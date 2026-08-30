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NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Paper Difficult or Moderate? Student Reactions, Paper Analysis Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Aug 30, 2026, 10:56 IST

NEET PG 2026 is being held today, August 30, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Over 2.73 lakh students are expected to appear for the postgraduate national-level medical examianation. Check Paper analysis and student reactions here.

NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Paper Difficult or Moderate? Student Reactions, Paper Analysis Here
NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Paper Difficult or Moderate? Student Reactions, Paper Analysis Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG 2026 examination held from 9 am to 12:30 pm today.
  • Entry began at 7 am and closed sharp at 8:30 am.
  • Student reactions and detailed paper analysis will be shared here.

The NEET PG 2026 examination commenced today, August 30, with around 2.73 lakh medical graduates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination at designated test centres across the country. The examination is being conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern: 180 Questions, 720 Marks

NEET PG 2026 features a revised examination pattern this year. The question paper comprises 180 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. The total paper is therefore worth 720 marks. Each question has four response options, and candidates have to select the single best or most appropriate answer. 

The marking scheme remains +4 marks for every correct answer and -1 mark for every incorrect answer, while no marks are awarded or deducted for an unattempted question. The paper is conducted in English.

A notable feature of the 2026 pattern is the five-section structure. The 180 questions are divided into five sections, with 36 questions in each section. Candidates get 42 minutes for each section, making time management an important factor during the examination. 

Student Reactions To Follow After 12:30 PM

The immediate focus now shifts to the candidates’ experience of the question paper. Once the examination concludes, student reactions will provide the first indication of the overall difficulty level of NEET PG 2026.

Were the questions easy, moderate or difficult? Which subjects had greater weightage? Did candidates find any sections lengthy or time-consuming? Were there questions that students found particularly tricky or unexpected?

Here Are Latest Updates On NEET PG 2026 Exam:

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 30, 2026, 10:43 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Live Updates: What Subjects Are Covered In Examination

    The examination is being held for admission to postgraduate medical courses, including MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes. The paper assesses candidates across the MBBS curriculum, covering Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical and Clinical subjects. The syllabus includes subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine and Social and Preventive Medicine, along with clinical subjects including General Medicine, Paediatrics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 09:51 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Live: Examination At 15 Centres In Kanchipuram

  • Aug 30, 2026, 09:02 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam Live: Exam Starts

    Students have begun writing their NEET PG 2026 examination. The examination concludes at 12:30 pm, following which students will be shared paper analysis, difficulty level and student reactions here. 

  • Aug 30, 2026, 08:56 IST

    Over 2.73 Lakh Students Registered For NEET PG 2026 Exam

  • Aug 30, 2026, 08:35 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Live Visuals From Delhi NEET Centre

    Students entering the examination hall of NEET PG in Delhi's Mundka.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 08:33 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam: Entry To Hall Closes, Exam In Half An Hour

    The NEET PG 2026 examination will begin in less than half an hour, as the gates to the examination halls have been closed across centres. 

    From 8:45 am onwards, students sitting at the exam desk will be allowed to access the login window on their computer. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 08:26 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Entry closes in 5 Minutes

    The entry to the examination centre closes in five minutes. Students must enter now as they will not be allowed to enter after 8:30 am.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:59 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Aspirant Dies By Suicide

    A NEET PG aspirant has reportedly died, a day before the examination. She was found in her hostel room near RTX X roads on Saturday. Police reported she left a note stating that she was struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts for several years. 

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:49 IST

    NEET PG 2026: What Happens After The Exam?

    After the examination concludes, attention will shift to the question paper analysis and candidate reactions. This live blog will be updated with the overall difficulty level, subject-wise analysis, questions reported by candidates and major topics asked. Further updates on the result, counselling and other official announcements will also be added as and when they are released.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:42 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Reporting and Entry Rules

    Candidates must report to the examination centre within the stipulated reporting window mentioned on their admit card. Entry will be subject to verification of the candidate’s identity and examination documents. Candidates may also be required to undergo security checks and other authentication procedures at the centre. They should follow the instructions of examination officials throughout the entry process.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:41 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam: Documents Required

    Candidates appearing for NEET PG 2026 must carry their admit card to the examination centre along with a valid government-issued photo ID proof. Candidates should also carry a recent passport-size photograph, wherever specified in the examination instructions. It is important to check the admit card carefully and ensure that all required documents are ready before leaving for the examination centre.

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:21 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Entry To Hall Begins

    The entry to the examination hall has started at 7 am. Candidates may enter to the exam hall after they complete the mandatory security and identitiy checking. 

  • Aug 30, 2026, 07:08 IST

    NEET PG 2026: Important Documents To Carry

    • Admit Card (Print): High-resolution colour printout of barcoded/QR-coded admit card generated by NBEMS. 

    • Passport Size Photograph: Recent photograph for pasting on the admit card at the designated place. 

    • Registration Certificate: Original or photocopied copy of SMC/MCI/NMC Registration Certificate. 

    • Government Photo ID Proof: Valid original ID proof like PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport, or other Government Issued ID Proof. (Digitally generated IDs saved on phone/DigiLocker will not be accepted).

  • Aug 30, 2026, 06:50 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam Timing Schedule

    • Reporting/Entry Start: 07:00 AM
    • Entry Gate Closes: 08:30 AM (no late entries allowed)
    • Login Window Access: 08:45 AM
    • Exam Start Time: 09:00 AM
    • Exam End Time: 12:30 PM

  • Aug 30, 2026, 06:46 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam: Reporting Time

    The reporting time for NEET PG 2026 examination is between 7 am and 8:30 am. Students may start entering the examination hall at 7 am. The gates will close sharp at 8:30 am, after which, you will not be allowed to enter. 

  • Aug 30, 2026, 06:45 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Exam Begins 9 AM Today

    The NEET PG 2026 examination will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm today, August 30, 2026. Students must ensure they carry their admit card and other important documents including photographs and ID, for entry to the examination hall. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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