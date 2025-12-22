TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jamadar Written Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 18:10 IST

Rajasthan Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025 has been released by the concerned authority on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Ayush Officer and Jamadar Grade 2 exam will be held on December 26/27, 2025.  Find the admit card download link, steps, and complete exam-related information here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Admit card for Jamadar Posts today i.e. on December 22, 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these Jamadar posts can download their admit cards directly from the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for Jamadar posts is scheduled on December 27, 2025 across the state. A total of 72 Jamadar posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025

The RSSB has activated the hall ticket download link for the RSSB Jamadar Admit Card 2025 on its official website-recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. To obtain their Rajasthan Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025, candidates will need to enter their login details.

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts Ayush Officer, Jamadar and others across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) 
Post Name Ayush Officer, Jamadar and others
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
Admit Card Status Today
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date  December 26 and 27, 2025
Official Website https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

How to download the RSSB Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Admit Card 2025?

Once released, candidates can download the Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Admit Card after following the steps given below

  • First of all, visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.
  • Then, click on the Admit Card link next to Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Recruitment 2025.
  • Enter your registration number and password/date of birth to log in.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it.

 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News