Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jamadar Written Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Admit card for Jamadar Posts today i.e. on December 22, 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these Jamadar posts can download their admit cards directly from the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for Jamadar posts is scheduled on December 27, 2025 across the state. A total of 72 Jamadar posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
The RSSB has activated the hall ticket download link for the RSSB Jamadar Admit Card 2025 on its official website-recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. To obtain their Rajasthan Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025, candidates will need to enter their login details.
Rajasthan Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts Ayush Officer, Jamadar and others across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|Post Name
|Ayush Officer, Jamadar and others
|Advt. No.
|03/2025-26
|Admit Card Status
|Today
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|December 26 and 27, 2025
|Official Website
|https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/
How to download the RSSB Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Admit Card 2025?
Once released, candidates can download the Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Admit Card after following the steps given below
- First of all, visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.
- Then, click on the Admit Card link next to Rajasthan AYUSH Officer Recruitment 2025.
- Enter your registration number and password/date of birth to log in.
- The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it.
