NFL Week 17 Games: Check Schedule, Picks, Odds & Playoff Picture!

Do you know that the NFL Week 17 arrives with playoff intensity across the league? This will not only follow a dramatic Christmas slate that reshaped both conferences, but with division titles, wild-card spots and seeding still up for grabs. This weekend could define the road to the Super Bowl. This article will answer all your questions related to the NFL Week 17 schedule, how to watch, palyoffs and more. Week 17 NFL Schedule Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will mark the beginning of the holiday-week football with games. This will be from Thursday, 25 December, through Monday, 29 December. Moreover, this slate will have playoff implications, draft positioning scenarios and plenty of fantasy intrigue. Let us catch the schedule through the table below: Date Matchup Kick-off (ET) TV/Platform Thu, 25 Dec Cowboys @ Commanders 1:00 pm Netflix Thu, 25 Dec Lions @ Vikings 4:30 pm Netflix Thu, 25 Dec Broncos @ Chiefs 8:15 pm Prime Video Sat, 27 Dec Texans @ Chargers 4:30 pm NFL Network Sat, 27 Dec Ravens @ Packers 8:00 pm Peacock Sun, 28 Dec Seahawks @ Panthers 1:00 pm CBS Sun, 28 Dec Cardinals @ Bengals 1:00 pm FOX Sun, 28 Dec Steelers @ Browns 1:00 pm CBS Sun, 28 Dec Jaguars @ Colts 1:00 pm FOX Sun, 28 Dec Buccaneers @ Dolphins 1:00 pm FOX Sun, 28 Dec Patriots @ Jets 1:00 pm CBS Sun, 28 Dec Saints @ Titans 1:00 pm CBS Sun, 28 Dec Eagles @ Bills 4:25 pm FOX Sun, 28 Dec Bears @ 49ers 8:20 pm NBC/Peacock Mon, 29 Dec Rams @ Falcons 8:15 pm ESPN

How to Watch? You can catch all the action from Saturday through Monday night. The Week 17 games will air across NFL Network, CBS, FOX, NBC/Peacock and ESPN. Highlights include Texans vs Chargers on Saturday, Bears vs 49ers on “Sunday Night Football”, and Rams vs Falcons closing the week on Monday Night Football. Fans in the UK can stream via NFL Game Pass, while select games are shown on Sky Sports NFL. Kick-off times vary, with most Sunday contests starting around 6 pm or 9:25 pm GMT. This reflects typical NFL broadcast windows. What’s at Stake in the Playoff Picture? Week 17 carries major playoff consequences. The Bears and 49ers are battling for NFC seeding, while the Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win. The Jaguars, Texans and Seahawks are also pushing to secure division titles or home-field advantage.

Meanwhile, teams like the Panthers and Buccaneers remain alive in tight wild-card races, which means scoreboard watching will be unavoidable. Week 17 Picks & Predictions Jaguars over Colts: Jacksonville’s defence should control the game and keep their division push alive.

Seahawks over Panthers: Seattle’s depth and playoff urgency give them the edge.

49ers over Bears: Expect points, but San Francisco’s balance could decide it late.

Rams over Falcons: Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offence look primed for a statement win. Betting Odds Snapshot Oddsmakers favour several playoff teams this week, including the Rams (-8.5) and Patriots (-13.5). Closer matchups like Eagles vs Bills and Texans vs Chargers offer value for bettors targeting spreads and totals rather than outright winners. Fantasy Football Tips