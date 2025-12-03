DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Promotions

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025: The DRDO CEPTAM has released 764 vacancies for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A. Candidates who clear all stages of the recruitment process will receive a monthly salary. The salary will comes with additional allowances and benefits. This article provides details about DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025. Check in-hand salary, pay scale, allowances, job responsibilities, and more here. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 offers a great opportunity for candidates to secure a stable and rewarding career. The recruitment for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A posts will be based on candidates’ performance in all stages of selection process. Selected candidates for STA-B will receive a salary under the Pay Scale of ₹35,400–1,12,400. Technician-A posts offer a salary in the Pay Scale of ₹19,900–63,200.

DRDO CEPTAM Salary Structure 2025 The salary structure for DRDO CEPTAM posts includes basic pay, grade pay, pay level, allowances, deductions, and annual package. The table below provides details of salary components for both posts: Component Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) Technician-A Basic Pay ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 Grade Pay ₹4,200 ₹1,900 Pay Matrix Level Level 6 Level 2 Dearness Allowance (DA) ₹12,036 (34% of Basic Pay) ₹6,766 House Rent Allowance (HRA) ₹9,558 (27% of Basic Pay) 27% of Basic Pay Travel Allowance (TA) ₹3,600 – ₹4,824 (Approx) ₹12 per km on foot; increases 25% with DA hike Deductions PF 12%, NPS 10% of Basic Pay + DA, Income Tax as per rules PF 12%, NPS 10% of Basic Pay + DA, Income Tax as per rules Annual Package ₹7.2 Lakh approx. per annum ₹2.38 – ₹7.58 Lakh per annum

DRDO CEPTAM In-hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary for DRDO CEPTAM posts is calculated by combining the Basic Pay and various allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc.) and then subtracting statutory deductions such as PF, NPS, and Income Tax. The in-hand salary ranges from ₹48,218 to ₹1,44,914 per month for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) posts. The in-hand salary is approximately ₹28,821 per month for Technician-A posts. This attractive in-hand salary with allowances and benefits makes DRDO CEPTAM a highly sought-after career for job aspirants in India. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Allowances and Perks 2025 DRDO CEPTAM jobs offer several allowances and perks that enhance the overall salary package and quality of life for employees, apart from a respectable government position. The following are the allowances for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

CSD Facility DRDO CEPTAM Probation Period 2025 Candidates selected through the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment process must undergo a probation period. It acts as a training phase where their performance, discipline, and suitability for the role are closely monitored. Final confirmation of the job is given only after successfully completing this probation period. Below are the post-wise details:

Probation Period for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) Selected STA-B candidates will be appointed on probation as per the existing Government of India rules. They can be posted anywhere across India during this period. This includesremote or field locations, depending on organisational requirements. Probation Period for Technician-A According to the DRDO Technician A Recruitment Notification 2025, the probation or training period will be announced later by the authorities. However, once selected, candidates must serve a mandatory five-year term at their initial place of posting. Requests for transfer during this period will not be accepted.

DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus 2025 DRDO CEPTAM Job Profile 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM (Centre for Personnel Talent Management) recruits candidates for various Technical and Technician roles across DRDO laboratories and technical units in India. These positions mainly involve technical support, laboratory operations, research assistance, and administrative duties to ensure smooth functioning of DRDO’s research projects.