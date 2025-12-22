Goa School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Holiday Dates, School Closure & Reopening Updates

Goa School Winter Vacation 2025-26: As the winter is getting denser and colder, states across the country are releasing winter vacation schedules for school closure. December usually sees winter vacation in the north belt and occasional winter holidays across different states. While also covering Christmas, and New Year holidays during the month of December. As the month gets closer to an end, schools gear up for Christmas celebration, which then marks the start of winter holidays. Schools in Goa also follow a series of winter holidays in December till the beginning of January, starting from Goa Liberation Day on 19th December, 2025, succeeded by other major traditional holidays. Students get the chance to rest and relax during the holiday time and spend time with their family. The winter break, specific to Goa, is considered very significant because of its thriving cultural heritage that matches with the festive spirit of Christmas and New Year. Although there is no notification from the official Goa Education Department for Goa school winter closing schedule students can still find expected dates, and listed holidays in December. Read further to get more details on the same.

Goa School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Dates December is considered as an important month for people in Goa, because of Goa Liberation Day that falls on December 19, every year. It is considered a significant public holiday. The day marks the end of Portuguese colonial rule in the state, and is seen as a public holiday across the state, which means schools are usually closed on this day. After this is followed by several winter festivity holidays and winter vacation for 2-4 days which mostly starts from Christmas Eve. List of Public Holidays in December: Goa Winter Holidays Goa Liberation Day is not the only holiday for the month. Students in Goa enjoy two major public holidays across the state to celebrate and feel relaxed. Check out the dates and mark your calendars for further holiday planning.

December 19, 2025 Goa Liberation Day December 25, 2025 Christmas Holiday List of Restricted Holidays in December: Goa Winter Holidays As part of the official public and restricted school holiday list in Goa, students can enjoy holidays on Christmas eve, New year’s eve, which will be extended to New year’s day. The Goa administration department usually extends winter vacation around this period. Therefore, students as well as parents can look forward to official updates on extended winter holiday on Goa’s government website. As soon as the list is circulated, schools will also release holiday announcements on their official channels. So, keep a look on it, to enjoy your winter holidays. Here you can check officially listed restricted holidays in December for schools in Goa.