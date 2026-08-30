NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Paper Difficult or Moderate? Student Reactions, Paper Analysis Here

The NEET PG 2026 examination commenced today, August 30, with around 2.73 lakh medical graduates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination at designated test centres across the country. The examination is being conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern: 180 Questions, 720 Marks

NEET PG 2026 features a revised examination pattern this year. The question paper comprises 180 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. The total paper is therefore worth 720 marks. Each question has four response options, and candidates have to select the single best or most appropriate answer.

The marking scheme remains +4 marks for every correct answer and -1 mark for every incorrect answer, while no marks are awarded or deducted for an unattempted question. The paper is conducted in English.

A notable feature of the 2026 pattern is the five-section structure. The 180 questions are divided into five sections, with 36 questions in each section. Candidates get 42 minutes for each section, making time management an important factor during the examination.

Student Reactions To Follow After 12:30 PM

The immediate focus now shifts to the candidates’ experience of the question paper. Once the examination concludes, student reactions will provide the first indication of the overall difficulty level of NEET PG 2026.

Were the questions easy, moderate or difficult? Which subjects had greater weightage? Did candidates find any sections lengthy or time-consuming? Were there questions that students found particularly tricky or unexpected?