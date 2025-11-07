CAT Syllabus 2025: Download Section-Wise Syllabus PDF, Check Weightage

CAT 2025 Syllabus: Prospective candidates for the CAT 2025 exam should have a thorough understanding of the CAT syllabus. The CAT syllabus comprises three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). To achieve success in the entrance exam, aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and strategise their preparation accordingly. Scroll down the page to get the direct link to download the CAT syllabus for all the subjects along with exam patterns, strategies and best books.
CAT Syllabus 2025
The CAT is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted annually to select the most suitable candidates for management education. Additionally, CAT scores are used by many other top institutes for admission. As the number of CAT applications rises each year, securing a seat at the top IIMs becomes increasingly challenging. So the candidates must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT syllabus. Continue reading to learn more about the section-wise CAT syllabus and other essential exam details.
CAT Syllabus 2025 Download PDF
The CAT exam syllabus PDF comprises important topics for all the subjects from which questions can be asked in the exam. The CAT exam syllabus has section-wise weightage. You can download the CAT Syllabus PDF from the link shared below and begin your preparation right away to score high marks in the exam.
|
CAT 2025 Syllabus PDF
CAT Exam Pattern 2025
Before understanding the CAT syllabus, aspirants must go through the CAT exam pattern to get an idea of the format and the requirements of the entrance exam. This will help them to select the best books and other resources for the preparation. The latest CAT question paper pattern is shared below for the ease of the candidates.
-
The CAT exam comprises Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type questions.
-
Each question carries 3 mark.
-
There shall be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. However, the TITA has no negative marking.
|
CAT 2025 Pattern
|
Sections
|
|
Total Number of Questions
|
66
|
Time Allotted
|
2 hours (40 minutes for each section)
|
Maximum Marks
|
198
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CAT Section-Wise Syllabus
Typically, the CAT syllabus is divided into three time-bound sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).
Knowledge of the CAT section-wise syllabus helps aspirants to prepare a robust strategy as per the weightage of the topics asked in the entrance exam. It allows them to identify topics that need to be prioritised in the preparation. Here is the detailed CAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the reference of the candidates.
CAT DILR Syllabus 2025
CAT Data Interpretation Syllabus
-
Bar Graphs
-
Line Graphs
-
Tables
-
Pie Charts
-
Data Sufficiency
CAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025
-
Seating Arrangement
-
Blood Relations
-
Puzzles
-
Data Arrangement
-
Syllogisms
-
Direction Sense
-
Coding Decoding
-
Binary Logic
-
Logical Matching
-
Logical Connectives
-
Clocks and Calendars
-
Venn Diagram
CAT VARC Syllabus 2025
-
Para Jumbles
-
Para Summary
-
Sentence Completion
-
Odd Sentence Out
-
Antonyms and Synonyms
-
Error Detection
-
Idioms and Phrases
-
Cloze Test
-
One word substitution
-
Sentence correction
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Critical Analysis of RC Passage
-
Themes of the RC passage
CAT Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025
Arithmetic
-
Profit and Loss
-
Time and Work
-
Time Speed and Distance
-
Mixtures
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Mixtures and Allegation
-
Percentage
-
Averages
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Real Numbers
-
Irrational Numbers
-
Complex Numbers
-
HCF and LCM
-
Unit’s Digit
-
Remainders
Algebra
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Inequalities
-
Series
-
Functions
-
Surds and Indices
-
Logarithm
-
Polynomials
Geometry and Mensuration
-
Lines and Angles
-
Circles
-
Triangles
-
Quadrilaterals
-
Polygons
-
Coordinate Geometry
-
Area & Volume of 2D and 3D figures
Modern Math
-
Set Theory
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Probability
How to Cover the CAT 2025 Syllabus
Acing the CAT exam is no cakewalk as it requires immense dedication, hard work and top-notch strategy. Therefore, aspirants must first cover the entire CAT syllabus and then proceed with solving the mock tests and previous year's papers to master the concepts. Here are tips and tricks to ace the CAT 2025 exam with flying colours.
-
The first and foremost tip is to analyse the CAT section-wise syllabus and then allocate time to every topic based on the weightage and frequency of being asked over the past years.
-
Choose the best books to learn the fundamentals and advanced-level topics.
-
Practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous year's papers to improve your time management and problem-solving skills.
-
Revise all the topics studied so far to retain concepts for a long time.
Best Books to Cover the CAT Syllabus
There are a plethora of books and study notes available in the market for the preparation of the CAT 2025 exam. However, aspirants must get their hands on the CAT books that are based on the latest CAT syllabus and trends to excel in the entrance exam. The subject-wise CAT exam books are tabulated below for reference purposes.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R S Aggarwal
|
Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Nishit K Sinha
|
How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
Ajay Singh
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation