and electromagnetic induction Heat Calorimetry, specific heat capacity, method of mixtures, loss and gain of heat, latent heat and changes of state Modern Physics Atomic and nuclear structure, radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma radiations, radioactive decay, nuclear fission and fusion

ICSE Class 10 Physics Marking Scheme 2026-27 The ICSE Class 10 Physics examination carries 100 marks in total. The marks are divided between the written theory examination and internal assessment. Assessment component Marks Details Theory examination 80 Written examination conducted for two hours Internal assessment 20 Practical work and project-based assessment Total 100 The theory paper evaluates students' knowledge of Physics concepts and their ability to apply them. Internal assessment evaluates their practical understanding and work completed during the academic session. How are Marks Awarded in the Physics Theory Paper? The specimen paper indicates that marks are assigned to individual questions and their sub-parts. Students should pay attention to the marks printed alongside each question and provide answers with an appropriate level of detail.Some important points to remember are:

Objective questions: These generally test factual knowledge and basic conceptual understanding. Students should select or write the correct answer as instructed.

These generally test factual knowledge and basic conceptual understanding. Students should select or write the correct answer as instructed. Short-answer questions: These may require definitions, explanations, comparisons, formulae or brief calculations.

These may require definitions, explanations, comparisons, formulae or brief calculations. Numerical questions: Students should write the relevant formula, substitute the given values, show the calculation and mention the correct unit.

Students should write the relevant formula, substitute the given values, show the calculation and mention the correct unit. Diagram-based questions: Draw clear and properly labelled diagrams wherever required.

Draw clear and properly labelled diagrams wherever required. Structured questions: Read every sub-part carefully and answer according to the marks assigned to it. How to Prepare for ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2026-27 Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, regular numerical practice and familiarity with diagrams. Students can follow these preparation tips to improve their performance in the board examination.