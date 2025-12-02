DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT: Apply Online for STA-B & Technician A 764 Vacancies from Dec 9

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is expected to release the Notification for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 on its official website, drdo.gov.in. DRDO has released the short notice for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 764 vacancies for posts such as Senior Technical Assistant B and Technician A.

As per the short notice, the online application will start on December 9, 2025.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released, containing the number of vacancies for each post. 561 vacancies will be released for Senior Technical Assistant B and 203 vacancies will be released for Technician A. The online application will get activated on December 9, 2025 and the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a Tier-I Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by a Tier-II skill or trade test, depending on the post applied for.