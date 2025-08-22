WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links
Live

WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Final Answer Key Rankcard Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had published the WBJEE 2025 rankcard today at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates awaiting results can check the same and download the scorecard using their application number and date of birth. Keep checking this space for latest updates on WBJEE Result 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 22, 2025, 14:25 IST
WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE
WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • WBJEE 2025 Results Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Candidates can login using the Application Number and date of birth to Check the Results
  • WBJEE 2025 Rankcard available at wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

WBJEE Result 2025The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has finally announced the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. The link for candidates to check the WBJEE Result is available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. 

Candidates can check their WBJEE Results 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in To check the result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their application id and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with the direct link on this page to check the WBJEE Results. 

WBJEE 2025 Rankcard will include the candidate details along with the marks scored and the qualifying status. Students are advised to download the WBJEE cardkard for further admission purposed. 

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here

WBJEE Result 2025 - Click Here

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out

The WBJEE 2025 final answer key PDF is now available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can cross check their answers with those mentioned on the final answer key. The WBJEE final answer key 2025 has been issued after taking into consideration the suggestions given in the provisional answer key. 

How to Download WBJEE Result 2025

The WBJEE 2025 result is now available online. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section

Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link

Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth

Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:25 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025: Final Answer Key, RankCard Out

    The WBJEE 22025 Final Answer Key Rank Card is now available at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in

  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:22 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out: Steps to Download

    The WBJEE final answer key 2025 PDF is available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can download the final answer key here

    WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here

  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:18 IST

    WBJEE Rankcard 2025 Out: How to Download?

    The WBJEE 2025 rankcard is now available on the official website wbjeeb.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the rankcard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

    Step 2: Click in WBJEE Examination

    Step 3: Scorll down to WBJEE Rankcard link

    Step 4: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin

    Step 5: The WBJEE Rankcard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the rankcard for further reference

  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:16 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

    The WBJEE 2025 result have been announced on the official website. Candidates can check their WBJEE result using the following login credentials

    • Application number
    • date of birth
    • Security PIN
  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:15 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEEB has finally announced the WBJEE result 2025. The link to download the WBJEE Rankcard 2025 is now available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to download the rankcard.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:05 IST

    Where to Check WBJEE Result 2025

    The WBJEE 2025 result link is now live on the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. The list of websites to check the result and download the rankcard is given below

    • wbjeeb.nic.in
    • wbjeeb.in
  • Aug 22, 2025, 14:03 IST

    WBJEE Resut 2025 Rank Card Available for Download

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the WBJEE 2025 results. The link to download the rank card is available at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:57 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Declared: : How to download rankcard

    WBJEE 2025 result has been announced online. The link to check the result and download the rank card is available on the official website. Follow the steps given below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

    Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section

    Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link

    Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth

    Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed

    Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:52 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Rankcard at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEE 2025 results have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for their WBJEE exams in April will now be able to check their result and download the rank card through the following websites

    • wbjeeb.nic.in
    • wbjeeb.in
  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:50 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 DECLARED

    WBJEEB has officially announced the WBJEE 2025 results. Candidates can download their rank cards through the link at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

    WBJEE 2025 Rankcard - Click Here

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:44 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Result: List of Websites to Check Results

    According to the official notification shared by WBJEEB, the WBJEE Results will be announced online today, August 22, 2025. The link to check the result will be available on the following websites

    • wbjeeb.nic.in
    • wbjeeb.in
  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:41 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Result Date and Time Confirmed

    WBJEEB will be announcing the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. The link to check the result will be available at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjee.in

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:39 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out

    WBJEE 2025 final answer key is now available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

    WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:39 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The WBJEE 2025 results are expected to be announced online soon. The following details will be mentioned on the WBJEE scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of Exam
    • Exam session
    • Subjects
    • MArks scored
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:37 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Today! Date Confirmed

    As per the official notification shared, the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 22-08- 2025(Friday).

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:23 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025: Official Website to Check

    WBJEE Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon. Candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in to check their results. A direct link for candidates to check the result will also be provided here.

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:19 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Today!

    According to local media reports, the WBJEE 2025 result is expected to be announced online today, August 22. A confirmation regarding the same is expected by WBJEEB officials. Students must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. 

  • Aug 22, 2025, 13:17 IST

    WBJEE Result 2025 Expected Shortly

    As per reports, the WBJEE 2025 results are expected to be announced on the official website soon. The link to check the results will be available on the official website. As per recent media reports, the WBJEE Result is expected to be announced today. Candidates can keep checking the website for latest updates. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News