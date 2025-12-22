Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Christmas Holidays Schedule Here

Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the state. With the arrival of the winter season and the festive period of Christmas and New Year, schools in Kerala observe a planned holiday break to ensure student well-being and safety. During this time, students get a chance to relax, spend time with family, and prepare for upcoming academic activities.

In some situations, if cold weather conditions worsen or health concerns increase, the state government or local education authorities may extend holidays or revise school timings. In this article, students can check the complete Kerala School Winter Vacation 2025–26 dates, holiday schedule, and details on which schools will observe the winter break.