XAT 2026 Response Sheet, Answer Key at xatonline.in Soon; Check Result Expected Date and Time

Jan 5, 2026, 14:20 IST

XLRI will soon release the XAT 2026 response sheet and provisional answer key. Candidates can download both using their login credentials from the official portal at xatonline.in.

XAT 2026: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 response sheet and provisional answer key soon. According to the trends, the response sheets will be released in early January 2026. Candidates who took the XAT exam 2026 will be able to download the answer key through the official portal at xatonline.in. The response sheets will be available on the official website as PDF and candidates will need to use their login credentials to download them.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for important details on XAT 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  XAT 2026 Response Sheet and Provisional Answer Key
Exam name  Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)
Board name  Xavier School of Management (XLRI)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  xatonline.in
Stream  Management 
Programmes 

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Mode  Online, computer-based test (CBT)
Exam date  January 4, 2026
Exam shift  2 PM - 5 PM
Exam cities  109
Login credentials  XAT ID Password

How to download XAT Exam Response Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the steps below to download the XAT 2026 answer key online:

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. Click on the ‘XAT 2026’ link
  3. Enter your XAT ID and password or Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format
  4. Click on submit 
  5. The XAT 2026 response sheet will appear 
  6. Review and download response sheet for your future use

XAT 2026 Result Date and Time

The XLRI has not yet released the XAT Exam 2026 date and time. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website to check for the result schedule. Based on previous year trends, the XAT 2026 result is expected to be announced in the third week of January 2026. Candidates will need to use their credentials like XAT ID and password to login and download the result scorecard to seek admission in MBA and PGDM programmes.

Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

