KSET Result 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Subject Wise Score and Merit List PDF

KSET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in on November 21, 2025. The KSET exam was conducted on November 2, 2025 which covered 33 subjects across 11 centres in the state. The KSET Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
As per the KSET Result 2025, a total of 8383 candidates have been successfully qualified for Assistant Professor positions in Karnataka’s universities and college
KSET Result 2025 PDF Download
The KSET Result 2025 PDF download has been released on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 can now check their subject‑wise scores, provisional merit list, and category‑wise cut‑off marks in the PDF file below.
KSET Result 2025 PDF
KSET Result 2025: Overview
The KSET Result 2025 has been officially declared by KEA on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KSET exam was conducted on November 2, 2025 recruitment of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Karnataka. Check the table below for KSET Result 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Explanation
Exam Date
November 2, 2025
Conducted in a single session across Karnataka
Subjects
33
Includes Humanities, Science, Commerce, and more
Centers
11
Major exam hubs across the state
Qualified Candidates
8,383
Eligible for Assistant Professor posts
Result Type
Provisional
Subject-wise scores and cut-offs released
Official Website
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA portal for results and merit list
