WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Final Answer Key Rankcard Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has finally announced the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. The link for candidates to check the WBJEE Result is available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can check their WBJEE Results 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in To check the result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their application id and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with the direct link on this page to check the WBJEE Results.
WBJEE 2025 Rankcard will include the candidate details along with the marks scored and the qualifying status. Students are advised to download the WBJEE cardkard for further admission purposed.
WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key - Click Here
WBJEE Result 2025 - Click Here
WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out
The WBJEE 2025 final answer key PDF is now available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can cross check their answers with those mentioned on the final answer key. The WBJEE final answer key 2025 has been issued after taking into consideration the suggestions given in the provisional answer key.
How to Download WBJEE Result 2025
The WBJEE 2025 result is now available online. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section
Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link
Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth
Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed
Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference
