Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Christmas Holidays Schedule Here

Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the state. With the arrival of the winter season and the festive period of Christmas and New Year, schools in Kerala observe a planned holiday break to ensure student well-being and safety. During this time, students get a chance to relax, spend time with family, and prepare for upcoming academic activities.
In some situations, if cold weather conditions worsen or health concerns increase, the state government or local education authorities may extend holidays or revise school timings. In this article, students can check the complete Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 dates, holiday schedule, and details on which schools will observe the winter break.
Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025-26
As part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Kerala General Education Department has announced an extended winter vacation for schools. This holiday break allows students to spend quality time with family and return to school refreshed. The detailed Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 schedule is given below.
|
Details
|
Dates
|
Schools Closed From
|
December 24, 2025
|
Schools Reopen On
|
January 5, 2026
Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Kerala?
Students and parents should note that winter vacation in Kerala is observed by most schools, but the exact schedule may vary depending on the school board and management. Below is a clear overview of which schools will follow the winter vacation and related guidelines:
-
Government schools in Kerala will observe the winter vacation as announced by the Kerala General Education Department.
-
Aided and unaided private schools generally follow the same winter vacation schedule issued by the state education authorities.
-
Schools affiliated with CBSE and ICSE boards usually observe the Christmas–New Year break, though exact dates may vary slightly as per school management decisions.
-
If cold weather conditions worsen, the state government or local authorities may extend the winter vacation or revise school timings to ensure the safety and health of students.
-
Students and parents are advised to regularly check official circulars, school notices, and local announcements for any updates or extensions to the winter holiday schedule.
Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 offers students a well-planned festive break during Christmas and New Year. The holiday schedule applies to most schools, though dates may vary slightly by board and management. Students and parents should stay alert to official notices for any changes or extensions in the winter vacation.
