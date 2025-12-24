CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
NFL 2026 Pro Bowl Games: See Full List of Chargers, Steelers & Chiefs Stars!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 24, 2025, 07:08 EDT

Discover how the NFL announces 2026 Pro Bowl Games selections. Learn about the Chargers leading with five players, and the Steelers & Chiefs also shine. Check the full list and stats.

NFL 2026 Pro Bowl Games
NFL 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Do you know that the NFL has officially announced the 2026 Pro Bowl Games selections? It not only recognises the league’s top performers from the 2025 season, but also reveals some more surprises.

For example, despite varying team fortunes, standout players from the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs earned well-deserved Pro Bowl honours. The overall list and chart highlight the individual excellence across the AFC.

Chargers Lead with Five Pro Bowl Selections

The Los Angeles Chargers were among the biggest winners, placing five players on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. There is Quarterback Justin Herbert, who headlines the group after guiding the Chargers to an impressive 11–4 record. He ranked among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns while also setting a career high in rushing yards. Apart from them, the details of other players include the following:

  • Defensive leader Derwin James Jr. earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod, continuing his reputation as one of the NFL’s most versatile safeties. 
  • Tuli Tuipulotu enjoyed a breakout season, recording 13 sacks and establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous pass rushers. 
  • Kicker Cameron Dicker was selected as a starter after another elite year, while offensive tackle Joe Alt earned recognition despite his season being cut short by injury.
  • Chargers Pro Bowl alternates include Khalil Mack, Del’Shawn Phillips, Donte Jackson and Scott Matlock.

Steelers Continue Strong Pro Bowl Tradition

The Pittsburgh Steelers extended their long-standing Pro Bowl presence with three selections. Safety Jalen Ramsey, linebacker T.J. Watt and special teams ace Ben Skowronek were voted in.

Ramsey thrived after transitioning to free safety. It earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance. Watt continued to anchor the defence with leadership and consistency, while Skowronek received his first Pro Bowl selection for outstanding special teams contributions.

Chiefs Recognised Despite Tough Season

Although the Kansas City Chiefs endured a challenging 2025 campaign. There are four players were honoured. Centre Creed Humphrey and defensive tackle Chris Jones were named starters, while Travis Kelce and Trey Smith also earned selections. Moreover, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed as an alternate, alongside Trent McDuffie and Nick Bolton.

2026 Pro Bowl Selections Overview

There are several young players who have earned their first Pro Bowl selection in 2026. There are many big names, including Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Christian Gonzalez, George Pickens, De’Von Achane and three Denver Broncos linemen.

Team

Pro Bowl Selections

Key Players

Chargers

5

Herbert, James Jr., Tuipulotu

Steelers

3

Ramsey, Watt, Skowronek

Chiefs

4

Humphrey, Jones, Kelce

Why These Selections Matter?

The Pro Bowl Games celebrate:

  • Elite individual performance

  • Consistency across the season

  • Impact beyond team records

  • Leadership and versatility

Therefore, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games were presented by Verizon. It will take place on 3 February 2026 at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. Moreover, it will feature flag football and skill competitions during Super Bowl LX week.

    FAQs

    • How many Steelers are in the Pro Bowl?
      +
      The Pittsburgh Steelers have three players selected for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.
    • Why is Travis Kelce in the Pro Bowl?
      +
      Travis Kelce was selected for his strong individual performance and continued impact as one of the NFL’s top tight ends.
    • What NFL team has the most Pro Bowlers in 2026?
      +
      The Los Angeles Chargers lead the 2026 Pro Bowl selections with five players named to the AFC roster.

