Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jamadar Written Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Jamadar Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Admit card for Jamadar Posts today i.e. on December 22, 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these Jamadar posts can download their admit cards directly from the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for Jamadar posts is scheduled on December 27, 2025 across the state. A total of 72 Jamadar posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

To obtain their Rajasthan Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025, candidates will need to enter their login details.