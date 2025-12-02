DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Posts Explained

SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Dec 2, 2025
Dec 2, 2025, 17:26 IST

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 outline the requirements for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. Candidates must meet age limits of 18–28 years, hold specified educational qualifications, and satisfy nationality rules. Check the complete DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 for STA-B & Tech-A posts

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released the detailed eligibility rules for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts in its official notification. All candidates must meet the complete DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria 2025 before applying. Failing to follow these rules may lead to rejection at any stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates who are a 10th pass or a graduate and 18 years or older can apply for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. This article provides all the important details about DRDO CEPTAM eligibility criteria 2025, including the age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, nationality, and more.

DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must meet the DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria before applying for the Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. Applicants must have the required educational qualifications and age limit, which vary depending on the post.

It is important to fill in all details correctly in the DRDO CEPTAM application form. Any wrong information can lead to the cancellation of the candidature. The DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria 2025 include the age limit, educational qualifications, number of attempts, and other important conditions.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates must provide only correct and verified information while filling out the DRDO CEPTAM 11 application form. Any incorrect details related to eligibility can lead to disqualification. Below is an overview of the DRDO CEPTAM 11 age limit, required qualifications, and disciplines for both posts.

Category

STA-B (Senior Technical Assistant-B)

Tech-A (Technician-A)

Age Limit

18–28 years

18–28 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Science OR Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Computer Science or Allied Subjects (AICTE recognized)

10th pass AND ITI Certificate in relevant trade OR One-year certificate (if ITI not available) OR National Trade Certificate OR National Apprenticeship Certificate

Eligible Disciplines / Trades

Automobile Engineering, Agriculture, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation, Computer Science, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Botany, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Photography, Physics, Chemistry, Library Science, Mathematics, MLT, Printing Technology, Psychology, Textile, Zoology

Automobile, Book Binder, Carpenter, Motor Mechanic, Painter, Photographer, Refrigeration & AC, DTP Operator, Electrician, CNC Operator, COPA, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronics, Fitter, Grinder, Machinist, Mechanic (Diesel), Millwright Mechanic, Sheet Metal Worker, Turner, Welder

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Age Limit 2025

Candidates must clearly understand the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Age Limit 2025 before filling out their application form. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years on the date of eligibility for both Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). The minimum and maximum age limits for each post are given below.

Post

Age Limit

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

18–28 years

Technician-A (Tech-A)

18–28 years

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Educational Qualification

Educational qualifications are a key part of the DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility. Each post requires specific degrees, diplomas, or certificates. Check the detailed post-wise educational requirements below.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

Check the subject-wise qualifications required for STA-B in the table below:

Subject/Discipline

Educational Qualification

Agriculture

B.Sc. in Agriculture/Agricultural Science

Automobile Engineering

Diploma in Automobile/Mechanical (Automobile) Engineering (AICTE approved)

Botany

B.Sc. in Botany (ZBC candidates also eligible)

Chemical Engineering

Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology (AICTE approved)

Chemistry

B.Sc. in Chemistry/Chemical Science (PCM/ZBC/PCB also eligible)

Civil Engineering

Diploma in Civil Engineering (AICTE approved)

Computer Science

B.Sc. in Computer Science or Allied Subjects OR Diploma in CS/Engineering/IT (AICTE approved; DOEACC/BCA/MCA not accepted)

Electrical & Electronics

Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Instrumentation

Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation

Electronics / ECE / ETE

B.Sc. in Electronics OR Diploma in the required Electronics discipline

Instrumentation

B.Sc. in Instrumentation OR Diploma in Instrumentation/Control Engineering

Library Science

Science degree + 1-year Diploma in Library Science

Mathematics

B.Sc. in Mathematics (PCM candidates also eligible)

Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Automobile/RAC/Maintenance Engineering

Metallurgy

Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering

Medical Lab Technology (MLT)

B.Sc in MLT OR 10+2 with Science + 2-year MLT Diploma + 1-year lab experience

Photography

B.Sc. or Diploma in Photography (Applied arts/Fine Arts not accepted)

Physics

B.Sc. in Physics (PCM/PCB also eligible)

Printing Technology

B.Sc. or Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering

Psychology

B.Sc. in Psychology

Textile

B.Sc. in Textile/Textile Chemistry OR Diploma in Textile Engineering/Technology

Zoology

B.Sc. in Zoology (ZBC candidates also eligible)

Eligibility Criteria for Technician-A (Tech-A)

Below are the essential qualifications for Tech-A posts:

Trade/Discipline

Educational Qualification

Automobile

Class 10 + ITI Certificate in Automobile

Book Binder

Class 10 + ITI in Book Binder/Offset Machine Operator cum Binder

Carpenter

Class 10 + ITI in Carpenter

CNC Operator

Class 10 + ITI in CNC Operator

COPA

Class 10 + ITI in COPA

Draughtsman (Mechanical)

Class 10 + ITI in Draughtsman (Mechanical)

DTP Operator

Class 10 + ITI in Desktop Publishing

Electrician

Class 10 + ITI in Electrician/Wireman/Electrical Fitter

Electronics

Class 10 + ITI in Electronics/Electronic Mechanic/Radio-TV Mechanic/ Radar Mechanic/Industrial Electronics/IT & System Maintenance

Fitter

Class 10 + ITI in Fitter/Bench Fitter

Grinder

Class 10 + ITI in Grinder/Machinist Grinder

Machinist

Class 10 + ITI in Machinist

Mechanic (Diesel)

Class 10 + ITI in Mechanic (Diesel)

Mill Wright Mechanic

Class 10 + ITI in Mill Wright Mechanic

Motor Mechanic

Class 10 + ITI in Motor Mechanic

Painter

Class 10 + ITI in Painter

Photographer

Class 10 + ITI in Photographer/Digital Photographer

Turner

Class 10 + ITI in Turner

DRDO CEPTAM Nationality Criteria

Candidates must meet the nationality rules before applying for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 posts like Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). According to the DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025, applicants must be Indian citizens or must follow the nationality conditions defined by the Government of India.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 Reservation Rules

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 exam provides reservation and relaxation benefits in age, qualification, and other criteria for candidates from SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and MSP categories.

Candidates must submit self-attested copies of valid documents issued by the proper authority to claim these benefits. It is mandatory to have a valid caste certificate and ensure they do not fall under the creamy layer on the eligibility date for OBC-NCL candidates.

Candidates with a benchmark disability of 40% or above will be considered eligible under the PwBD reservation category as per the official guidelines.

DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025 Important Points to Remember

Candidates must carefully check the following conditions related to the DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025.

  • Applicants must have completed the Essential Qualification Requirement (EQR) on or before the official cutoff date mentioned in the notification.

  • Candidates should be mentally and physically fit, with no health issues or physical disabilities that could affect their job performance. Anyone declared unfit will not be appointed.

  • Candidates who are currently employed must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your employer at the right time. Applications submitted without an NOC will be accepted only on a provisional basis. The NOC must be presented during document verification if you get shortlisted.

FAQs

  • What is the DRDO CEPTAM 11 age limit 2025 for STA and Technician?
    +
    Candidates must be aged between 18 to 28 years.
  • What is the minimum DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025?
    +
    Candidates should be 10th pass or a graduate and 18 years or older to apply for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025.

