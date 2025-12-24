NFL 2026 Pro Bowl Games: See Full List of Chargers, Steelers & Chiefs Stars!

Do you know that the NFL has officially announced the 2026 Pro Bowl Games selections? It not only recognises the league’s top performers from the 2025 season, but also reveals some more surprises.

For example, despite varying team fortunes, standout players from the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs earned well-deserved Pro Bowl honours. The overall list and chart highlight the individual excellence across the AFC.

Chargers Lead with Five Pro Bowl Selections

The Los Angeles Chargers were among the biggest winners, placing five players on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. There is Quarterback Justin Herbert, who headlines the group after guiding the Chargers to an impressive 11–4 record. He ranked among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns while also setting a career high in rushing yards. Apart from them, the details of other players include the following: