Key Points MP APEX Bank recruiting for 2076 Computer Operator, Society Manager, & Officer Grade roles.

Online applications accepted Jan 6, 2026 - Feb 5, 2026 at apexbankmp.bank.in.

Selection based on online exam & interview. Eligibility: Degree + Diploma/PGDCA.

MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt. (APEX Bank) has released the recruitment notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 2,076 vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, APEX Bank will fill various positions, such as Computer Operator, Society Manager, and Officer Grade roles across 38 District Central Cooperative Banks in Madhya Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, apexbankmp.bank.in. The online registration window is open from January 6, 2026, and will remain active until February 5, 2026. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the online examination and personal interview. MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply Candidates interested in applying for the MP Apex Bank Vacancy 2026 can download the official notification PDF after visiting the direct link provided below. It is advised to read the eligibility criteria thoroughly before proceeding with the registration

Direct Link to Apply Online: Click Here to Register for APEX Bank 2026 Download Official Notification PDF: Officer Grade / Computer Operator MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: Overview The MP APEX Bank Vacancy 2026 was released on the official website, apexbankmp.bank.in, to recruit eligible candidates for Officer Grade and Computer Operator. The online application window is open between January 6 and February 5, 2026. Check the table below for MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Feature Details Organization MP Rajya Sahakari Bank (APEX Bank) Post Names Computer Operator, Society Manager, Officer Grade Total Vacancies 2,076 Application Mode Online Registration Dates January 6, 2026, to February 5, 2026 Selection Process Online Examination & Interview Job Location Madhya Pradesh Official Website apexbankmp.bank.in

MP APEX Bank Vacancy 2026 Details MP APEX Bank has released a total of 2076 vacancies among various cadres. Check the table below for Vacancies Post Name Total UR (M) UR (F) EWS (M) EWS (F) OBC (M) OBC (F) ST (M) ST (F) SC (M) SC (F) Computer Operator 748 73 27 62 23 117 53 187 84 68 26 Computer Operator (Sambida) 176 28 11 10 3 30 3 49 18 19 3 Society Manager 839 169 115 61 28 87 42 124 64 67 33 Total 1763 270 153 133 54 234 98 360 166 154 62 MP APEX Bank Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below

Educational Qualification Computer Operator: Candidates must have completed graduation from a recognised university with a one-year computer diploma (DCA/PGDCA) or a B.E./B.Tech in CS/IT. Society Manager: Candidates must have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Proficiency in the local language and basic computer knowledge is preferred. Officer Grade: Candidates must have completed a post-graduation in relevant fields (MBA/CA/MCA) depending on the specialisation applied for. Age Limit The age limit for general category candidates is between 18 and 35 years. However, age relaxations apply to SC/ST/OBC and PwD candidates as per Madhya Pradesh state government norms MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Application Fee Candidates applying for the announced vacancies must pay the required fees as per their category. The general category fee is Rs 850 plus 18% GST. Check the table below for category wise application fees.