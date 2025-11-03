UPSMFAC Result 2025 OUT at upsmfac.org.in, Direct Link to Download ANM, GNM, and Paramedical Diploma Marksheet

UPSMFAC Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMFAC) has recently declared the semester results for Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Paramedical Diploma courses and other exams. Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- upsmfac.org.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UPSMFAC result 2025 PDF, the students need to login with their unique ID and password. Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025 As per the latest update, Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their UPSMFAC results on the official website of the University- upsmfac.org.in.

Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check UPSMFAC Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for ANM and GNM courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPSMFAC results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website -www.upsmfac.org Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services’ segment Step 3: Click on the result option Step 4: Fill in all the required details like- Month & Year of Examination and Candidate's Roll Number Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty Results 2025 for various semester examinations.