BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 26, 2025, 17:26 IST

BBOSE first higher secondary June 2025 and Second higher secondary December 2025 theory and practical admit card is available on the official website. Get the direct link here to download the admit card. 

BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
Key Points

  • Download the admit card using the registration number and date of birth
  • BBOSE 12th Practical exams for June and December 2025 will be held from December 5 to 8, 2025
  • BBOSE 12th Theory exams for June and December 2025 will be held from December 9 to 12, 2025

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the BBOSE 12th first higher secondary and second higher secondary theory and practical examination admit card 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the practical exams for the first higher secondary examination, June 2025 and the second higher secondary exam, December 2025, will be conducted from December 5 to 8, 2025, and the theory exams will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025.

BBOSE Class 12 admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card

BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

How to Download BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025

The link to download the theory and practical admit card 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on First/Second Senior Secondary Exam 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

