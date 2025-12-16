As a powerful winter system continues to blanket the region, parents and students are urgently checking for school closings and delays today, Tuesday, December 16. Parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania are under widespread Winter Weather Advisories from the National Weather Service (NWS).
The weather reports say that the roads will be very dangerous until morning. Dozens of districts have already confirmed their status, with many choosing a two-hour delay or fully announcing school closed today to put safety first.
This report, therefore, lists all the major districts that were affected by the bad weather, so you can be sure you have the most up-to-date information before school starts.
Which Districts have Announced School Closings and Delays Today?
The decision to close or delay schools is often made in the early hours following consultation with local law enforcement and transportation crews. Below is a current overview of the largest districts impacted by the winter weather system.
|
U.S State/Region
|
Name of School District
|
Status
|
Notes
|
Columbus City Schools
|
Two-Hour Delay
|
Due to icy secondary roads. Buses running on a modified schedule.
|
Ohio
|
Cincinnati Public Schools
|
Closed
|
All buildings and offices closed. All after-school activities canceled.
|
JCPS (Louisville)
|
Closed
|
NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) Day in effect, as confirmed by JCPS administration.
|
Kanawha County Schools
|
Closed
|
All faculty and staff are to report on a 2-hour delay.
|
Pittsburgh Public Schools
|
90-Minute Delay
|
Breakfast will still be served at the delayed time.
What are the School Delays and Closings in Central Ohio?
The Central Ohio area remains one of the most heavily impacted zones by the accumulating winter snowfall. As of 6:00 AM EST, dozens of smaller and suburban districts surrounding the Columbus area have implemented a modified start time or full closures.
-
Dublin City Schools: Closed
-
Olentangy Local Schools: Two-Hour Delay
-
Westerville City Schools: Closed
-
Teays Valley Local: 90-Minute Delay
-
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools: Two-Hour Delay
Why are 2 Hour Delays Common for Winter Weather Closings?
A two-hour delay is often a tactical decision made by superintendents after consulting with transportation and road crews. It provides crucial time during daylight hours for municipal crews to salt and plow primary and secondary routes. Furthermore, it allows district mechanics to safely check bus fleets in extremely cold temperatures before transporting students. This approach is primarily implemented to balance student safety with minimizing disruption to the academic calendar.
Potential School Closings and Delays Tomorrow
Most of the problems today are happening on Tuesday, but there is still a good chance that there will be more alerts about school delays and closings tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17. The ongoing decision for the next school day will largely hinge on the overnight low temperatures and any residual black ice that may form after sunset.
Parents should continue to monitor their specific school district’s official communication channels and local news alerts after 6:00 PM EST for the most definitive information regarding the next school day.
Staying informed is the best defense against winter disruption. While today’s school closings and delays may cause temporary inconvenience, these measured responses by district officials ensure that students and staff avoid traveling during the most treacherous conditions.
