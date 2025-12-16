CLAT 2026 Result
School Closings and Delays Today, Tuesday, Dec. 16: List of U.S. Districts affected by Storm

By Harshita Singh
Dec 16, 2025, 06:05 EDT

Winter weather has prompted numerous school closings and delays today across the Midwest and Northeast. Districts in Central Ohio and Kentucky are among those altering schedules due to icy roads and low temperatures. Check the list for your local school’s closing status and morning commute information.

School closing and delays today in the U.S.
As a powerful winter system continues to blanket the region, parents and students are urgently checking for school closings and delays today, Tuesday, December 16. Parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania are under widespread Winter Weather Advisories from the National Weather Service (NWS). 

The weather reports say that the roads will be very dangerous until morning. Dozens of districts have already confirmed their status, with many choosing a two-hour delay or fully announcing school closed today to put safety first. 

This report, therefore, lists all the major districts that were affected by the bad weather, so you can be sure you have the most up-to-date information before school starts.

Which Districts have Announced School Closings and Delays Today?

The decision to close or delay schools is often made in the early hours following consultation with local law enforcement and transportation crews. Below is a current overview of the largest districts impacted by the winter weather system.

U.S State/Region

Name of School District

Status

Notes

Ohio

Columbus City Schools

Two-Hour Delay

Due to icy secondary roads. Buses running on a modified schedule.

Ohio

Cincinnati Public Schools

Closed

All buildings and offices closed. All after-school activities canceled.

Kentucky

JCPS (Louisville)

Closed

NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) Day in effect, as confirmed by JCPS administration.

West Virginia

Kanawha County Schools

Closed

All faculty and staff are to report on a 2-hour delay.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Public Schools

90-Minute Delay

Breakfast will still be served at the delayed time.

Check Out: When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025?

What are the School Delays and Closings in Central Ohio?

The Central Ohio area remains one of the most heavily impacted zones by the accumulating winter snowfall. As of 6:00 AM EST, dozens of smaller and suburban districts surrounding the Columbus area have implemented a modified start time or full closures.

  • Dublin City Schools: Closed

  • Olentangy Local Schools: Two-Hour Delay

  • Westerville City Schools: Closed

  • Teays Valley Local: 90-Minute Delay

  • Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools: Two-Hour Delay

Why are 2 Hour Delays Common for Winter Weather Closings?

A two-hour delay is often a tactical decision made by superintendents after consulting with transportation and road crews. It provides crucial time during daylight hours for municipal crews to salt and plow primary and secondary routes. Furthermore, it allows district mechanics to safely check bus fleets in extremely cold temperatures before transporting students. This approach is primarily implemented to balance student safety with minimizing disruption to the academic calendar.

Check Out - First Snowfall in the US 2025: Know When and Where Winters Will Appear First

Potential School Closings and Delays Tomorrow

Most of the problems today are happening on Tuesday, but there is still a good chance that there will be more alerts about school delays and closings tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17. The ongoing decision for the next school day will largely hinge on the overnight low temperatures and any residual black ice that may form after sunset. 

Parents should continue to monitor their specific school district’s official communication channels and local news alerts after 6:00 PM EST for the most definitive information regarding the next school day.

Read the previous school closings update here!

School Closing and Delays (December 15, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 12, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 11, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 10, 2025)

School Closing and Delays (December 9, 2025)

Staying informed is the best defense against winter disruption. While today’s school closings and delays may cause temporary inconvenience, these measured responses by district officials ensure that students and staff avoid traveling during the most treacherous conditions.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

