CAT Syllabus 2025: Download Section-Wise Syllabus PDF, Check Weightage

CAT 2025 Syllabus: Prospective candidates for the CAT 2025 exam should have a thorough understanding of the CAT syllabus. The CAT syllabus comprises three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). To achieve success in the entrance exam, aspirants must adhere to the latest syllabus and strategise their preparation accordingly. Scroll down the page to get the direct link to download the CAT syllabus for all the subjects along with exam patterns, strategies and best books. CAT Syllabus 2025 The CAT is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted annually to select the most suitable candidates for management education. Additionally, CAT scores are used by many other top institutes for admission. As the number of CAT applications rises each year, securing a seat at the top IIMs becomes increasingly challenging. So the candidates must have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT syllabus. Continue reading to learn more about the section-wise CAT syllabus and other essential exam details.

CAT Syllabus 2025 Download PDF The CAT exam syllabus PDF comprises important topics for all the subjects from which questions can be asked in the exam. The CAT exam syllabus has section-wise weightage. You can download the CAT Syllabus PDF from the link shared below and begin your preparation right away to score high marks in the exam. CAT 2025 Syllabus PDF Click Here CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Before understanding the CAT syllabus, aspirants must go through the CAT exam pattern to get an idea of the format and the requirements of the entrance exam. This will help them to select the best books and other resources for the preparation. The latest CAT question paper pattern is shared below for the ease of the candidates. The CAT exam comprises Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type questions.

Each question carries 3 mark.

There shall be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. However, the TITA has no negative marking.

CAT 2025 Pattern Sections Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Total Number of Questions 66 DILR- 20 Questions

VARC- 24 Questions

QA- 22 Questions Time Allotted 2 hours (40 minutes for each section) Maximum Marks 198 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Negative Marking +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking CAT Section-Wise Syllabus Typically, the CAT syllabus is divided into three time-bound sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA).

Knowledge of the CAT section-wise syllabus helps aspirants to prepare a robust strategy as per the weightage of the topics asked in the entrance exam. It allows them to identify topics that need to be prioritised in the preparation. Here is the detailed CAT 2025 syllabus shared below for the reference of the candidates. CAT DILR Syllabus 2025 CAT Data Interpretation Syllabus Bar Graphs

Line Graphs

Tables

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency CAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Binary Logic

Logical Matching

Logical Connectives

Clocks and Calendars

Venn Diagram CAT VARC Syllabus 2025 Para Jumbles

Para Summary

Sentence Completion

Odd Sentence Out

Antonyms and Synonyms

Error Detection

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Test

One word substitution

Sentence correction

Reading Comprehension

Critical Analysis of RC Passage

Themes of the RC passage

CAT Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025 Arithmetic Profit and Loss

Time and Work

Time Speed and Distance

Mixtures

Ratio and Proportion

Mixtures and Allegation

Percentage

Averages

Simple and Compound Interest

Real Numbers

Irrational Numbers

Complex Numbers

HCF and LCM

Unit’s Digit

Remainders Algebra Quadratic Equations

Inequalities

Series

Functions

Surds and Indices

Logarithm

Polynomials Geometry and Mensuration Lines and Angles

Circles

Triangles

Quadrilaterals

Polygons

Coordinate Geometry

Area & Volume of 2D and 3D figures Modern Math Set Theory

Permutation and Combination

Probability How to Cover the CAT 2025 Syllabus Acing the CAT exam is no cakewalk as it requires immense dedication, hard work and top-notch strategy. Therefore, aspirants must first cover the entire CAT syllabus and then proceed with solving the mock tests and previous year's papers to master the concepts. Here are tips and tricks to ace the CAT 2025 exam with flying colours.

The first and foremost tip is to analyse the CAT section-wise syllabus and then allocate time to every topic based on the weightage and frequency of being asked over the past years.

Choose the best books to learn the fundamentals and advanced-level topics.

Practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous year's papers to improve your time management and problem-solving skills.

Revise all the topics studied so far to retain concepts for a long time. Best Books to Cover the CAT Syllabus There are a plethora of books and study notes available in the market for the preparation of the CAT 2025 exam. However, aspirants must get their hands on the CAT books that are based on the latest CAT syllabus and trends to excel in the entrance exam. The subject-wise CAT exam books are tabulated below for reference purposes.