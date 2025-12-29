UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Bank Holidays in January 2026: How Many Days the Bank will Close? Check Here Complete List

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 29, 2025, 13:57 IST

Plan your banking in advance with the complete Bank Holidays in January 2026 list. As per Reserve Bank of India, holidays vary by state due to regional festivals, while Republic Day remains a nationwide bank holiday.

Bank Holidays in January 2026

Bank Holidays in January 2026January 2026 begins with a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals, and statutory bank holidays, making it essential for customers to plan their banking activities accordingly. As per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays in January vary across states due to local observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act and account-closing norms.

While digital banking services, such as UPI, net banking, ATMs, and mobile apps, remain operational, physical bank branches will be closed on specific dates, depending on the city or state. Below is a clear, structured, and state-wise breakdown of Bank Holidays in January 2026 to help you plan better.

Key Highlights: January 2026 Bank Holidays

  • Total notified holiday dates in January 2026: 1, 2, 3, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 26

  • Holidays differ by regional RBI offices

  • January 26 (Republic Day) is a nationwide bank holiday

  • Holidays marked are under the Negotiable Instruments Act

List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (Festival-Wise)

In January 2026, the starting month of the Year 2026, you all have many vacation plans, but before making a trip plan, you all must see this holiday list in January 2026. So that no problem arises for weekend trips or family tours. See the list given below:

Date

Occasion / Festival

Day

January 1

New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

Thursday

January 2

New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

Friday

January 3

Birthday of Hazrat Ali

Saturday

January 12

Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda

Monday

January 14

Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

Wednesday

January 15

Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Makara Sankranti

Thursday

January 16

Thiruvalluvar Day

Friday

January 17

Uzhavar Thirunal

Saturday

January 23

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja

Friday

January 26

Republic Day

Monday

Data Source: RBI Holiday List

State-Wise Bank Holidays in January 2026

Below is a city-wise RBI holiday table showing where banks will remain closed on specific dates:

City / RBI Office

Holiday Dates in January 2026

Agartala

23, 26

Ahmedabad

14, 26

Aizawl

1, 2, 26

Belapur

26

Bengaluru

15, 26

Bhubaneswar

14, 23, 26

Chennai

1, 15, 16, 17, 26

Gangtok

1, 15, 26

Guwahati

14, 26

Hyderabad

15, 26

Imphal

1, 26

Itanagar

1, 14, 26

Kanpur

3, 26

Kochi

2, 26

Kolkata

1, 12, 23, 26

Lucknow

3, 26

Mumbai

26

New Delhi

26

Thiruvananthapuram

2, 26

Vijayawada

15, 26

Most other RBI offices

26

Data Source: RBI Holiday List

Note: 

  • Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

  • Banks’ Closing of Accounts (not applicable in January 2026)

Important Notes for Bank Customers

  • All Sundays & 2nd/4th Saturdays remain regular weekly bank holidays.

  • Online banking, UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs will function normally.

  • Branch-level services like cheque clearance and document verification may be delayed on holidays.

  • Holiday lists may vary slightly for co-operative and regional rural banks.

Conclusion

January 2026 has a diverse set of bank holidays influenced by regional festivals and national events. Since closures differ from state to state, checking your local RBI office holiday list is essential before planning branch visits. For uninterrupted transactions, rely on digital banking platforms during holidays and complete critical banking work in advance.

