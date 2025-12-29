NFL Week 17 Games: Check Schedule, Picks, Odds & Playoff Picture!

CGPSC Admit Card 2025
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 29, 2025, 12:04 EDT

Discover how the NFL Week 17 features crucial playoff games. Check the full schedule, how to watch, expert picks, betting odds, predictions and fantasy football tips.

NFL Week 17 Games: Check Schedule, Playoffs & More!
Do you know that the NFL Week 17 arrives with playoff intensity across the league? This will not only follow a dramatic Christmas slate that reshaped both conferences, but with division titles, wild-card spots and seeding still up for grabs. This weekend could define the road to the Super Bowl. This article will answer all your questions related to the NFL Week 17 schedule, how to watch, palyoffs and more.

Week 17 NFL Schedule 

Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will mark the beginning of the holiday-week football with games. This will be from Thursday, 25 December, through Monday, 29 December. Moreover, this slate will have playoff implications, draft positioning scenarios and plenty of fantasy intrigue. Let us catch the schedule through the table below:

Date

Matchup

Kick-off (ET)

TV/Platform

Thu, 25 Dec

Cowboys @ Commanders

1:00 pm

Netflix

Thu, 25 Dec

Lions @ Vikings

4:30 pm

Netflix

Thu, 25 Dec

Broncos @ Chiefs

8:15 pm

Prime Video

Sat, 27 Dec

Texans @ Chargers

4:30 pm

NFL Network

Sat, 27 Dec

Ravens @ Packers

8:00 pm

Peacock

Sun, 28 Dec

Seahawks @ Panthers

1:00 pm

CBS

Sun, 28 Dec

Cardinals @ Bengals

1:00 pm

FOX

Sun, 28 Dec

Steelers @ Browns

1:00 pm

CBS

Sun, 28 Dec

Jaguars @ Colts

1:00 pm

FOX

Sun, 28 Dec

Buccaneers @ Dolphins

1:00 pm

FOX

Sun, 28 Dec

Patriots @ Jets

1:00 pm

CBS

Sun, 28 Dec

Saints @ Titans

1:00 pm

CBS

Sun, 28 Dec

Eagles @ Bills

4:25 pm

FOX

Sun, 28 Dec

Bears @ 49ers

8:20 pm

NBC/Peacock

Mon, 29 Dec

Rams @ Falcons

8:15 pm

ESPN

How to Watch?

You can catch all the action from Saturday through Monday night.  The Week 17 games will air across NFL Network, CBS, FOX, NBC/Peacock and ESPN. Highlights include Texans vs Chargers on Saturday, Bears vs 49ers on “Sunday Night Football”, and Rams vs Falcons closing the week on Monday Night Football.

Fans in the UK can stream via NFL Game Pass, while select games are shown on Sky Sports NFL. Kick-off times vary, with most Sunday contests starting around 6 pm or 9:25 pm GMT. This reflects typical NFL broadcast windows.

What’s at Stake in the Playoff Picture?

Week 17 carries major playoff consequences. The Bears and 49ers are battling for NFC seeding, while the Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win. The Jaguars, Texans and Seahawks are also pushing to secure division titles or home-field advantage.

Meanwhile, teams like the Panthers and Buccaneers remain alive in tight wild-card races, which means scoreboard watching will be unavoidable.

Week 17 Picks & Predictions

  • Jaguars over Colts: Jacksonville’s defence should control the game and keep their division push alive.

  • Seahawks over Panthers: Seattle’s depth and playoff urgency give them the edge.

  • 49ers over Bears: Expect points, but San Francisco’s balance could decide it late.

  • Rams over Falcons: Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offence look primed for a statement win.

Betting Odds Snapshot

Oddsmakers favour several playoff teams this week, including the Rams (-8.5) and Patriots (-13.5). Closer matchups like Eagles vs Bills and Texans vs Chargers offer value for bettors targeting spreads and totals rather than outright winners.

Fantasy Football Tips

  • Start Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley despite tougher matchups, volume remains king.

  • Trey McBride is a must-start against a Bengals defence struggling against tight ends.

  • Blake Corum continues to emerge as a strong flex option in the Rams’ backfield committee.

With fantasy championships, betting value and playoff drama all colliding, Week 17 promises one of the most meaningful weekends of the NFL season.

    FAQs

    • Why is Week 17 so important?
      +
      It often decides playoff qualification, seeding and division titles ahead of Week 18.
    • How can UK fans watch NFL Week 17 games?
      +
      UK viewers can watch via NFL Game Pass and selected games on Sky Sports NFL.
    • When does NFL Week 17 start?
      +
      NFL Week 17 begins on Saturday and concludes with Monday Night Football.

