Karnataka SSLC Kannada First Language Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Kannada (First Language) Model Question Papers 2026: Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) board exams 2026 can derive helpful results by solving the Karnataka SSLC model paper. Here you can find Karnataka SSLC Kannada first language model paper in four sets, and can be accessed in two mediums as well. These sample papers are released by Karnataka’s school board on their official website to help students understand the latest updates in question patterns and other details that require practice. As a theory and language paper students get to be proficient in linguistics and understanding of literature, the subject requires a lot of attention and demands thorough practice. There will be grammar questions, prose, poetry and composition, while all the sections will be answered as per your acquired knowledge. So, it is advisable to solve model papers and match your answers with the model answer keys provided here.

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers? Students and Teachers alike can find step by step guides to download Karnataka SSLC Model question papers from here. Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this you will find ‘Question Papers’. Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then, ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’. Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects. Step 5. Click on the subject you want to download model paper for and select the medium (English/ Kannada) as per your requirement. Step 6. Final step, download PDF of your preferred subject. The sample question paper will appear in the new tab, download and save it to practice for the exam.