Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important break for students, parents, and teachers across the state. With the drop in temperature during December and January, schools in Rajasthan usually announce winter holidays to ensure the health and safety of students. The winter vacation also gives students much-needed time to relax, revise their studies, and prepare for upcoming examinations. During this period, several holidays such as teachers’ conference days, Christmas, and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti contribute to short breaks and long weekends. This article provides complete details about the Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025–2026 dates, holiday schedule for December 2025, and information on which schools will observe the winter vacation. Rajasthan School Holiday Schedule: December 2025 Overview

Students can check the table below to know the complete Rajasthan School Holiday Schedule for December 2025. This overview helps students and parents plan study time and holidays in advance. Date Day Reason for Holiday 19 December 2025 Friday State-level Teachers’ Conference 20 December 2025 Saturday State-level Teachers’ Conference 21 December 2025 Sunday Regular weekly holiday 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas 27 December 2025 Saturday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Children to Get 3 Consecutive Days of Holiday in December 2025 School students in Rajasthan will enjoy three consecutive days of holidays from 19 to 21 December 2025. Schools will remain closed on Friday (19 December) and Saturday (20 December) due to a state-level Teachers’ Conference. This will be followed by the regular Sunday holiday on 21 December 2025, giving students a long weekend. These continuous holidays will give children time to relax, revise studies, and spend quality time with family. Parents can also plan short trips or indoor activities for their children during this break.

Christmas Holiday 2025 Christmas will be observed on Thursday, 25 December 2025, and schools across Rajasthan will remain closed on this day. Christmas is an important festival celebrated with joy, peace, and togetherness. Students can use this holiday to participate in festive activities, cultural programs, or family gatherings. It also provides a refreshing break during the academic session before year-end preparations. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Holiday, 27 December 2025 Guru Govind Singh Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, 27 December 2025, and schools will remain closed in honor of the Sikh Guru. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth Sikh Guru and a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and equality. This holiday gives students an opportunity to learn about his teachings and contributions to Indian history. Many students and families participate in prayers and community service on this auspicious day.

Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Rajasthan? The winter vacation schedule in Rajasthan will be applicable to: Government schools under the Rajasthan Education Department

Private and government-aided schools

Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other boards (as per board guidelines) While individual schools may make minor changes based on local conditions or board instructions, most schools generally follow the official Rajasthan school holiday calendar. Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025–2026 provides students with a well-timed break during the cold season to relax and recharge. With multiple holidays and long weekends in December 2025, students can balance rest and study effectively. Parents and students are advised to regularly check school notices and official updates for any changes in the winter holiday schedule.