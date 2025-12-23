School closing and delays today (Tuesday, Dec 23): As a strong winter storm moves across the United States, school officials are putting student safety first by announcing a wave of school closings and delays today, December 23, 2025.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winter storm warnings remain in effect for several states, with treacherous black ice conditions reported on major thoroughfares. Early morning assessments from local transit authorities indicate that secondary roads remain untreated, leading to a surge in school closing announcements across the tri-state area and the Great Lakes region.

Whether you are looking for school closing in Connecticut or checking for school closing for tomorrow, staying informed is critical as weather patterns shift rapidly during the holiday commute.