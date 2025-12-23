School closing and delays today (Tuesday, Dec 23): As a strong winter storm moves across the United States, school officials are putting student safety first by announcing a wave of school closings and delays today, December 23, 2025.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winter storm warnings remain in effect for several states, with treacherous black ice conditions reported on major thoroughfares. Early morning assessments from local transit authorities indicate that secondary roads remain untreated, leading to a surge in school closing announcements across the tri-state area and the Great Lakes region.
Whether you are looking for school closing in Connecticut or checking for school closing for tomorrow, staying informed is critical as weather patterns shift rapidly during the holiday commute.
List of School Closings and Delays Today by State
Districts are currently evaluating road conditions hour-by-hour. Below is a breakdown of the most significant disruptions reported by official local education agencies (LEAs).
|
State
|
Primary Status
|
Notable School District Updates
|
Connecticut
|
Widespread Delays
|
Many Hartford & New Haven districts are on 2-hour delays.
|
Ohio
|
Significant Closings
|
Columbus and Cincinnati rural routes are reported CLOSED.
|
Minnesota
|
Remote Learning
|
Twin Cities shifting to "E-Learning" due to extreme wind chill.
|
New York
|
Early Dismissals
|
Upstate districts are monitoring a fast-moving snow squall.
While some metropolitan areas are opting for school delays to allow salt trucks more time to clear ice, rural districts with high bus mileage have largely opted for full cancellations. Officials from the Department of Transportation urge parents to avoid travel if a delay is in effect, as bridge icing remains a primary concern for morning bus routes.
Check Out - Chance of White Christmas 2025: Which U.S. States Will See Snow? Check Probability List
Will there be a School Closing for Tomorrow?
Meteorologists are currently tracking a secondary low-pressure system that could extend travel disruptions into the next 24 hours. For parents planning ahead, the likelihood of a school closing for tomorrow depends on overnight refreezing.
-
Refreeze Alerts: Tonight, temperatures in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan are expected to drop below 20°F, which could turn slush into dangerous ice.
-
Remote Learning Shift: Several districts have already told parents to keep their devices charged, which means that if the winter weather continues, students may have to learn at different times.
-
Monitoring Official Sources: For the quickest Blue Light updates, always check this list of school closings today against your local district's official social media page or SMS alert system.
Key Messages for the Atmospheric River affecting California and adjacent areas have been updated. There is a HIGH RISK of flash flooding Wednesday along the southern slopes of the Transverse Range just outside Los Angeles. Find your local forecast at https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI. pic.twitter.com/9WajjzjReF— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 22, 2025
Read the previous school closings update here!
School Closing and Delays (December 19, 2025)
School Closing and Delays (December 16, 2025)
School Closing and Delays (December 15, 2025)
School Closing and Delays (December 12, 2025)
School Closing and Delays (December 11, 2025)
School Closing and Delays (December 10, 2025)
The weather this winter is still unpredictable, so it's important to check the list of school closings before you leave. Superintendents' top priority is still safety as they deal with these seasonal dangers.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation