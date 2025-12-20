List of Most Mispronounced Words of 2025 In the United States

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Most Mispronounced Words: Discover the list of the most mispronounced words of 2025 in the United States, including correct pronunciations and the key news, pop culture, and medical terms that caused Americans to stumble.

Most Mispronounced Words
Most Mispronounced Words

Most Mispronounced Words: Every year, certain words unexpectedly become part of everyday conversations across the United States, spoken on television, debated online, and repeated in public forums. While some of these words gain attention because of major news events, celebrity moments, or viral clips, others stand out for a very different reason, and common people struggle to pronounce them correctly. 

In 2025, this pattern was especially noticeable. From medical terms and place names to famous personalities and pop culture references, Americans repeatedly stumbled over words that seemed familiar but were somewhat tricky.

Mispronunciations often happen because of unfamiliar spelling patterns, foreign language origins, regional accents, or incorrect assumptions based on how a word looks on paper. In many cases, even seasoned news anchors, politicians, and celebrities publicly mispronounced these words, bringing even more attention to them. These moments sparked online discussions, corrections, and sometimes humorous reactions, but they also highlighted how language continues to evolve and challenge speakers.

 Most Mispronounced Words of 2025

Here is the list of the most mispronounced words of 2025 in the United States, as per babbel:

Mispronounced Word

Correct Pronunciation

Acetaminophen

uh-SEE-tuh-MIH-nuh-fen

Alex Murdaugh

AL-ick MUR-dock

Denzel Washington

den-ZELLE

Louvre

LOOV-ruh

Rob McElhenney

MA-kuhl-HEH-nee

Mounjaro

mown-JAHR-oh

Oneonta, Alabama

awh-knee-AHN-tuh

Rayquaza

ray-KWAY-zuh

Alexander Skarsgård

skarz-GORD

Victor Wembanyama

wem-bahn-YA-mah

Zohran Mamdani

zoh-RAHN mam-DAH-nee

Laos (Honorary Mention)

louse (in English)

Diana Taurasi (Honorary Mention)

tau-RAH-see

  1. Acetaminophen

Common pain reliever (Tylenol). Gained attention when mispronounced by former President Donald Trump during a 2025 televised press conference.

  1. Alex Murdaugh

South Carolina attorney whose high-profile murder conviction was revisited in 2025, leading to repeated media mispronunciations.

  1. Denzel Washington

An actor who uses this specific pronunciation to differentiate himself from his father, who shared the same name.

  1. Louvre

A famous Paris museum. Re-entered the conversation after a high-profile daylight robbery in October 2025. English speakers often overemphasize the final syllable.

  1. Rob McElhenney

Actor, television creator, and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner who announced plans in 2025 to shorten his surname due to constant mispronunciation.

