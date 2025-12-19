DRDO CEPTAM Books 2025: Best Subject-Wise Books for CEPTAM 11 Exam Preparation

DRDO CEPTAM Books 2025: Choosing the right books can help you prepare well for the upcoming CEPTAM 11 exam. Start with books that provide conceptual clarity and sufficient topic-wise practice questions. This lets you build strong basics from scratch with focused revision. Always go for the latest editions that cover the complete syllabus. It must also include a few old question papers for practice. This helps you stay updated with the exam format and difficulty level. Scroll down to find the best DRDO CEPTAM books and commence your preparation today! DRDO CEPTAM Books 2025 Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications to fill 561 vacancies for Senior Technical Assistant-B and 203 vacancies for Technician-A (Tech-A) under DRTC. Candidates planning to appear in this exam should first check the updated DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus and select books accordingly.

The written exam covers subjects like General Science, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning & Domain Knowledge. You must combine books with old papers to focus only on the relevant topics of every subject. Having strong fundamentals can help you solve different levels of questions easily. We have discussed below the best DRDO CEPTAM books for clarity purposes. Also Check: DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut OffDRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria DRDO CEPTAM Books for General English This section tests how well you know grammar concepts and vocabulary. It checks your ability to answer questions faster and accurately. You should practice unlimited questions from reliable sources. Check out the best DRDO CEPTAM for English: Objective General English by RS Aggarwal

Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

S Chand Wren & Martin's High School English Grammar & Composition

DRDO CEPTAM Books for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude is one of the challenging sections of this exam. You should first build a strong foundation and then solve mixed-level questions from all topics. Below is the list of the best DRDO CEPTAM books for Quant: General Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by Disha Experts

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Objective Arithmetic by S Chand DRDO CEPTAM Books for General Intelligence and Reasoning The reasoning section checks your analytical thinking and pattern-recognition skills. To prepare well, you should solve questions from the best books, mocks, and PYQs. This will improve your familiarity with actual exam conditions. Check out the best DRDO CEPTAM for Reasoning:

Verbal and Non-verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggrawal

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali & Indu Sijwali

How to Crack Test of Reasoning by Arihant Publications

Analytical Reasoning by M.K. Pandey DRDO CEPTAM Books for General Science General Science assesses your basic understanding of Science. Read reliable books to grasp concepts and practice unlimited questions to master them. Given below is the list of the best DRDO CEPTAM for General Science: Rapid Plus General Science Book (English Medium) By Dr. Sajid Ali

Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions by Siddharth Mukherji

5000+ General Science Chapter-Wise MCQs With Detailed Explanations For Competitive Exams by Disha Experts DRDO CEPTAM Books for Technical Subjects The DRDO CEPTAM 11 STA ‘B’ Tier-II syllabus covers a wide range of subjects. This includes Automobile Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and more. Check out the best DRDO CEPTAM Books for STA ‘B’ Tier-II exam: