Bank Holidays in January 2026: How Many Days the Bank will Close? Check Here Complete List

Bank Holidays in January 2026January 2026 begins with a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals, and statutory bank holidays, making it essential for customers to plan their banking activities accordingly. As per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays in January vary across states due to local observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act and account-closing norms.

While digital banking services, such as UPI, net banking, ATMs, and mobile apps, remain operational, physical bank branches will be closed on specific dates, depending on the city or state. Below is a clear, structured, and state-wise breakdown of Bank Holidays in January 2026 to help you plan better.

Key Highlights: January 2026 Bank Holidays