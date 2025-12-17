NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships 2025: Check Final-Four Preview & Schedule!

Do you know that the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships 2025 are heating up? Fans across the U.S. are now waiting for the Final Four!
After a thrilling season and a tough 64-team tournament, only Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Wisconsin remain in the hunt for the national title. Let us find out in the blog, when will the Semifinals will take place, what teams will play and how to watch the matches.
NCAA Women’s Volleyball 2025: Schedule & How to Watch?
The National Semifinals will take place on December 18th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The winners will move on to the National Championship on December 21st at the same venue.
Full Schedule:
National Semifinals: December 18th, 2025
Pittsburgh vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
National Championship: December 21st, 2025
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Where to Watch:
ESPN will cover the semifinals live.
The NCAA official volleyball website and YouTube channel provide streaming options for international fans.
ABC will broadcast the national championship live.
What are the Final-Four Teams? ( Preview & Bracket Breakdown)
Texas A&M shocked fans by upsetting top-seeded Nebraska, while Pittsburgh secured a 3-1 win over Purdue. Kentucky swept Creighton in straight sets, and Wisconsin came out on top against Texas 3-1.
Looking back, Kentucky last won the national championship in 2020, and Wisconsin claimed the title in 2021. This year, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M are chasing their first NCAA Women’s Division I Volleyball title, making this Final Four especially exciting.
The table below shows a quick look at the Final Four teams and their season performance:
|
Team
|
Season Record
|
Conference Record
|
Key Fact
|
Pittsburgh Panthers
|
30-4
|
18-2
|
Reaching the semifinals for the fifth straight year
|
Kentucky Wildcats
|
29-2
|
15-0
|
SEC champions, returning for just the second Final Four since 2020
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
28-4
|
17-3
|
Seventh Final Four appearance, 2021 champions
|
Texas A&M Aggies
|
27-4
|
14-1
|
First-ever Final Four appearance
(Credits: NCAA Volleyball)
Who are the Star Players to Watch?
The AVCA National Player of the Year will be announced on December 19th at the AVCA Awards Banquet. Therefore, the players for whom you must keep an eye are:
Olivia Babcock (Pittsburgh): Last year’s AVCA National Player of the Year, looking to defend her title.
Eva Hudson (Kentucky): Led Kentucky to an unbeaten SEC season.
Mimi Colyer (Wisconsin): Key player for Wisconsin’s championship run.
What Makes This Final Four Special?
Here are a few things that make the Final Four Special:
Historic runs: Texas A&M makes its first-ever Final Four, while Pittsburgh continues its streak.
Past champions: Kentucky and Wisconsin bring championship experience to the court.
High-stakes action: With elite players and top-tier programs, every match promises intense rallies, memorable spikes, and unforgettable moments.
Therefore, you should not miss the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships 2025! You must be know about the Final Four bracket, watch live on ESPN or ABC, and follow Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Wisconsin as they fight for the national title!
