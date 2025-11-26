BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 Released at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Key Points
- Download the admit card using the registration number and date of birth
- BBOSE 12th Practical exams for June and December 2025 will be held from December 5 to 8, 2025
- BBOSE 12th Theory exams for June and December 2025 will be held from December 9 to 12, 2025
BBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the BBOSE 12th first higher secondary and second higher secondary theory and practical examination admit card 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the practical exams for the first higher secondary examination, June 2025 and the second higher secondary exam, December 2025, will be conducted from December 5 to 8, 2025, and the theory exams will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025.
BBOSE Class 12 admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the admit card
BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025 - Click Here
बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा संचालित बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड (BBOSE) की प्रथम उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा जून, 2025 तथा द्वितीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक (12वीं) परीक्षा दिसम्बर, 2025 की प्रायोगिक एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षाओं का प्रवेश पत्र (Admit Card)— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 26, 2025
How to Download BBOSE 12th Admit Card 2025
The link to download the theory and practical admit card 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website - intermediate.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on First/Second Senior Secondary Exam 2025 admit card link
Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
