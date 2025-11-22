KSET Result 2025 Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Subject Wise Score and Merit List PDF

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
The KSET Result 2025 has been released by KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The exam was conducted on November 2, 2025 across 33 subjects and 11 centres. Results are available in PDF format with subject‑wise scores, merit list, and category‑wise cut‑off marks.

KSET Result 2025
KSET Result 2025

KSET Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result 2025 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in on November 21, 2025. The KSET exam was conducted on November 2, 2025 which covered 33 subjects across 11 centres in the state. The KSET Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
As per the KSET Result 2025, a total of 8383 candidates have been successfully qualified for Assistant Professor positions in Karnataka’s universities and college

KSET Result 2025 PDF Download

The KSET Result 2025 PDF download has been released on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 can now check their subject‑wise scores, provisional merit list, and category‑wise cut‑off marks in the PDF file below.

KSET Result 2025 PDF

Click Here

KSET Result 2025: Overview

The KSET Result 2025 has been officially declared by KEA on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KSET exam was conducted on November 2, 2025 recruitment of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Karnataka. Check the table below for KSET Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Explanation

Exam Date

November 2, 2025

Conducted in a single session across Karnataka

Subjects

33

Includes Humanities, Science, Commerce, and more

Centers

11

Major exam hubs across the state

Qualified Candidates

8,383

Eligible for Assistant Professor posts

Result Type

Provisional

Subject-wise scores and cut-offs released

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA portal for results and merit list

