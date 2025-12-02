DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Posts Explained

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released the detailed eligibility rules for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts in its official notification. All candidates must meet the complete DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria 2025 before applying. Failing to follow these rules may lead to rejection at any stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who are a 10th pass or a graduate and 18 years or older can apply for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. This article provides all the important details about DRDO CEPTAM eligibility criteria 2025, including the age limit, educational qualification, number of attempts, nationality, and more. DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet the DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria before applying for the Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts. Applicants must have the required educational qualifications and age limit, which vary depending on the post.

It is important to fill in all details correctly in the DRDO CEPTAM application form. Any wrong information can lead to the cancellation of the candidature. The DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility criteria 2025 include the age limit, educational qualifications, number of attempts, and other important conditions. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Candidates must provide only correct and verified information while filling out the DRDO CEPTAM 11 application form. Any incorrect details related to eligibility can lead to disqualification. Below is an overview of the DRDO CEPTAM 11 age limit, required qualifications, and disciplines for both posts. Category STA-B (Senior Technical Assistant-B) Tech-A (Technician-A) Age Limit 18–28 years 18–28 years Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree in Science OR Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Computer Science or Allied Subjects (AICTE recognized) 10th pass AND ITI Certificate in relevant trade OR One-year certificate (if ITI not available) OR National Trade Certificate OR National Apprenticeship Certificate Eligible Disciplines / Trades Automobile Engineering, Agriculture, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation, Computer Science, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Botany, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electronics Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Photography, Physics, Chemistry, Library Science, Mathematics, MLT, Printing Technology, Psychology, Textile, Zoology Automobile, Book Binder, Carpenter, Motor Mechanic, Painter, Photographer, Refrigeration & AC, DTP Operator, Electrician, CNC Operator, COPA, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronics, Fitter, Grinder, Machinist, Mechanic (Diesel), Millwright Mechanic, Sheet Metal Worker, Turner, Welder

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Age Limit 2025 Candidates must clearly understand the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Age Limit 2025 before filling out their application form. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 28 years on the date of eligibility for both Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). The minimum and maximum age limits for each post are given below. Post Age Limit Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) 18–28 years Technician-A (Tech-A) 18–28 years DRDO CEPTAM 11 Educational Qualification Educational qualifications are a key part of the DRDO CEPTAM 11 eligibility. Each post requires specific degrees, diplomas, or certificates. Check the detailed post-wise educational requirements below. Eligibility Criteria for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) Check the subject-wise qualifications required for STA-B in the table below:

Subject/Discipline Educational Qualification Agriculture B.Sc. in Agriculture/Agricultural Science Automobile Engineering Diploma in Automobile/Mechanical (Automobile) Engineering (AICTE approved) Botany B.Sc. in Botany (ZBC candidates also eligible) Chemical Engineering Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology (AICTE approved) Chemistry B.Sc. in Chemistry/Chemical Science (PCM/ZBC/PCB also eligible) Civil Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering (AICTE approved) Computer Science B.Sc. in Computer Science or Allied Subjects OR Diploma in CS/Engineering/IT (AICTE approved; DOEACC/BCA/MCA not accepted) Electrical & Electronics Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering Electrical Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering Electronics & Instrumentation Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation Electronics / ECE / ETE B.Sc. in Electronics OR Diploma in the required Electronics discipline Instrumentation B.Sc. in Instrumentation OR Diploma in Instrumentation/Control Engineering Library Science Science degree + 1-year Diploma in Library Science Mathematics B.Sc. in Mathematics (PCM candidates also eligible) Mechanical Engineering Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Automobile/RAC/Maintenance Engineering Metallurgy Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering Medical Lab Technology (MLT) B.Sc in MLT OR 10+2 with Science + 2-year MLT Diploma + 1-year lab experience Photography B.Sc. or Diploma in Photography (Applied arts/Fine Arts not accepted) Physics B.Sc. in Physics (PCM/PCB also eligible) Printing Technology B.Sc. or Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering Psychology B.Sc. in Psychology Textile B.Sc. in Textile/Textile Chemistry OR Diploma in Textile Engineering/Technology Zoology B.Sc. in Zoology (ZBC candidates also eligible)

Eligibility Criteria for Technician-A (Tech-A) Below are the essential qualifications for Tech-A posts: Trade/Discipline Educational Qualification Automobile Class 10 + ITI Certificate in Automobile Book Binder Class 10 + ITI in Book Binder/Offset Machine Operator cum Binder Carpenter Class 10 + ITI in Carpenter CNC Operator Class 10 + ITI in CNC Operator COPA Class 10 + ITI in COPA Draughtsman (Mechanical) Class 10 + ITI in Draughtsman (Mechanical) DTP Operator Class 10 + ITI in Desktop Publishing Electrician Class 10 + ITI in Electrician/Wireman/Electrical Fitter Electronics Class 10 + ITI in Electronics/Electronic Mechanic/Radio-TV Mechanic/ Radar Mechanic/Industrial Electronics/IT & System Maintenance Fitter Class 10 + ITI in Fitter/Bench Fitter Grinder Class 10 + ITI in Grinder/Machinist Grinder Machinist Class 10 + ITI in Machinist Mechanic (Diesel) Class 10 + ITI in Mechanic (Diesel) Mill Wright Mechanic Class 10 + ITI in Mill Wright Mechanic Motor Mechanic Class 10 + ITI in Motor Mechanic Painter Class 10 + ITI in Painter Photographer Class 10 + ITI in Photographer/Digital Photographer Turner Class 10 + ITI in Turner

DRDO CEPTAM Nationality Criteria Candidates must meet the nationality rules before applying for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 posts like Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). According to the DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025, applicants must be Indian citizens or must follow the nationality conditions defined by the Government of India. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 Reservation Rules The DRDO CEPTAM 11 exam provides reservation and relaxation benefits in age, qualification, and other criteria for candidates from SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and MSP categories. Candidates must submit self-attested copies of valid documents issued by the proper authority to claim these benefits. It is mandatory to have a valid caste certificate and ensure they do not fall under the creamy layer on the eligibility date for OBC-NCL candidates.