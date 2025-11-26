ICSE Class 10 Subject-wise Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026

The ICSE Class 10 examination for the 2026 session, managed by CISCE, is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and practical application across all subjects. The overall assessment is divided into two main components. The first is the External Written Examination, which constitutes the public exams conducted by the CISCE, carrying the highest weightage and ensuring a uniform test of comprehensive subject knowledge.
The second crucial component is the Internal Assessment (Project/Practical Work). This part is managed by the individual schools and includes project work and practical examinations, which are essential for subjects that require experimental or application-based learning. This dual-component approach effectively tests students' memorization, critical thinking, analytical skills, and practical competence.
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026
The ICSE Class 10 examination each subject follows a consistent assessment scheme that integrates a theoretical External Written Examination with an Internal Assessment component. Check out the table below for subject-wise exam pattern.
ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Exam Pattern 2026
Key Points on Marking Scheme
-
Passing Criteria: A candidate must secure a minimum of 33% in five subjects including English (aggregate of Paper 1 and 2), and a pass grade in the compulsory Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (SUPW).
-
Grading System: Marks are converted into grades on a nine-point scale (1 being the highest and 9 the lowest).
-
Internal Assessment: Internal marks are awarded by the respective school, based on project work, assignments, and practical tests, and are moderated by the CISCE.
The ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern for 2026 is meticulously structured to offer a holistic assessment of a student's capabilities. By combining the rigorous External Written Examination with the school-based Internal Assessment, the CISCE ensures that students are tested not only on their theoretical knowledge and memorization but also on their practical application, analytical thinking, and project management skills. This balanced approach is designed to prepare students for higher education by fostering comprehensive subject mastery and a well-rounded skill set, culminating in the successful completion of the Secondary Education stage.
