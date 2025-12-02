DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT: Apply Online for STA-B & Technician A 764 Vacancies from Dec 9

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Dec 2, 2025, 14:40 IST

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 short notice released for 764 vacancies including 561 Senior Technical Assistant B and 203 Technician A posts. The online application process begins on December 9, 2025 at drdo.gov.in. Selection will be done through Tier-I CBT and Tier-II skill/trade tests

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is expected to release the Notification for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 on its official website, drdo.gov.in. DRDO has released the short notice for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 764 vacancies for posts such as Senior Technical Assistant B and Technician A.
As per the short notice, the online application will start on December 9, 2025.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Short Notice 

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released, containing the number of vacancies for each post. 561 vacancies will be released for Senior Technical Assistant B and 203 vacancies will be released for Technician A. The online application will get activated on December 9, 2025 and the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a Tier-I Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by a Tier-II skill or trade test, depending on the post applied for.

DRDO-Ceptam-11-Recruitment-2025-Short-Notice

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Overview

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 short notice was released. Candidates who have completed the necessary education as per the post and are between the age group of 18 and 28 years will be eligible to apply online. Check the table below for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Attribute

Details

Organization

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Recruitment Body

Senior Technical Assistant B 

Technician A

Expected Notification Window

December 9, 2025

Application Mode

Online at drdo.gov.in

Selection Process

Tier-I CBT (screening), 

Tier-II CBT/practical/skill test (post-specific)

Official Portal

drdo.gov.in

