BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here to Download

BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the BBOSE 12th first higher secondary and second higher secondary theory and practical examination admit card 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the practical exams for the first higher secondary examination, June 2025 and the second higher secondary exam, December 2025, will be conducted from December 5 to 8, 2025, and the theory exams will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025.

BBOSE Class 12 admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card

BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 - Click Here