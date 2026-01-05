XAT 2026 Response Sheet, Answer Key at xatonline.in Soon; Check Result Expected Date and Time

XAT 2026: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 response sheet and provisional answer key soon. According to the trends, the response sheets will be released in early January 2026. Candidates who took the XAT exam 2026 will be able to download the answer key through the official portal at xatonline.in. The response sheets will be available on the official website as PDF and candidates will need to use their login credentials to download them.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for important details on XAT 2026 exam: