ICSE Class 10 Subject-wise Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026

The ICSE Class 10 examination for the 2026 session, managed by CISCE, is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and practical application across all subjects. The overall assessment is divided into two main components. The first is the External Written Examination, which constitutes the public exams conducted by the CISCE, carrying the highest weightage and ensuring a uniform test of comprehensive subject knowledge.

The second crucial component is the Internal Assessment (Project/Practical Work). This part is managed by the individual schools and includes project work and practical examinations, which are essential for subjects that require experimental or application-based learning. This dual-component approach effectively tests students' memorization, critical thinking, analytical skills, and practical competence.