MP APEX Bank has released 2,076 vacancies for Computer Operators, Society Managers, and Officers. The online application is open between January 6 and February 5, 2026, at apexbankmp.bank.in. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an online exam and interview.

Key Points

  • MP APEX Bank recruiting for 2076 Computer Operator, Society Manager, & Officer Grade roles.
  • Online applications accepted Jan 6, 2026 - Feb 5, 2026 at apexbankmp.bank.in.
  • Selection based on online exam & interview. Eligibility: Degree + Diploma/PGDCA.

MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt. (APEX Bank) has released the recruitment notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 2,076 vacancies. 

Through this recruitment drive, APEX Bank will fill various positions, such as Computer Operator, Society Manager, and Officer Grade roles across 38 District Central Cooperative Banks in Madhya Pradesh.

Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, apexbankmp.bank.in. The online registration window is open from January 6, 2026, and will remain active until February 5, 2026. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the online examination and personal interview. 

MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the MP Apex Bank Vacancy 2026 can download the official notification PDF after visiting the direct link provided below. It is advised to read the eligibility criteria thoroughly before proceeding with the registration

Direct Link to Apply Online: Click Here to Register for APEX Bank 2026

Download Official Notification PDF: Officer Grade / Computer Operator

MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: Overview

The MP APEX Bank Vacancy 2026 was released on the official website, apexbankmp.bank.in, to recruit eligible candidates for Officer Grade and Computer Operator. The online application window is open between January 6 and February 5, 2026. Check the table below for MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

MP Rajya Sahakari Bank (APEX Bank)

Post Names

Computer Operator, Society Manager, Officer Grade

Total Vacancies

2,076

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

January 6, 2026, to February 5, 2026

Selection Process

Online Examination & Interview

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

Official Website

apexbankmp.bank.in

MP APEX Bank Vacancy 2026 Details

MP APEX Bank has released a total of 2076 vacancies among various cadres. Check the table below for Vacancies 

Post Name

Total

UR (M)

UR (F)

EWS (M)

EWS (F)

OBC (M)

OBC (F)

ST (M)

ST (F)

SC (M)

SC (F)

Computer Operator

748

73

27

62

23

117

53

187

84

68

26

Computer Operator (Sambida)

176

28

11

10

3

30

3

49

18

19

3

Society Manager

839

169

115

61

28

87

42

124

64

67

33

Total

1763

270

153

133

54

234

98

360

166

154

62

MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Computer Operator: Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised university with a one-year computer diploma (DCA/PGDCA) or a B.E./B.Tech in CS/IT.

Society Manager: Candidates must have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Proficiency in the local language and basic computer knowledge is preferred.

Officer Grade: Candidates must have completed a post-graduation in relevant fields (MBA/CA/MCA) depending on the specialisation applied for.

Age Limit

The age limit for general category candidates is between 18 and 35 years. However, age relaxations apply to SC/ST/OBC and PwD candidates as per Madhya Pradesh state government norms

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the announced vacancies must pay the required fees as per their category. The general category fee is Rs 850 plus 18% GST. Check the table below for category wise application fees.

Candidate Category

Base Application Fee (₹)

GST (18%) (₹)

Total Payable (Approx.) (₹)

General / OBC / EWS

850

153

1,003

SC / ST / PwBD

650

117

767



FAQs

  • Is MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 Online or Offline?
    +
    MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 is online and candidates can apply between January 6 and February 5, 2026. 
  • Who Can Apply for MP Apex Bank Jobs 2026?
    +
    Candidates who have completed graduation from a recognised university with a one-year computer diploma and are between the age of 18 and 35 years can apply online for MP Apex Bank Jobs 2026

