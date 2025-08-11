Who Is Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh? Check Age, Rank, Education, and Contribution in Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is the 28th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force. He was commissioned into the fighter stream on 21 December 1984. Born on 27 October 1964 in Delhi, he is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Air Force Academy. He has also studied at the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College. With over 5,000 hours of flying experience, Singh is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot. He has led key projects, including the MiG-29 upgrade in Russia and the flight testing of the HAL Tejas. In May 2025, he played a significant role in Operation Sindoor, India's largest joint military strike since 1971. The operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, destroying six Pakistani aircraft. His leadership and strategic planning were vital to the mission's success.

Who is Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh? Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, is a four-star air officer of the Indian Air Force. As of September 30, 2024, he is the 28th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), a position he assumed after serving as the 47th Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1984. Early Life & Education Born on October 27, 1964, in Delhi, Amar Preet Singh is an alumnus of S.B.M. School, Delhi. He later attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and the National Defence College in New Delhi. His career highlights include graduating at the top of his course at the NDA and being awarded the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Sword of Honour.

Career Air Chief Marshal Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 21, 1984. His career, spanning over 38 years, has included numerous instructional, staff, and command appointments. Rank Component Date of Rank Pilot Officer Indian Air Force 21 December 1984 Flying Officer Indian Air Force 21 December 1985 Flight Lieutenant Indian Air Force 21 December 1989 Squadron Leader Indian Air Force 21 December 1995 Wing Commander Indian Air Force 14 May 2001 Group Captain Indian Air Force 05 November 2007 Air Commodore Indian Air Force 30 December 2010 Air Vice Marshal Indian Air Force 01 August 2016 Air Marshal Indian Air Force 1 February 2021 Air Chief Marshal (CAS) Indian Air Force 30 September 2024 A highly experienced pilot, he has more than 5,000 hours of operational flying on various fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an experimental test pilot.

Commanding the No. 22 Squadron, which operated the MiG-27 fighter aircraft.

Leading the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow.

Serving as the Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

Serving as the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, where he was instrumental in flight testing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command.

Serving as the Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command. Achievements & Awards Air Chief Marshal Singh's distinguished service has been recognised with prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2023) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2019). He has also received numerous other service medals, including the Samanya Seva Medal, the Operation Vijay Medal, and the Operation Parakram Medal, among others.

Personal Life Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh is married to Sarita Singh. His interests include playing squash. Contribution to Operation Sindoor Confirmed Casualties: The Indian Air Force successfully shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) or Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) aircraft.

Targeted Infrastructure: The operation specifically targeted critical military infrastructure, including a hangar at Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, as well as various command and control centres and radar sites. Keys to Success: The use of long-range precision weapons.

The deployment of the S-400 missile system, which was described as "game-changing".

"Full freedom" and clear directions provided by India's political leadership. Inter-agency Coordination: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was crucial for synchronising the three military forces.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) played a significant role in coordinating with all relevant agencies.

Duration of Conflict: The high-tech conflict lasted for approximately 80 to 90 hours before Pakistan requested talks.