Most Searched Words: Every year, billions of people turn to Google to search for answers, updates, and explanations about the world around them. These searches offer a clear reflection of what truly matters to people at a particular moment in time. Google’s Year in Search 2025 provides valuable insight into global interests, highlighting topics that captured public attention across countries and cultures. From rapid advancements in artificial intelligence to major sporting rivalries and important geopolitical developments, search trends reveal how technology, sports, and world events influence people’s everyday conversations. In 2025, people were not only curious about new digital tools and smartphones but were also deeply engaged with international sports tournaments, political figures, and global affairs.

These trends also underline how search engines have become essential for staying updated, making decisions, and learning about emerging developments. READ | List of 35+ Most Popular Gen-Z Words of the Year 2025 List of 10 Most Searched Words of 2025 Here is the list of the Top 10 Most Searched Words of 2025, according to Google Trends. Rank Most Searched Words of 2025 1 Gemini 2 India vs England 3 Charlie Kirk 4 Club World Cup 5 India vs Australia 6 DeepSeek 7 Asia Cup 8 Iran 9 iPhone 17 10 Pakistan and India 1. Gemini Gemini has emerged as the most searched word of 2025, reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence in everyday life. People searched for Gemini to understand its features, updates, and practical uses in work, education, and creativity.

2. India vs England “India vs England” remained one of the most searched terms due to the major cricket series played between the two teams. Fans closely followed match schedules, live scores, and player performances. The rivalry holds strong emotional value, especially in cricket-loving nations. 3. Charlie Kirk Charlie Kirk gained significant attention in 2025 because of political discussions, public appearances, and media coverage. People searched for his views, statements, and controversies. 4. Club World Cup The FIFA Club World Cup saw a sharp rise in searches as football fans looked for match results, participating teams, and tournament updates. The competition brought together champion clubs from different continents, increasing international excitement.. 5. India vs Australia Another major cricket rivalry, “India vs Australia,” dominated search trends throughout the year. Fans followed intense matches across formats, known for their competitiveness and high-pressure moments. The rivalry continues to be one of the most followed in international cricket.

6. DeepSeek DeepSeek attracted attention as people explored new artificial intelligence platforms and search technologies. Users searched to learn how it differed from existing AI tools. This word highlights growing curiosity about innovation and alternatives in the AI space. 7. Asia Cup The Asia Cup cricket tournament generated massive online interest in 2025. Fans searched for fixtures, scores, team line-ups, and highlights. The tournament brought together top Asian teams and demonstrated how regional sporting events can gain global visibility. 8. Iran Searches for “Iran” increased due to ongoing geopolitical developments and international news coverage. People looked for updates to better understand political, social, and diplomatic situations involving the country. 9. iPhone 17 The iPhone 17 became one of the most searched technology-related terms of the year. Users looked for leaks, expected features, and launch timelines.