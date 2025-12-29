Bank Holidays in January 2026: How Many Days the Bank will Close? Check Here Complete List

Bank Holidays in January 2026January 2026 begins with a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals, and statutory bank holidays, making it essential for customers to plan their banking activities accordingly. As per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays in January vary across states due to local observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act and account-closing norms.
While digital banking services, such as UPI, net banking, ATMs, and mobile apps, remain operational, physical bank branches will be closed on specific dates, depending on the city or state. Below is a clear, structured, and state-wise breakdown of Bank Holidays in January 2026 to help you plan better.
Key Highlights: January 2026 Bank Holidays
Total notified holiday dates in January 2026: 1, 2, 3, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 26
Holidays differ by regional RBI offices
January 26 (Republic Day) is a nationwide bank holiday
Holidays marked are under the Negotiable Instruments Act
List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (Festival-Wise)
In January 2026, the starting month of the Year 2026, you all have many vacation plans, but before making a trip plan, you all must see this holiday list in January 2026. So that no problem arises for weekend trips or family tours. See the list given below:
|
Date
|
Occasion / Festival
|
Day
|
January 1
|
New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai
|
Thursday
|
January 2
|
New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi
|
Friday
|
January 3
|
Birthday of Hazrat Ali
|
Saturday
|
January 12
|
Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda
|
Monday
|
January 14
|
Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
|
Wednesday
|
January 15
|
Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Makara Sankranti
|
Thursday
|
January 16
|
Thiruvalluvar Day
|
Friday
|
January 17
|
Uzhavar Thirunal
|
Saturday
|
January 23
|
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja
|
Friday
|
January 26
|
Republic Day
|
Monday
Data Source: RBI Holiday List
State-Wise Bank Holidays in January 2026
Below is a city-wise RBI holiday table showing where banks will remain closed on specific dates:
|
City / RBI Office
|
Holiday Dates in January 2026
|
Agartala
|
23, 26
|
Ahmedabad
|
14, 26
|
Aizawl
|
1, 2, 26
|
Belapur
|
26
|
Bengaluru
|
15, 26
|
Bhubaneswar
|
14, 23, 26
|
Chennai
|
1, 15, 16, 17, 26
|
Gangtok
|
1, 15, 26
|
Guwahati
|
14, 26
|
Hyderabad
|
15, 26
|
Imphal
|
1, 26
|
Itanagar
|
1, 14, 26
|
Kanpur
|
3, 26
|
Kochi
|
2, 26
|
Kolkata
|
1, 12, 23, 26
|
Lucknow
|
3, 26
|
Mumbai
|
26
|
New Delhi
|
26
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
2, 26
|
Vijayawada
|
15, 26
|
Most other RBI offices
|
26
Data Source: RBI Holiday List
Note:
Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Banks’ Closing of Accounts (not applicable in January 2026)
Important Notes for Bank Customers
All Sundays & 2nd/4th Saturdays remain regular weekly bank holidays.
Online banking, UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs will function normally.
-
Branch-level services like cheque clearance and document verification may be delayed on holidays.
Holiday lists may vary slightly for co-operative and regional rural banks.
Conclusion
January 2026 has a diverse set of bank holidays influenced by regional festivals and national events. Since closures differ from state to state, checking your local RBI office holiday list is essential before planning branch visits. For uninterrupted transactions, rely on digital banking platforms during holidays and complete critical banking work in advance.
