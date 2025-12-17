NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships 2025: Check Final-Four Preview & Schedule!

Do you know that the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships 2025 are heating up? Fans across the U.S. are now waiting for the Final Four!

After a thrilling season and a tough 64-team tournament, only Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Wisconsin remain in the hunt for the national title. Let us find out in the blog, when will the Semifinals will take place, what teams will play and how to watch the matches.

There's over 300 Division I schools in the NCAA with women's volleyball.



Your Fightin' Texas Aggies are one of four still playing. pic.twitter.com/PUz9AM8bYf — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) December 15, 2025

NCAA Women’s Volleyball 2025: Schedule & How to Watch?

The National Semifinals will take place on December 18th at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The winners will move on to the National Championship on December 21st at the same venue.