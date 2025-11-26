ICSE Class 10 Subject-wise Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026

Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
By Anisha Mishra
Nov 26, 2025

Get detailed subject-wise information on the two-component assessment—the External Written Examination and Internal Assessment (Project/Practical Work). This balanced approach tests memorization, critical thinking, analytical skills, and practical competence.

The ICSE Class 10 examination for the 2026 session, managed by CISCE, is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and practical application across all subjects. The overall assessment is divided into two main components. The first is the External Written Examination, which constitutes the public exams conducted by the CISCE, carrying the highest weightage and ensuring a uniform test of comprehensive subject knowledge.

The second crucial component is the Internal Assessment (Project/Practical Work). This part is managed by the individual schools and includes project work and practical examinations, which are essential for subjects that require experimental or application-based learning. This dual-component approach effectively tests students' memorization, critical thinking, analytical skills, and practical competence.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026 

The ICSE Class 10 examination each subject follows a consistent assessment scheme that integrates a theoretical External Written Examination with an Internal Assessment component. Check out the table below for subject-wise exam pattern. 

ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Physical Education Exam Pattern 2026

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026

Key Points on Marking Scheme

  • Passing Criteria: A candidate must secure a minimum of 33% in five subjects including English (aggregate of Paper 1 and 2), and a pass grade in the compulsory Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (SUPW).

  • Grading System: Marks are converted into grades on a nine-point scale (1 being the highest and 9 the lowest).

  • Internal Assessment: Internal marks are awarded by the respective school, based on project work, assignments, and practical tests, and are moderated by the CISCE.

The ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern for 2026 is meticulously structured to offer a holistic assessment of a student's capabilities. By combining the rigorous External Written Examination with the school-based Internal Assessment, the CISCE ensures that students are tested not only on their theoretical knowledge and memorization but also on their practical application, analytical thinking, and project management skills. This balanced approach is designed to prepare students for higher education by fostering comprehensive subject mastery and a well-rounded skill set, culminating in the successful completion of the Secondary Education stage.

