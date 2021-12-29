Ashneer Grover Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Qualification, Net Worth, and More

Ashneer Grover Biography: The Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, is among the seven Sharks of Shark Tank India. The show is on the lines of the American TV Show, Shark Tank.

Through this article, let us take a look at Ashneer Grover's birth, age, family, wife, educational qualification, net worth, and so forth.

Ashneer Grover Biography: Birth, Age, Qualification, and Family

Born on 14 June 1982, Ashneer Grover was born and bred in Delhi. His father is a CA and his mother is a teacher.

Ashneer Grover is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad. Grover was also selected as an exchange student for INSA Lyon during his graduation days and went to the University of INSA-Lyon, France during 2002-2003 for the exchange program. Due to his excellent academic career, the 39-year-old received a scholarship of € 6000 from the French Embassy.

Ashneer Grover Wife

Ashneer Grover is married to entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover. The couple gave birth to two children-- Avy Grover and Mannat Grover. Before joining BharatPe, Madhuri has worked with brands such as Satya Paul and Alok Industries. Apart from this, she runs her own furnishing business-- Mauve and Brown.

Ashneer Grover Career

Before starting BharatPe, a fintech company that caters to Kirana store owners and small merchants pan India, Grover worked as a VP in Kotak Investment Banking from May 2006 to May 2013.

From May 2013 to March 2015, he served as a Director - Corporate Development at American Express, after which he started his stint with Grofers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was associated with Grofers from March 2015 to August 2017.

Grover's last job was at PC Jeweller Ltd as its Head of New Business. He worked in the company from November 2017 to October 2018.

Ashneer left PC Jeweller Ltd in 2018 and co-founded BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani. The company is headquartered in New Delhi and is one of the leading fintech companies in India.

"We started in 2018 with the vision of building BharatPe as an end-to-end financial services platform for merchants. We were amongst the very few startups that were focused on helping merchants grow their businesses. We were the first ones to build an interoperable UPI QR code that could enable merchants to accept payments across a range of wallets. However, it was difficult to convince merchants about the value proposition around this, in the initial days," said Ashneer Grover in his interview with IndiaTV News.

Ashneer Grover Net Worth

Besides BharatPe, Ashneer has invested in as many as 55 start-ups including The Whole Truth, IndiaGold, OTO Capital, and Front Row. His estimated net worth is around $95 million.

Shark Tank India Judge

Of late, Ashneer Grover joined Shark Tank India as one of its judges. As part of his role in the TV reality show, he will be investing in the ideas of the budding entrepreneurs to help them grow.

Ashneer Grover: Awards

In 2021, Grover won two awards-- the Entrepreneur of the Year award and the Young Achiever's award.

