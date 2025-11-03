UPSMFAC Result 2025 OUT at upsmfac.org.in, Direct Link to Download ANM, GNM, and Paramedical Diploma Marksheet

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 3, 2025

UPSMFAC Result 2025 OUT: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) declared the semester results for ANM, GNM, Paramedical Diploma courses and other exams on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the UPSMFAC Result.

UPSMFAC Result 2025
UPSMFAC Result 2025

UPSMFAC Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) has recently declared the semester results for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Paramedical Diploma courses and other exams. Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- upsmfac.org.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UPSMFAC result 2025 PDF, the students need to login with their unique ID and password.

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their UPSMFAC results on the official website of the University- upsmfac.org.in.

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check UPSMFAC Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for ANM and GNM courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org

Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment 

Step 3: Click on the result option

Step 4: Fill in all the required details like- Month & Year of Examination and Candidate's Roll Number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference.  

Direct Links to Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

ANM April 2025 Examination

Click here

GNM April 2025 Examination

Click here

Paramedical Diploma April 2025 Examination

Click here

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty: Highlights

As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) has released the results for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and Paramedical courses. Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF) successfully conducted the exam for our ANM, GNM and Paramedical courses. The candidates need to fill in the month and year of the exam along with their roll number to check their results on UPSMF official website- www.upsmfac.org.

UPSMFAC Result 2025: Overview

Name of Exam

Nursing/Paramedical Examination

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty

Official Website

www.upsmfac.org

