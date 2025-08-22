WBJEE Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Final Answer Key Rankcard Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has finally announced the WBJEE 2025 results today, August 22, 2025. The link for candidates to check the WBJEE Result is available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can check their WBJEE Results 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in To check the result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their application id and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with the direct link on this page to check the WBJEE Results.

WBJEE 2025 Rankcard will include the candidate details along with the marks scored and the qualifying status. Students are advised to download the WBJEE cardkard for further admission purposed.

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out

The WBJEE 2025 final answer key PDF is now available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can cross check their answers with those mentioned on the final answer key. The WBJEE final answer key 2025 has been issued after taking into consideration the suggestions given in the provisional answer key.

How to Download WBJEE Result 2025

The WBJEE 2025 result is now available online. The link to check the result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section

Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link

Step 4: Login using the application id and date of birth

Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will be displayed

Step 6: Download WBJEE scorecard for further reference

